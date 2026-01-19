Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Top 5 most clutch shots in Big Break history

No show summoned the pressure and highs stakes like Big Break. These players came through when it mattered most!
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
big-break-most-clutch-shots.jpg

After an 11-year hiatus, Big Break makes its dramatic return later this year. The Golf Channel classic ran for 23 seasons, each one having ample pressure filled moments that saw some contestants crumble, while others hit the shot of their lives.

To start off our countdown to Big Break: Good Good, we are flashing back to the most clutch shots in Big Break's storied history.

5. Chad's miraculous bunker save

Elimination challenges brought out some of the best golf. Fan favorite, Chad Pfiefer, needed a heroic effort to extend his match against eventual PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan in this episode during Big Break Palm Beaches from season 23, which aired in 2015.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Chad's miraculous bunker save

4. Lori Atsedes comes through for her team

A knockdown 9 iron from Lori Atsedes had eyes for the hole, leaving her teammates exhilarated and her opponents stunned during Big Break Dominican Republic, which aired in 2010.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Lori comes through for her team

3. Will Lowery quiets his competitors

Will Lowery may not have heard his competitors questioning his abilities from the bench, but his shot over the famed flop wall sure did shut them up in Big Break Indian Wells, which aired in 2011.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Will quiets his competitors

2. Blair's clutch 50-footer

GolfPass instructor Blair O'Neal was a two-time competitor in Big Break, and quite possibly the most accomplished Big Breaker ever, having won and finished runner-up in her two seasons. This long bomb from the fringe in Big Break Prince Edward Island - season 11 aired in 2009 - was a soul crusher for her competitor. Blair is set to host the upcoming season of Big Break.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Blair's clutch 50-footer

1. Liebelei's last chance

A must hole out from a bunker with the green running away from you and severely from left to right? Leibelei's made bunker shot from Big Break Mexico - the 19th season aired in 2013 - is worthy of the top spot.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Liebelei's last chance

Honorable mention: Pam's perfect 9-iron

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Pam's perfect 9-iron

Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway

More from the author

chipping-with-irons-lead.jpg
1 Min Read
Four tips on hitting chip shots with irons
Articles
Amazon Basics Core Soft golf ball
2 Min Read
Reviewing the Amazon Basics Core Soft golf ball: Is the newest value golf ball worth a try?
Articles
soft-wet-lies.jpg
1 Min Read
Four tips on how to hit golf shots from soft, wet lies
Articles
speciality-short-game-shots-lead.jpg
1 Min Read
Six tips on specialty short game shots that every golfer needs
Articles
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
2 Min Read
Best early bets for the 2025 Ryder Cup Matches at Bethpage Black
sidehill-lies-article-lead.jpg
2 Min Read
Seven tips on how to hit golf shots from sidehill lies
Articles

Popular

Quail Lodge & Golf Club - 16th hole
5 Min Read
Top 25 Public Courses for Best Conditions - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Hero World Challenge 2025 - Final Round
4 Min Read
Tiger Woods at 50: 3 paths emerge for the G.O.A.T. golfer
Articles
TOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round
14 Min Read
2026 PGA Tour schedule: fall lineup shuffle signals significant reorganization to come
Articles
The Old Course St Andrews General Views
6 Min Read
13 notable golf course renovation projects to track in 2026
Articles
Read More
Now Reading
Top 5 most clutch shots in Big Break history

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me