Best 25 Public Golf Courses in California - Golfers Choice 2026

California's best public golf courses live in various ecosystems from the desert to the rocky coast and even in the mountains.
Monarch Beach Golf Links
A sunset view of a green at Monarch Beach Golf Links.

We could debate all day about what's the best public golf course in California.

We let YOU decide this time. GolfPass releases a list of the Best 25 Public Golf Courses in California every January/February based on your ratings and reviews. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Unfortunately, some premier courses like Pebble Beach Golf Links and Torrey Pines South didn't receive enough reviews to qualify this time around. Private clubs like The Olympic Club and Cypress Point aren't eligible. The good news for locals and visitors alike is California's beautiful weather allows golfers to play year round.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in California or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

California golf courses reviewed in 2025: 415
Reviews of California golf courses in 2025: 25,757

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 26,000 reviews of California golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great including playability, enjoyment, value, and service not just architectural prestige. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews—highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in California

  1. Monarch Beach Golf Links

    Monarch Beach Golf Links
    Monarch Beach Golf Links
    Resort

    Green fee: $120-$382+
    What they're saying: "Amazing! The course was absolutely beautiful and everyone that works there is super friendly and welcoming! Had a fabulous experience! Hope to play there again soon!" - dufferaguilar

  2. Quail Lodge Resort & Golf Club

    Quail Lodge Resort & GC: #18
    Quail Lodge Resort & Golf Club
    Carmel, California
    Resort
    4.835941201
    409
    Green fee: $225-$300+
    What they're saying: "Great layout and well maintained greens and fairways. Loved the course. Fairways are as good as greens and greens are in great shape. I drove all the way from Fremont to play and did not regret the drive." - malhi

  3. Desert Willow Golf Resort - Firecliff Course

    Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
    Firecliff at Desert Willow Golf Resort
    Palm Desert, California
    Resort
    4.7348626581
    787
    Green fee: $100-$255+
    What they're saying: "Good shape for summer time. Wide open course in good shape for summer, be sure to stay in the fairways and out of the native area. The rolling hills and valleys and uneven lies make it very challenging if you don't." - thairish

  4. Poppy Ridge Golf Course

    Poppy Ridge Golf Course - 18-Hole: #17
    Poppy Ridge Golf Course - 18-Hole
    Livermore, California
    Public
    5.0
    2
    Green fee: $80-$175
    What they're saying: "Playing in the media day of the new Poppy Ridge was a euphoric moment realizing just how much this course had really improved. Architect Jay Blasi took a "stuck in the past" Rees Jones design and modernized the look and feel of the entire routing. Now it's walkable and endlessly fun and interesting. As an NCGA member, it's a really strong member asset that I wish were closer (it's about 45 minutes from my house in San Jose). If it were closer to San Francisco or San Jose, it would most definitely be on a traveling golfer's rotation of playing Pebble Beach, Pasatiempo, TPC Harding Park and other great Bay Area courses." - JasonDeeganGA

  5. Maderas Golf Club

    Maderas GC
    Maderas Golf Club
    Poway, California
    Public
    4.7969487482
    1038
    Green fee: $161-$301
    What they're saying: "This was my first time playing this course. Excellent customer service. When I arrived, I was taking my clubs out of my car and an employee met me at my car and dropped off a cart to me. He took my info down and pointed us to the range, which had balls provided at every station. The starter gave us a detailed recap of the course and how to play the 1st hole. There was bottled water provided in the cart and also had random water stations setup at various holes. After finishing the round, we returned the carts and the staff offered hot wet towels to clean ourselves off with. Really nice experience at this course. I forgot to add the course was very challenging, fairways and greens in pristine shape." - piwane

  6. Cinnabar Hills Golf Club

    Canyon at Cinnabar Hills GC
    Cinnabar Hills Golf Club - Lake/Canyon
    San Jose, California
    Public
    4.7437059518
    1079
    Green fee: $80-$150
    What they're saying: "Great course, great conditions and always a good time. And hard." - pologuy173

  7. Carmel Valley Ranch Golf Course

    Carmel Valley Ranch Resort - hole 16
    Carmel Valley Ranch Resort
    Carmel, California
    Private/Resort
    4.7156693759
    393
    Green fee: $98-$195
    What they're saying: "Such a nice course and it’s in amazing condition. Talked with a fella named Jack on the first tee and he was super nice and welcoming and had a few jokes for our group! Thank you Carmel Valley Ranch for a great experience across the board." - Troll15

