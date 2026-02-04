Best 25 Public Golf Courses in California - Golfers Choice 2026

We could debate all day about what's the best public golf course in California.
We let YOU decide this time. GolfPass releases a list of the Best 25 Public Golf Courses in California every January/February based on your ratings and reviews. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Unfortunately, some premier courses like Pebble Beach Golf Links and Torrey Pines South didn't receive enough reviews to qualify this time around. Private clubs like The Olympic Club and Cypress Point aren't eligible. The good news for locals and visitors alike is California's beautiful weather allows golfers to play year round.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in California or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
California golf courses reviewed in 2025: 415
Reviews of California golf courses in 2025: 25,757
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 26,000 reviews of California golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great including playability, enjoyment, value, and service not just architectural prestige. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews—highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in California
-
Monarch Beach Golf Links
Green fee: $120-$382+
What they're saying: "Amazing! The course was absolutely beautiful and everyone that works there is super friendly and welcoming! Had a fabulous experience! Hope to play there again soon!" - dufferaguilar
-
Quail Lodge Resort & Golf ClubCarmel, CaliforniaResort4.835941201409
Green fee: $225-$300+
What they're saying: "Great layout and well maintained greens and fairways. Loved the course. Fairways are as good as greens and greens are in great shape. I drove all the way from Fremont to play and did not regret the drive." - malhi
-
Desert Willow Golf Resort - Firecliff CoursePalm Desert, CaliforniaResort4.7348626581787
Green fee: $100-$255+
What they're saying: "Good shape for summer time. Wide open course in good shape for summer, be sure to stay in the fairways and out of the native area. The rolling hills and valleys and uneven lies make it very challenging if you don't." - thairish
-
Poppy Ridge Golf Course
Green fee: $80-$175
What they're saying: "Playing in the media day of the new Poppy Ridge was a euphoric moment realizing just how much this course had really improved. Architect Jay Blasi took a "stuck in the past" Rees Jones design and modernized the look and feel of the entire routing. Now it's walkable and endlessly fun and interesting. As an NCGA member, it's a really strong member asset that I wish were closer (it's about 45 minutes from my house in San Jose). If it were closer to San Francisco or San Jose, it would most definitely be on a traveling golfer's rotation of playing Pebble Beach, Pasatiempo, TPC Harding Park and other great Bay Area courses." - JasonDeeganGA
-
Maderas Golf Club
Green fee: $161-$301
What they're saying: "This was my first time playing this course. Excellent customer service. When I arrived, I was taking my clubs out of my car and an employee met me at my car and dropped off a cart to me. He took my info down and pointed us to the range, which had balls provided at every station. The starter gave us a detailed recap of the course and how to play the 1st hole. There was bottled water provided in the cart and also had random water stations setup at various holes. After finishing the round, we returned the carts and the staff offered hot wet towels to clean ourselves off with. Really nice experience at this course. I forgot to add the course was very challenging, fairways and greens in pristine shape." - piwane
-
Cinnabar Hills Golf ClubSan Jose, CaliforniaPublic4.74370595181079
Green fee: $80-$150
What they're saying: "Great course, great conditions and always a good time. And hard." - pologuy173
-
Carmel Valley Ranch Golf CourseCarmel, CaliforniaPrivate/Resort4.7156693759393
Green fee: $98-$195
What they're saying: "Such a nice course and it’s in amazing condition. Talked with a fella named Jack on the first tee and he was super nice and welcoming and had a few jokes for our group! Thank you Carmel Valley Ranch for a great experience across the board." - Troll15
-
Journey at Pechanga
What they're saying: "Everything about the experience was top notch. The staff was incredible, the course was in great shape and the facilities were incredible. Worth the green fees and highly recommended to anyone willing to spend a little." - nyk247
-
Pine Mountain Lake Country ClubGroveland, CaliforniaSemi-Private4.8486575823189
Green fee: $31-$64
What they're saying: "In my top 10 for sure. Great course, lots of wildlife and views to see. Will definitely play here again." - njones44
-
Mount Shasta Resort
Green fee: $40-$85
What they're saying: "Third time playing Mt. Shasta. Course was in excellent condition, although the rough was a little extreme. Overall, I like the challenge of the course and there are a lot of blind tee/approach shots. Greens were in good condition and there are challenges that are hard to read. Only detraction was the pace, which is understandable since it's a resort and some are not up the challenge the course presents. I'll play again." - Reeko
-
Yocha Dehe Golf Club at Cache CreekBrooks, CaliforniaPublic4.7333316596967
Green fee: $141-$252
