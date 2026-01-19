Top 5 most clutch shots in Big Break history

After an 11-year hiatus, Big Break makes its dramatic return later this year. The Golf Channel classic ran for 23 seasons, each one having ample pressure filled moments that saw some contestants crumble, while others hit the shot of their lives.

To start off our countdown to Big Break: Good Good, we are flashing back to the most clutch shots in Big Break's storied history.

5. Chad's miraculous bunker save

Elimination challenges brought out some of the best golf. Fan favorite, Chad Pfiefer, needed a heroic effort to extend his match against eventual PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan in this episode during Big Break Palm Beaches from season 23, which aired in 2015.

Chad's miraculous bunker save

4. Lori Atsedes comes through for her team

A knockdown 9 iron from Lori Atsedes had eyes for the hole, leaving her teammates exhilarated and her opponents stunned during Big Break Dominican Republic, which aired in 2010.

Lori comes through for her team

3. Will Lowery quiets his competitors

Will Lowery may not have heard his competitors questioning his abilities from the bench, but his shot over the famed flop wall sure did shut them up in Big Break Indian Wells, which aired in 2011.

Will quiets his competitors

2. Blair's clutch 50-footer

GolfPass instructor Blair O'Neal was a two-time competitor in Big Break, and quite possibly the most accomplished Big Breaker ever, having won and finished runner-up in her two seasons. This long bomb from the fringe in Big Break Prince Edward Island - season 11 aired in 2009 - was a soul crusher for her competitor. Blair is set to host the upcoming season of Big Break.

Blair's clutch 50-footer

1. Liebelei's last chance

A must hole out from a bunker with the green running away from you and severely from left to right? Leibelei's made bunker shot from Big Break Mexico - the 19th season aired in 2013 - is worthy of the top spot.

Liebelei's last chance

Honorable mention: Pam's perfect 9-iron