  8. Journey at Pechanga

    Journey at Pechanga
    Journey at Pechanga
    Temecula, California
    Public/Resort
    4.7816062472
    311
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Everything about the experience was top notch. The staff was incredible, the course was in great shape and the facilities were incredible. Worth the green fees and highly recommended to anyone willing to spend a little." - nyk247

  9. Pine Mountain Lake Country Club

    Pine Mountain Lake CC
    Pine Mountain Lake Golf Course
    Groveland, California
    Semi-Private
    4.8486575823
    189
    Green fee: $31-$64
    What they're saying: "In my top 10 for sure. Great course, lots of wildlife and views to see. Will definitely play here again." - njones44

  10. Mount Shasta Resort

    Mount Shasta R: clubhouse
    Mount Shasta Resort
    Mount Shasta, California
    Resort
    4.7496917631
    87
    Green fee: $40-$85
    What they're saying: "Third time playing Mt. Shasta. Course was in excellent condition, although the rough was a little extreme. Overall, I like the challenge of the course and there are a lot of blind tee/approach shots. Greens were in good condition and there are challenges that are hard to read. Only detraction was the pace, which is understandable since it's a resort and some are not up the challenge the course presents. I'll play again." - Reeko

  11. Yocha Dehe Golf Club at Cache Creek

    Yocha Dehe GC: #9
    Yocha Dehe Golf Club at Cache Creek Casino Resort
    Brooks, California
    Public
    4.7333316596
    967
    Green fee: $141-$252
    What they're saying: "It’s always such a pleasure to play this golf course, from the beginning when you drop your clubs off, to checking in, going out to their many faceted practice areas. To the starter greeting you with a smile and wishing you an enjoyable round. The staff, and experience, matches the beauty of the golf course." - Rkeith17135

  12. Pasatiempo Golf Club

    Pasatiempo GC: #3
    Pasatiempo Golf Club
    Santa Cruz, California
    Semi-Private
    4.7300821514
    276
    Green fee: $425-$470
    What they're saying: "If you are wondering if this course is worth it, stop. It is. They could charge way more. They don’t need to - (because of) member play. We are all lucky to play it. Just pay up, say thank you, and ENJOY." - Lbergen

  13. Coyote Moon Golf Course

    Coyote Moon GC: #7
    Coyote Moon Golf Course
    Truckee, California
    Public
    4.6567502914
    159
    Green fee: $120-$205
    What they're saying: "I’ve played here a few times before but I have never seen the course conditions this perfect! It’s been a couple of years since the last time but this was one of my must-play courses! There was absolutely nothing to complain about! Friendly staff, inside & out! I forgot why I made Coyote Moon was one of my favs in Truckee! Check it out! You won’t be disappointed and I can assure you, you will be back again and again!" - golfinskier

  14. Bear Valley Country Club

    Bear Valley CC
    Bear Valley Country Club
    Victorville, California
    Private
    4.2476190476
    12
    Write Review

    Green fee: $150
    What they're saying: "The best golf course in the high desert area by far. Very green, well maintained and designed. You forget you’re in the desert playing here. Staff is super nice and inviting and it’s a nice and relaxed vibe." - tjxlewis

  15. Nakoma Golf Resort - The Dragon Course

    Dragon at Nakoma Golf Resort: #18
    View Tee Times
    Nakoma Golf Resort - Dragon Course
    Clio, California
    Public/Resort
    4.6661837149
    224
    Write Review

    Green fee: $89-$149
    What they're saying: "From the moment you arrive, the ambiance sets a tone of elegance and quiet retreat. The clubhouse is notable. It’s the only golf clubhouse designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The surrounding forest, deep canyon edges, and mountain backdrops make for a dramatic arrival. In many ways, the course feels like a secret — tucked away from highway traffic, yet still accessible from the Tahoe/Truckee area." - itsmandrew

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in California

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. I've lived in California for more than a decade and am happy to share my favorites, which also happen to be some of the best public courses in the country.

    Pebble Beach Golf Links™
Pebble Beach, California
Resort
    Pebble Beach Golf Links™
    Pebble Beach, California
    Resort
    4.9751552795
    47
    Spyglass Hill GC: #18
    Spyglass Hill™ Golf Course
    Pebble Beach, California
    Resort
    4.8514285714
    30
    CordeValle GC: #16
    CordeValle Golf Club
    San Martin, California
    Private/Resort
    4.9761904762
    9
    Ocean North at Pelican Hill GC
    The Ocean North at Pelican Hill Golf Club
    Newport Coast, California
    Resort
    4.4757992852
    185
    Pelican Hill GC - South
    The Ocean South at Pelican Hill Golf Club
    Newport Coast, California
    Resort
    4.2661321164
    212
    SilverRock Resort: #10
    SilverRock Resort
    La Quinta, California
    Resort/Public
    3.9505761206
    1918
    Indian Wells Golf Resort Players Course - No. 18
    Indian Wells Golf Resort - Players Course
    Indian Wells, California
    Resort
    3.8787057452
    383
    Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity
    Indian Wells Golf Resort - Celebrity Course
    Indian Wells, California
    Resort
    4.5323369067
    501
  16. Apple Mountain Golf Resort

