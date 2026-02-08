Best 10 putting golf instruction tips on GolfPass - Golfers' Choice 2026

The vast majority of strokes in a round are struck by the putter. Perhaps we should all spend a little more time practicing it?

This year, we are unveiling our inaugural Golfers' Choice list for Daily Video Tips. GolfPass members, and other loyal instruction tip viewers, helped us create this list through what they watched and how they engaged with each video. To find the best of the best, we used a formula that factored in likes, comments and total views on every tip on GolfPass in 2025. That equates to approximately a 50-percent impact from the number of likes versus 25 percent from comments and views, respectively. We are proud to introduce this new franchise of content as part of Golfers' Choice 2026.

We have also created top-10 lists in four other categories - best overall, driving, irons and short game. Obviously, the top 10 tips overall will rank highly in the other categories. A wise golfer could (and probably should) use the 40 best instruction tips from 2025 featured in all five articles to completely overhaul and improve their games from tee to green.

These were the 10 most popular out of the 86 new putting-related Daily Video Tips we created in 2025.

10. Over-read putts

Under reading putts is a problem for most amateurs, even on short putts. Try making 6 footers from three different spots on the hole to better comprehend green reading.

Over-Read Putts

9. Flat putter setup

Is your putter flat on the ground at address? There is a chance you need to trash your putter!

Flat Putter Setup

8. Read greens backwards

If you struggle with green reading, this alternative style from Carolin Pinegger might be the solution. It even helped Dean finally understand one of the technique used by a friend: "Great explanation! A friend of mine does this, but I never understand what he was saying about how and why. Now I do! Thanks."

Read Greens Backwards

7. Two-ball putting drill

The angle of the putter face at impact is more than 90% responsible for where the ball goes. Make sure yours is square with this drill from Martin Hall. "What a fantastically simple and effective drill that you can even do on the living room carpet! Thank you, Martin!" - Gregg S.

Two-Ball Putting Drill

6. Make more 10 footers

Nearly 90 members liked this tip about holing more crucial 10 footers. I think we all would like make a few more of them this year!

Make More 10 Footers

5. Core and shoulders putting stroke

Don't make weak, armsy putting strokes. Make stable, consistent strokes with your upper body in control.

"I really enjoy watching and learning from your instruction. Easy to understand and apply your tips. Thanks." - Antonio M.

Core and Shoulders Putting Stroke

4. Accelerating through short putts

Members loved this acceleration tip from Carolin Pinegger that encourages aggressive strokes on short putts. Don't wish the ball in!

"Thanks Carolin, I'll try this. I find often that I decelerate and it also throws the alignment of my putter face off so I end up pulling or pushing the putt left or right of the target. Keep them coming. Thanks." - Calvin H.

Accelerate Through Short Putts

3. Putting through the fringe

As much a chipping tip as it is a putting tip. Regardless, putting from the fringe can help you get the ball in the hole quicker! A member who struggles with chipping asked if it is okay to putt from the rough. John Montgomery responded saying, "The thin contact point of the bladed wedge works best out of the rough but you can certainly use a putter too. Try them both!"

Putting Through the Fringe

2. Topspin putting

Hitting up on the ball, creating topspin, allows it to roll close to the ground. A tight end-over-end roll is much easier to control. "Why did no one ever tell me this before? Thank you!" - William J.

Topspin Putting

1. Fix your putter path

Randall resonated with our members with this simple tip to improve your putter position at address. One of the more than 20 comments on the video came from Brian W.: "This is a great tip. Over the years, I've tried all kinds of ways to improve my putting, with the result that my stance and set up has all kinds of moving parts - more of an awkward camel than a sleek race horse. This gives me a good visual to use all the time."