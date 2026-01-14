Top 25 Public Courses for Best Conditions - Golfers' Choice 2026

Pristine tee boxes with few divots. Rough where you can actually find and play your ball. The proper amount of sand in the bunkers. Consistently pure greens that roll true.

These type of golf course conditions tend to only be found at country clubs where the maintenance budget is bigger than the entire budget where most public golfers tend to play.

We're happy to report that many top public courses are investing more money to achieve really good conditions on a more consistent basis. Agronomy practices are getting more efficient and modern grasses can handle severe weather better than their predecessors.

These 25 public golf courses offered superlative conditions in 2025, according to GolfPass reviews. Each course had to receive at least 10 reviews to be eligible for our list of the best conditioned courses in America.

The good news is not all of them cost several hundred dollars to play. There's a nice mix of affordable courses with some true bucket-list experiences. Courses don't need to be super-exclusive with high green fees to be kept in great shape anymore.

Congratulations are in order for the maintenance staffs at these courses - the superintendents and their employees - who get up early every morning to get dirty and keep the grass green and growing properly. Kudos to you!