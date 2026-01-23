The best golf deals in San Diego right now

Southern California and "affordability" don't necessarily go together in most people's minds.

Bucket-list golf courses like Torrey Pines South (a long-time PGA Tour host and two-time U.S. Open venue), Aviara (a past LPGA Tour host), Maderas and Omni La Costa Resort and Spa (home of the Division I NCAA Championships) can charge green fees well north of $300, especially during the winter when prices peak.

And yet, the area that typically boasts some of the best year-round weather for golf in the continental United States has its fair share of solid golf courses that won't break the bank if your travels take you there with clubs in tow. We can show you where to find the best golf deals in San Diego.

Greater San Diego is particularly blessed on this front when it comes to bargain golf, especially if you're willing to consider some smaller forms of the game. The city has one of the strongest short-course scenes, including a number of lighted options for those who don't want to confine their golf to daylight hours. And if you're willing to drive a little bit farther from the center of the action, you'll be rewarded with some worthwhile big courses as well.

Best Golf Deals in San Diego

Balboa Park Golf Course

Green fee: $71 (walking)

One of America's busiest golf courses gives a full flavor of the local scene, with views of the city skyline and the Pacific Ocean on clear days. Sam Snead's course record score of 60, established in 1943, still holds up.

San Clemente Golf Course

Green fee: $75 (walking)

When I played San Clemente several years ago, I came away wondering why I hadn't heard more about it. Do locals simply take for granted the spectacular ocean views that greet them on the back nine? I enjoyed how the first dozen holes gradually wind the golfer up to that thoroughly satisfying reveal on the par-3 15th green. The course was clearly routed by someone who knew what he was doing: William P. "Billy" Bell, who worked for George Thomas at Riviera Country Club and laid out several notable California golf courses in the first half of the 20th century.

San Vicente Golf Resort

Green fee: $110

Admittedly, a three-figure green fee does not necessarily scream "value," but consider it a testament to the quality of architect Andy Staples' renovation work at this lovely course that meanders along a valley floor that it's included in this list. There are plenty of high-end SoCal courses with green fees twice and three times as high that are nowhere near twice as good as San Vicente. To me, that makes it a bargain.

Goat Hill Park

Green fee: $65 (walking)

The secret of Goat Hill Park has been out for a while, thanks to a high-profile list of devotees topped by golf travel expert Matt Ginella. But this quirky par-64 course overseen by golf fashion designer John Ashworth remains true to itself: come as you are, have fun on the quirky layout and hang out a while afterwards.

Colina Park Golf Course

Green fee: $23

What this 18-hole par-3 loop lacks in length (just 1,250 yards) it recoups in good reviews, with an impressive rating of 4.7 across 461 all-time GolfPass reviews. "This place is great," noted golfer 'justcraig14' in a review last August. "I'll be going back often."

Mt. Woodson Golf Course

Green fee: $70-$105

This recommendation comes from GolfPass Managing Editor Jason Scott Deegan, who played the Mt. Woodson several years ago. Although the par-70 layout seems short, the uphill climbs and rocky terrain make it play tougher than the 5,764 yards on the scorecard imply.

The Loma Club

Green fee: $26 (9 holes)

A sunrise round at this cheerful spot with a friend before flying back east a few years remains a fond memory from my travels. The sight of the sun coming up over the San Diego skyline from the 6th tee alone was worth the green fee.