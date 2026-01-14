Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Top 25 Public Courses for Best Conditions - Golfers' Choice 2026

Mint conditions sweeten the golf experiences at these top courses.
Quail Lodge & Golf Club - 16th hole
The 16th hole at Quail Lodge & Golf Club doglegs to the right.

Pristine tee boxes with few divots. Rough where you can actually find and play your ball. The proper amount of sand in the bunkers. Consistently pure greens that roll true.

These type of golf course conditions tend to only be found at country clubs where the maintenance budget is bigger than the entire budget where most public golfers tend to play.

We're happy to report that many top public courses are investing more money to achieve really good conditions on a more consistent basis. Agronomy practices are getting more efficient and modern grasses can handle severe weather better than their predecessors.

These 25 public golf courses offered superlative conditions in 2025, according to GolfPass reviews. Each course had to receive at least 10 reviews to be eligible for our list of the best conditioned courses in America.

The good news is not all of them cost several hundred dollars to play. There's a nice mix of affordable courses with some true bucket-list experiences. Courses don't need to be super-exclusive with high green fees to be kept in great shape anymore.

Congratulations are in order for the maintenance staffs at these courses - the superintendents and their employees - who get up early every morning to get dirty and keep the grass green and growing properly. Kudos to you!

  1. Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course

    Edgewood Tahoe GC: #18
    Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
    Stateline, Nevada
    Public
    4.9204316468
    176
    Green fee: $250-$450+
    What they're saying: "Surreal!!! Have you ever played golf inside a forested tree lined track, and along a waterfront lake at the same time? Well this is that place! Haven’t experienced anything like it. Pricey, but worth it for a bucket list check off course. Order a Bloody Mary, you’ll thank me later." - illrawkus

  2. The Fortress Golf Course

    The Fortress
    The Fortress Golf Course
    Frankenmuth, Michigan
    Public
    4.8423132398
    259
    What they're saying: "Course is Great Shape. Probably one last go around here at the Fortress for the year, but this course never disappoints. We love playing this course! Can’t wait for next season to come again!" - dlp1995

  3. Quail Lodge Resort & Golf Club

    Quail Lodge Resort & GC: #18
    Quail Lodge Resort & Golf Club
    Carmel, California
    Resort
    4.8458353633
    405
    Green fee: $225-$300+
    What they're saying:  "Great layout and well maintained greens and fairways. Loved the course. Fairways are as good as greens and greens are in great shape. I drove all the way from Fremont to play and did not regret the drive." - malhi

  4. Skytop Lodge Golf Course

    Skytop Lodge - Poconos GC
    View Tee Times
    Skytop Lodge - Poconos Golf Course
    Skytop, Pennsylvania
    Resort
    4.810534389
    247
    Green fee: $70-$110
    What they're saying: "Course was in excellent condition, everyone was super friendly. Had a great experience. Just enough challenging holes. Will be back." - djmk08

  5. Mascoutin Golf Club

    Blue at Mascoutin GC: #8
    Blue/Red at Mascoutin Golf Club
    Berlin, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8268317853
    119
    Green fee: $52-$84 (for 27 holes)
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. It was a lot of fun to play. Staff was very friendly. Everyone there seem to enjoy their work." - rlw1001

  6. Stonegate Golf Club

    Stonegate Golf Club
    Stonegate Golf Club
    Twin Lake, Michigan
    Public
    4.7410418427
    372
    Green fee: $56-$80
    What they're saying: "Golfing at its best. This course is a hidden gem. The course is always in fantastic shape and it’s a fun course to play.. I usually get here at least three or four times a year if it wasn’t so far, I would play it more!" - Sully1956

  7. Tyoga Golf Course

    Tyoga CC
    Tyoga Golf Course
    Wellsboro, Pennsylvania
    Semi-Private
    4.8977591036
    58
    Green fee: $45-$66
    What they're saying: "Would play over and over. Wonderful course. Beautifully manicured fairways with immaculate greens. Would definitely recommend!!" - jkinsman22

  8. Shelbyville Country Club

    Shelbyville CC
    Shelbyville Country Club
    Shelbyville, Kentucky
    Semi-Private
    4.6343737495
    179
    Green fee: $32-$75+
    What they're saying: "Great course and great weather. ... Tee boxes, fairways and greens all in excellent condition. Greens firm and fast. Quite a few leaves in rough but only to be expected this time of year." - tonyocky50

