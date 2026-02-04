Best 25 Public Golf Courses in California - Golfers Choice 2026

We could debate all day about what's the best public golf course in California.

We let YOU decide this time. GolfPass releases a list of the Best 25 Public Golf Courses in California every January/February based on your ratings and reviews. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify. Unfortunately, some premier courses like Pebble Beach Golf Links and Torrey Pines South didn't receive enough reviews to qualify this time around. Private clubs like The Olympic Club and Cypress Point aren't eligible. The good news for locals and visitors alike is California's beautiful weather allows golfers to play year round.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in California or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

California golf courses reviewed in 2025: 415

Reviews of California golf courses in 2025: 25,757

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed nearly 26,000 reviews of California golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great including playability, enjoyment, value, and service not just architectural prestige. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews—highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.