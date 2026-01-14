Top 25 Public Courses for Best Conditions - Golfers' Choice 2026

Pristine tee boxes with few divots. Rough where you can actually find and play your ball. The proper amount of sand in the bunkers. Consistently pure greens that roll true.
These type of golf course conditions tend to only be found at country clubs where the maintenance budget is bigger than the entire budget where most public golfers tend to play.
We're happy to report that many top public courses are investing more money to achieve really good conditions on a more consistent basis. Agronomy practices are getting more efficient and modern grasses can handle severe weather better than their predecessors.
These 25 public golf courses offered superlative conditions in 2025, according to GolfPass reviews. Each course had to receive at least 10 reviews to be eligible for our list of the best conditioned courses in America.
The good news is not all of them cost several hundred dollars to play. There's a nice mix of affordable courses with some true bucket-list experiences. Courses don't need to be super-exclusive with high green fees to be kept in great shape anymore.
Congratulations are in order for the maintenance staffs at these courses - the superintendents and their employees - who get up early every morning to get dirty and keep the grass green and growing properly. Kudos to you!
-
Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Green fee: $250-$450+
-
The Fortress Golf Course
What they're saying: "Course is Great Shape. Probably one last go around here at the Fortress for the year, but this course never disappoints. We love playing this course! Can’t wait for next season to come again!" - dlp1995
-
Quail Lodge Resort & Golf ClubCarmel, CaliforniaResort4.8458353633405
Green fee: $225-$300+
What they're saying: "Great layout and well maintained greens and fairways. Loved the course. Fairways are as good as greens and greens are in great shape. I drove all the way from Fremont to play and did not regret the drive." - malhi
-
Skytop Lodge Golf CourseSkytop, PennsylvaniaResort4.810534389247
Green fee: $70-$110
What they're saying: "Course was in excellent condition, everyone was super friendly. Had a great experience. Just enough challenging holes. Will be back." - djmk08
-
Mascoutin Golf ClubBerlin, WisconsinSemi-Private4.8268317853119
Green fee: $52-$84 (for 27 holes)
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. It was a lot of fun to play. Staff was very friendly. Everyone there seem to enjoy their work." - rlw1001
-
Stonegate Golf Club
Green fee: $56-$80
What they're saying: "Golfing at its best. This course is a hidden gem. The course is always in fantastic shape and it’s a fun course to play.. I usually get here at least three or four times a year if it wasn’t so far, I would play it more!" - Sully1956
-
Tyoga Golf Course
Green fee: $45-$66
What they're saying: "Would play over and over. Wonderful course. Beautifully manicured fairways with immaculate greens. Would definitely recommend!!" - jkinsman22
-
Shelbyville Country ClubShelbyville, KentuckySemi-Private4.6343737495179
Green fee: $32-$75+
What they're saying: "Great course and great weather. ... Tee boxes, fairways and greens all in excellent condition. Greens firm and fast. Quite a few leaves in rough but only to be expected this time of year." - tonyocky50
-
Calvert City Golf & Country ClubCalvert City, KentuckyPublic4.6947723785158
Green fee: $45-$55
What they're saying: "Well maintained, interesting layout. This course as part of the country club has very nice facilities. The people there are great and all the equipment works well. The course has several wide open holes, drive it straight and GIR. Others are very interesting doglegs and long. I enjoyed the round and well play here again." - Bob2713025
-
Woodstock Country Club
Green fee: $135-$175
What they're saying: "Great Course! Great Weather! Great Round. Course was in excellent shape and staff was friendly!" - Steven5931565
-
The Jewel Golf Club
What they're saying: "Jewel is a hidden gem!Nice track in the state of Minnesota! Greens were nice fast, making it a very nice experience!" - Devante
-
Pine Hills Golf Club
Green fee: $25-$40+
What they're saying: "Great Course. Excellent condition for the whole course. Very scenic with lots of great elevation change. Well kept, the most amount of bunker rakes I've ever seen at a course. Would definitely play again." - byuronich
-
Herons Glen Golf & Country ClubNorth Fort Myers, FloridaSemi-Private4.8018460934630
Green fee: $50-$135
What they're saying: "Conditions (and) Practice facilities are really nice. I've played the course 5 times and it has been in great shape every time. Nice layout. I highly recommend." - Dboland66
-
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Sun Mountain CourseLas Vegas, NevadaResort4.8268602313756
Green fee: $169-$280+
What they're saying: "Amazing facility and best course conditions!! First time playing Sun Mountain. Now played all 3 and they are all amazing shape and fun layouts!! Great staff all around as well as great value and a great test!!! Can’t wait to play again!!!" - Hungryheffer253
-
Sanctuary Golf Club
Green fee: $75-$125+
What they're saying: "Great place for golf/food. Had lunch, food was very good and reasonable. Staff friendly and helpful. Course is in great condition." - 72MorTonWm
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses for elite playing conditions
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses for elite playing conditions

With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. We're not going to sugar-coat these selections. Our favorite courses with top-notch playing conditions are generally the most expensive, famous places every golfer wants to play. We hope everyone gets the chance to experience at least a couple of them in their golf journey.