    Apple Mountain Golf Resort
    Apple Mountain Golf Resort
    Camino, California
    Resort
    4.5896788163
    767
    Green fee: $60-$83
    What they're saying: "A challenging but fun course. Weather was perfect and the course was in great shape other than the tee boxes, which need leveling and reseeding." - Iammybrotherskeeper

  17. Hidden Valley Lake Golf Course

    Hidden Valley Lake GC
    Hidden Valley Lake Golf Course
    Hidden Valley Lake, California
    Semi-Private
    4.5738968634
    405
    Green fee: $45-$67
    What they're saying: "Most summers it is very hot in this area but this year (the) weather is very pleasant with temperatures in the low 80s. Makes perfect golfing weather and (the) course is in good shape. Milder weather is helping keep everything green and playing well." - treeranger

  18. Shadow Ridge Golf Club

    Shadow Ridge GC: #1
    Shadow Ridge Golf Club
    Palm Desert, California
    Public/Resort
    4.6761704682
    949
    Green fee: $187-$205+
    What they're saying: "Loved it. Plays a little shorter than some other courses, but really fun and one of the best in the area." - dfeldspar

  19. Aviara Golf Club

    Aviara: #6
    Aviara Golf Club
    Carlsbad, California
    Resort
    4.5773457809
    202
    Green fee: $250-$405
    What they're saying: "Great resort course. Best golf in Carlsbad. Wish I played twice instead of La Costa South." - Davidjn710

  20. San Juan Oaks Golf Club

    San Juan Oaks GC: #18
    San Juan Oaks Golf Club
    Hollister, California
    Public
    4.6302852284
    771
    Green fee: $107-$162
    What they're saying: "Third time I've played this course. Amazing facilities, great staff, very impressed with everything." - mgtaylan28

  21. PGA WEST Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course

    PGA West Jack Nicklaus Tournament
    PGA WEST Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course
    La Quinta, California
    Public/Resort
    4.5782810137
    1129
    Green fee: $273-$501
    What they're saying: "Awesome conditions and value!! One of the best values in the desert! Always a pleasure to play this challenging Tournament course." - Goodwink2

  22. Arrowood Golf Course

    Arrowood GC
    Arrowood Golf Course
    Oceanside, California
    Public
    4.6030243015
    1408
    Green fee: $70-$120
    What they're saying: "Great Course in Oceanside, CA. I was second group to start the day at 6:40am so we did not have traffic in front of us. Very nice and well maintained course with some challenging holes. Worth the money. I shot even on front nine but had a couple of blow up holes on the back nine, (which) is more challenging. I would definitely play there again when I am in (San Diego)." - Amoskoren

  23. The Links At Bodega Harbour

    The Links At Bodega Harbour
    The Links At Bodega Harbour
    Bodega Bay, California
    Public
    4.5469645449
    715
    Green fee: $67-$112
    What they're saying: "Must play. Mike in (the) pro shop got me out on the course after I booked for the wrong day! The course layout is challenging from the tips. (The) course is in great condition. (The) greens rolled true. (An) amazing layout (with) many memorable golf holes!" - gioishyp

  24. The Course at Wente Vineyards

    The Course at Wente Vineyards
    The Course at Wente Vineyards
    Livermore, California
    Public
    4.6234840868
    799
    Green fee: $145-$200
    What they're saying: "Played by myself a day before July 4th and finished in 3 hours by playing through a threesome. Great condition with challenging undulating greens. The last back 4 (holes) played a bit too similar but overall great condition tee to green on every hole." - backspin23

  25. Bayonet at Bayonet/Black Horse Golf Course

    Bayonet GC: #18
    The Bayonet at Bayonet/Black Horse Golf Course
    Seaside, California
    Public
    4.6100999506
    1518
    Green fee: $99-$249
    What they're saying: "I've been playing Bayonet/Blackhorse in October almost each year for (the) last several years. Beautiful weather every time. The course condition is always good but this time around was phenomenal. The greens are always very firm and this was no exception, a bit over the top this time around so be prepared for even uphill puts to race by the cup. Still a beautiful place to play for the money, especially these days." - davidmmears

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Golfers' Choice 2026