  9. Calvert City Golf & Country Club

    Calvert City GCC: #12
    Calvert City Golf & Country Club
    Calvert City, Kentucky
    Public
    4.6947723785
    158
    Green fee: $45-$55
    What they're saying: "Well maintained, interesting layout. This course as part of the country club has very nice facilities. The people there are great and all the equipment works well. The course has several wide open holes, drive it straight and GIR. Others are very interesting doglegs and long. I enjoyed the round and well play here again." - Bob2713025

  10. Woodstock Country Club

    Woodstock CC
    Woodstock Country Club
    Woodstock, Vermont
    Resort
    4.8194880584
    200
    Green fee: $135-$175
    What they're saying: "Great Course! Great Weather! Great Round. Course was in excellent shape and staff was friendly!" - Steven5931565

  11. The Jewel Golf Club

    The Jewel GC: #2
    The Jewel Golf Club
    Lake City, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.8249005896
    175
    What they're saying:  "Jewel is a hidden gem!Nice track in the state of Minnesota! Greens were nice fast, making it a very nice experience!" - Devante

  12. Pine Hills Golf Club

    Pine Hills GC
    Pine Hills Golf Club
    Hinckley, Ohio
    Public
    4.8405228758
    330
    Green fee: $25-$40+
    What they're saying: "Great Course. Excellent condition for the whole course. Very scenic with lots of great elevation change. Well kept, the most amount of bunker rakes I've ever seen at a course. Would definitely play again." - byuronich

  13. Herons Glen Golf & Country Club

    Herons Glen GCC
    Herons Glen Golf & Country Club
    North Fort Myers, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.8018460934
    630
    Green fee: $50-$135
    What they're saying: "Conditions (and) Practice facilities are really nice. I've played the course 5 times and it has been in great shape every time. Nice layout. I highly recommend." - Dboland66

  14. Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Sun Mountain Course

    Sun Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort: #1
    Sun Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Resort
    4.8268602313
    756
    Green fee: $169-$280+
    What they're saying: "Amazing facility and best course conditions!! First time playing Sun Mountain. Now played all 3 and they are all amazing shape and fun layouts!! Great staff all around as well as great value and a great test!!! Can’t wait to play again!!!" - Hungryheffer253

  15. Sanctuary Golf Club

    Sanctuary GC
    Sanctuary Golf Club
    Waverly, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    4.7765973358
    506
    Green fee: $75-$125+
    What they're saying: "Great place for golf/food. Had lunch, food was very good and reasonable. Staff friendly and helpful. Course is in great condition." - 72MorTonWm

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses for elite playing conditions

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. We're not going to sugar-coat these selections. Our favorite courses with top-notch playing conditions are generally the most expensive, famous places every golfer wants to play. We hope everyone gets the chance to experience at least a couple of them in their golf journey.

    Payne's Valley: Aerial
    Payne's Valley
    Hollister, Missouri
    Public
    4.3109243697
    17
    French Lick Pete Dye Course at Dusk
    French Lick Resort - The Pete Dye Course
    French Lick, Indiana
    Resort
    4.8888888889
    27
    The Dunes Golf & Beach Club
    The Dunes Golf & Beach Club
    Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.4285714286
    21
    Harbour Town Golf Links: #18
    Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines Resort
    Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    Resort
    4.6874557052
    85
    SentryWorld GC: #4
    SentryWorld Golf Course
    Stevens Point, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.8571428571
    14
    Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    Bay Hill Club & Lodge - Championship Course
    Orlando, Florida
    Resort/Private
    4.1351351351
    37
    rams-hill-course-shot.jpg
    Rams Hill Golf Club
    Borrego Springs, California
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.5642648128
    755
    Spyglass Hill GC: #18
    Spyglass Hill™ Golf Course
    Pebble Beach, California
    Resort
    4.8514285714
    30
    CordeValle GC: #16
    CordeValle Golf Club
    San Martin, California
    Private/Resort
    4.9761904762
    9
    Trysting Tree GC
    Trysting Tree Golf Club
    Corvallis, Oregon
    Public
    4.4
    5
  16. Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven Course

    Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven
    Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven Course
    Daniels, West Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.5867354404
    107
    Green fee: $70-$105
    What they're saying: "Woodhaven is a Beast. Woodhaven is a very challenging course and requires a lot from a golfer. A beautiful layout tucked back in the mountains of Southern WV." - Dickw22

  17. Glade Springs Village - Stonehaven Course

    Stonehaven at The Resort at Glade Springs
    Glade Springs Village - Stonehaven Course
    Daniels, West Virginia
    Semi-Private
    4.8739255976
    145
    Green fee: $70-$105
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course. We played this course while visiting the area. It was a beautiful course and had a great layout. Conditions were great tee to green. We enjoyed it so much we booked a second round." - cmoyer1925

  18. Bear Slide Golf Club

    Bear Slide Golf Club
    Bear Slide Golf Club
    Cicero, Indiana
    Public
    4.7712799349
    479
    Green fee: $55-$83
    What they're saying: "Bring your game. This track has always been a treasure. The greens are firm and fast. There are at lease 4 par 4's that are a good challenge and 2 par 3's that are an equal challenge so look at the card and choose your poison carefully for an enjoyable round. if you do, you will be rewarded with a great layout and get a good test of your game. Long but fair." - drusso1958

  19. Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Wolf Course

    Paiute Wolf - hole 15
    Wolf at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
    Las Vegas, Nevada
    Resort
    4.821757357
    1056
    Green fee: $169-$280+
    What they're saying: "Great day of golf. This golf course is a gem! If you’re playing golf in Vegas, it is a must. Great value and in perfect shape. The course is challenging and the greens were in perfect shape. Probably running 10 or 11 on the stimpmeter. Hole 15 is a replica of 17 at Sawgrass to a tee… a real treat." - mitchwills

  20. Juliette Falls

    Juliette Falls
    Dunnellon, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.7011865494
    887
    Green fee: $70-$99
    What they're saying: "Outstanding Course. My friends and I make it a point to play this course 3 or 4 times a year. The course is a true gem, well maintained and challenging. The staff is very friendly and helpful. In mine and my golfing friend's opinion, Juliette Falls is the best course in the area and a must play." - GolfPass reviewer

  21. Thistle Golf Club

    Thistle GC
    Thistle Golf Club - MacKay Course
    Sunset Beach, North Carolina
    Public
    4.851916579
    747
    Green fee: $99-$225
    What they're saying: "Excellent! 5 stars in every aspect. Best course I’ve played in Myrtle beach area!" - cppapro1

  22. Chippewa Golf Club

    Chippewa GC: #16
    Chippewa Golf Club
    Doylestown, Ohio
    Public
    4.7242707417
    492
    Green fee: $32-$55
    What they're saying: "Top notch Ohio conditions. First time playing (this year), we all did have a frost delay. (Welcome to) Ohio golf. Course was in incredible condition, wow. Layout is fantastic. We had a blast. Did get paired up with a guy claiming to be a +4 handicap who then shot a 130. Weird situation to be in but, that’s just humor. Course is amazing, go play it. We can’t wait to go back. Came from Youngstown." - danpew

  23. The Cape Club

    The Cape Club: #11
    The Cape Club
    North Falmouth, Massachusetts
    Public
    4.5796640294
    156
    What they're saying: "Best course. Tight fairway with uneven lies and very fast greens with slope - do not get above the pin or you can putt it off the green." - wcordeiro79

  24. Loon Golf Resort - The Loon

    Loon Golf Resort - The Loon GC: #18
    Loon Golf Resort - The Loon Golf Course
    Gaylord, Michigan
    Public
    4.6199072661
    96
    What they're saying: "Wonderful experience. Great course, friendly and professional staff. A must play." - GolfPass reviewer

  25. Bass Lake Golf Course

    Bass Lake GC
    Bass Lake Golf Course
    Deerbrook, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8818137437
    103
    Green fee: $27-$54
    What they're saying: "Great track! Offers a lot of variety of different holes. Definitely makes you think about hitting driver off every par 4. Course was in immaculate condition from tee to greens. Would definitely play here again! Pro was super friendly and staff was great. Hidden gem." - Pinoygolfs

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
