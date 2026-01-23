Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

The best golf deals in San Diego right now

Superb short courses, fun municipal layouts and solid daily-fee options offer good bargains playing golf around San Diego.
Tim Gavrich
san-diego-value-loma-club.JPG
A superb sunrise view greets lucky early-bird golfers at San Diego's Loma Club, a 9-hole short course overlooking the city skyline.

Southern California and "affordability" don't necessarily go together in most people's minds.

Bucket-list golf courses like Torrey Pines South (a long-time PGA Tour host and two-time U.S. Open venue), Aviara (a past LPGA Tour host), Maderas and Omni La Costa Resort and Spa (home of the Division I NCAA Championships) can charge green fees well north of $300, especially during the winter when prices peak.

And yet, the area that typically boasts some of the best year-round weather for golf in the continental United States has its fair share of solid golf courses that won't break the bank if your travels take you there with clubs in tow. We can show you where to find the best golf deals in San Diego.

Greater San Diego is particularly blessed on this front when it comes to bargain golf, especially if you're willing to consider some smaller forms of the game. The city has one of the strongest short-course scenes, including a number of lighted options for those who don't want to confine their golf to daylight hours. And if you're willing to drive a little bit farther from the center of the action, you'll be rewarded with some worthwhile big courses as well.

We make our articles user friendly. Simply click on the golf course photo below to visit our course pages for more information. Many offer the opportunity to book a tee time to get a great golf deal in San Diego.

Best Golf Deals in San Diego

Balboa Park Golf Course

Eighteen Hole at Balboa Park GC
Eighteen Hole at Balboa Park Municipal Golf Club
San Diego, California
Public/Municipal
3.6774193548
31
Write Review

Green fee: $71 (walking)
One of America's busiest golf courses gives a full flavor of the local scene, with views of the city skyline and the Pacific Ocean on clear days. Sam Snead's course record score of 60, established in 1943, still holds up.

San Clemente Golf Course

San Clemente GC: #15
San Clemente Municipal Golf Course
San Clemente, California
Public
4.0
9
Write Review

Green fee: $75 (walking)
When I played San Clemente several years ago, I came away wondering why I hadn't heard more about it. Do locals simply take for granted the spectacular ocean views that greet them on the back nine? I enjoyed how the first dozen holes gradually wind the golfer up to that thoroughly satisfying reveal on the par-3 15th green. The course was clearly routed by someone who knew what he was doing: William P. "Billy" Bell, who worked for George Thomas at Riviera Country Club and laid out several notable California golf courses in the first half of the 20th century.

San Vicente Golf Resort

San Vicente Golf Resort: #3
View Tee Times
San Vicente Golf Resort
Ramona, California
Resort
4.1985357819
698
Write Review

Green fee: $110
Admittedly, a three-figure green fee does not necessarily scream "value," but consider it a testament to the quality of architect Andy Staples' renovation work at this lovely course that meanders along a valley floor that it's included in this list. There are plenty of high-end SoCal courses with green fees twice and three times as high that are nowhere near twice as good as San Vicente. To me, that makes it a bargain.

Goat Hill Park

Goat Hill Park
Goat Hill Park
Oceanside, California
Public
3.3873239437
426
Write Review

Green fee: $65 (walking)
The secret of Goat Hill Park has been out for a while, thanks to a high-profile list of devotees topped by golf travel expert Matt Ginella. But this quirky par-64 course overseen by golf fashion designer John Ashworth remains true to itself: come as you are, have fun on the quirky layout and hang out a while afterwards.

Colina Park Golf Course

Colina Park GC
View Tee Times
Colina Park Golf Course
San Diego, California
Public
4.6887802774
462
Write Review

Green fee: $23
What this 18-hole par-3 loop lacks in length (just 1,250 yards) it recoups in good reviews, with an impressive rating of 4.7 across 461 all-time GolfPass reviews. "This place is great," noted golfer 'justcraig14' in a review last August. "I'll be going back often."

Mt. Woodson Golf Course

Mt. Woodson GC: #16
View Tee Times
Mt. Woodson Golf Club
Ramona, California
Public
4.3062464612
1793
Write Review

Green fee: $70-$105
This recommendation comes from GolfPass Managing Editor Jason Scott Deegan, who played the Mt. Woodson several years ago. Although the par-70 layout seems short, the uphill climbs and rocky terrain make it play tougher than the 5,764 yards on the scorecard imply.

The Loma Club

The Loma Club
View Tee Times
The Loma Club
San Diego, California
Public
4.1656778766
221
Write Review

Green fee: $26 (9 holes)
A sunrise round at this cheerful spot with a friend before flying back east a few years remains a fond memory from my travels. The sight of the sun coming up over the San Diego skyline from the 6th tee alone was worth the green fee.

loma-club-6-san-diego-hero.JPG
Articles
7 Min Read
Pros, Joes and all golfers can find a game in San Diego
January 24, 2023
Glorious weather, laid-back people and diverse perspectives mean ‘America’s Finest City’ teems with golf experiences at every level of seriousness and cost.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The North at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego - hole 16
Articles
6 Min Read
Top 10 San Diego golf courses
June 10, 2021
Outstanding, major championship-worthy municipal courses paired with lavish resorts make San Diego a legendary SoCal getaway.
tucker-headshot-1.JPG
jasondeeganga.jpg
By Brandon Tucker, Jason Scott Deegan

Value Golf Courses
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.

More from the author

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Three
5 Min Read
Did the PGA Tour just admit defeat on the golf ball rollback debate?
Articles
old-shores-construction-announce-hero.jpg
2 Min Read
Construction begins at a new Tom Doak golf course in the Florida Panhandle
Articles
yoc-20-anniversary.JPG
2 Min Read
One of the best junior golf organizations just turned 20 and its growth is only accelerating
Articles
TOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round
14 Min Read
2026 PGA Tour schedule: fall lineup shuffle signals significant reorganization to come
Articles
lido-overhead.jpg
7 Min Read
Hold my Biarritz and salute your Shorts
Articles
The Old Course St Andrews General Views
6 Min Read
13 notable golf course renovation projects to track in 2026
Articles

Popular

Hualalai Golf Course - hole 18
4 Min Read
Life inside Hualalai beyond the Mitsubishi Electric Championship
Articles
titleist-pro-v1-pro-v1x-golf-balls-2025.jpg
4 Min Read
New Titlelist Pro V1 and Pro V1x reviews: Which golf ball should you play?
Articles
Quail Lodge & Golf Club - 16th hole
5 Min Read
Top 25 Public Courses for Best Conditions - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
big-break-most-clutch-shots.jpg
1 Min Read
Top 5 most clutch shots in Big Break history
Articles
Read More
Now Reading
The best golf deals in San Diego right now

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me