-
Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven CourseDaniels, West VirginiaSemi-Private4.5867354404107
Green fee: $70-$105
What they're saying: "Woodhaven is a Beast. Woodhaven is a very challenging course and requires a lot from a golfer. A beautiful layout tucked back in the mountains of Southern WV." - Dickw22
-
Glade Springs Village - Stonehaven CourseDaniels, West VirginiaSemi-Private4.8739255976145
Green fee: $70-$105
What they're saying: "Beautiful course. We played this course while visiting the area. It was a beautiful course and had a great layout. Conditions were great tee to green. We enjoyed it so much we booked a second round." - cmoyer1925
-
Bear Slide Golf Club
Green fee: $55-$83
What they're saying: "Bring your game. This track has always been a treasure. The greens are firm and fast. There are at lease 4 par 4's that are a good challenge and 2 par 3's that are an equal challenge so look at the card and choose your poison carefully for an enjoyable round. if you do, you will be rewarded with a great layout and get a good test of your game. Long but fair." - drusso1958
-
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Wolf CourseLas Vegas, NevadaResort4.8217573571056
Green fee: $169-$280+
What they're saying: "Great day of golf. This golf course is a gem! If you’re playing golf in Vegas, it is a must. Great value and in perfect shape. The course is challenging and the greens were in perfect shape. Probably running 10 or 11 on the stimpmeter. Hole 15 is a replica of 17 at Sawgrass to a tee… a real treat." - mitchwills
-
Juliette Falls
Green fee: $70-$99
What they're saying: "Outstanding Course. My friends and I make it a point to play this course 3 or 4 times a year. The course is a true gem, well maintained and challenging. The staff is very friendly and helpful. In mine and my golfing friend's opinion, Juliette Falls is the best course in the area and a must play." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Thistle Golf ClubSunset Beach, North CarolinaPublic4.851916579747
Green fee: $99-$225
What they're saying: "Excellent! 5 stars in every aspect. Best course I’ve played in Myrtle beach area!" - cppapro1
-
Chippewa Golf Club
Green fee: $32-$55
What they're saying: "Top notch Ohio conditions. First time playing (this year), we all did have a frost delay. (Welcome to) Ohio golf. Course was in incredible condition, wow. Layout is fantastic. We had a blast. Did get paired up with a guy claiming to be a +4 handicap who then shot a 130. Weird situation to be in but, that’s just humor. Course is amazing, go play it. We can’t wait to go back. Came from Youngstown." - danpew
-
The Cape Club
What they're saying: "Best course. Tight fairway with uneven lies and very fast greens with slope - do not get above the pin or you can putt it off the green." - wcordeiro79
-
Loon Golf Resort - The LoonGaylord, MichiganPublic4.619907266196
What they're saying: "Wonderful experience. Great course, friendly and professional staff. A must play." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Bass Lake Golf CourseDeerbrook, WisconsinSemi-Private4.8818137437103
Green fee: $27-$54
What they're saying: "Great track! Offers a lot of variety of different holes. Definitely makes you think about hitting driver off every par 4. Course was in immaculate condition from tee to greens. Would definitely play here again! Pro was super friendly and staff was great. Hidden gem." - Pinoygolfs