What they're saying: "It’s always such a pleasure to play this golf course, from the beginning when you drop your clubs off, to checking in, going out to their many faceted practice areas. To the starter greeting you with a smile and wishing you an enjoyable round. The staff, and experience, matches the beauty of the golf course." - Rkeith17135
-
Pasatiempo Golf ClubSanta Cruz, CaliforniaSemi-Private4.7300821514276
Green fee: $425-$470
What they're saying: "If you are wondering if this course is worth it, stop. It is. They could charge way more. They don’t need to - (because of) member play. We are all lucky to play it. Just pay up, say thank you, and ENJOY." - Lbergen
-
Coyote Moon Golf Course
Green fee: $120-$205
What they're saying: "I’ve played here a few times before but I have never seen the course conditions this perfect! It’s been a couple of years since the last time but this was one of my must-play courses! There was absolutely nothing to complain about! Friendly staff, inside & out! I forgot why I made Coyote Moon was one of my favs in Truckee! Check it out! You won’t be disappointed and I can assure you, you will be back again and again!" - golfinskier
-
Bear Valley Country Club
Green fee: $150
What they're saying: "The best golf course in the high desert area by far. Very green, well maintained and designed. You forget you’re in the desert playing here. Staff is super nice and inviting and it’s a nice and relaxed vibe." - tjxlewis
-
Nakoma Golf Resort - The Dragon CourseClio, CaliforniaPublic/Resort4.6661837149224
Green fee: $89-$149
What they're saying: "From the moment you arrive, the ambiance sets a tone of elegance and quiet retreat. The clubhouse is notable. It’s the only golf clubhouse designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The surrounding forest, deep canyon edges, and mountain backdrops make for a dramatic arrival. In many ways, the course feels like a secret — tucked away from highway traffic, yet still accessible from the Tahoe/Truckee area." - itsmandrew
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in California
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in California

With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. I've lived in California for more than a decade and am happy to share my favorites, which also happen to be some of the best public courses in the country.
-
Apple Mountain Golf Resort
Green fee: $60-$83
What they're saying: "A challenging but fun course. Weather was perfect and the course was in great shape other than the tee boxes, which need leveling and reseeding." - Iammybrotherskeeper
-
Hidden Valley Lake Golf CourseHidden Valley Lake, CaliforniaSemi-Private4.5738968634405
Green fee: $45-$67
What they're saying: "Most summers it is very hot in this area but this year (the) weather is very pleasant with temperatures in the low 80s. Makes perfect golfing weather and (the) course is in good shape. Milder weather is helping keep everything green and playing well." - treeranger
-
Shadow Ridge Golf ClubPalm Desert, CaliforniaPublic/Resort4.6761704682949
Green fee: $187-$205+
What they're saying: "Loved it. Plays a little shorter than some other courses, but really fun and one of the best in the area." - dfeldspar
-
Aviara Golf Club
Green fee: $250-$405
What they're saying: "Great resort course. Best golf in Carlsbad. Wish I played twice instead of La Costa South." - Davidjn710
-
San Juan Oaks Golf Club
Green fee: $107-$162
What they're saying: "Third time I've played this course. Amazing facilities, great staff, very impressed with everything." - mgtaylan28
-
PGA WEST Jack Nicklaus Tournament CourseLa Quinta, CaliforniaPublic/Resort4.57828101371129
Green fee: $273-$501
What they're saying: "Awesome conditions and value!! One of the best values in the desert! Always a pleasure to play this challenging Tournament course." - Goodwink2
-
Arrowood Golf Course
Green fee: $70-$120
What they're saying: "Great Course in Oceanside, CA. I was second group to start the day at 6:40am so we did not have traffic in front of us. Very nice and well maintained course with some challenging holes. Worth the money. I shot even on front nine but had a couple of blow up holes on the back nine, (which) is more challenging. I would definitely play there again when I am in (San Diego)." - Amoskoren
-
The Links At Bodega HarbourBodega Bay, CaliforniaPublic4.5469645449715
Green fee: $67-$112
What they're saying: "Must play. Mike in (the) pro shop got me out on the course after I booked for the wrong day! The course layout is challenging from the tips. (The) course is in great condition. (The) greens rolled true. (An) amazing layout (with) many memorable golf holes!" - gioishyp
-
The Course at Wente VineyardsLivermore, CaliforniaPublic4.6234840868799
Green fee: $145-$200
What they're saying: "Played by myself a day before July 4th and finished in 3 hours by playing through a threesome. Great condition with challenging undulating greens. The last back 4 (holes) played a bit too similar but overall great condition tee to green on every hole." - backspin23
-
Bayonet at Bayonet/Black Horse Golf CourseSeaside, CaliforniaPublic4.61009995061518
Green fee: $99-$249
What they're saying: "I've been playing Bayonet/Blackhorse in October almost each year for (the) last several years. Beautiful weather every time. The course condition is always good but this time around was phenomenal. The greens are always very firm and this was no exception, a bit over the top this time around so be prepared for even uphill puts to race by the cup. Still a beautiful place to play for the money, especially these days." - davidmmears