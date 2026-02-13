8 best value golf courses in and around Myrtle Beach

My dad likes to tell a story of his first-ever golf trip to Myrtle Beach in 1969. He took advantage of a golf package that covered his stay for a week in a beachside hotel with breakfast each morning, plus his green fees each day as well as two dozen golf balls, free beers at Happy Hour and a lunchtime oyster roast during the week.

The total package price: $99.

A few decades later, while most golf destinations have subjected return visitors to higher and higher tariffs for their tee times, Myrtle Beach has managed to remain quite reasonable, if not quite as shockingly affordable as my father first found it. Green fees do creep up towards the high spring and fall seasons, and the highest-end courses around the beach can command rates costing more than $250 on occasion. But the fact that there are dozens of golf courses to choose from creates a level of price-competition that continues to benefit budget-conscious golfers. The fact that certain buddy groups have been visiting the area annually for decades speaks to the consistency of the experience and bang for golf buck. When you go play golf in Myrtle Beach, you know what you're going to get. That's why so many golfers return year after year to sample the breadth of its courses.

These eight courses strike a strong balance between quality and affordability, and have managed to endure as other courses - mostly low-cost ones - in the area have closed over the last 20 years. Rather than include some other cheap-and-cheerful Myrtle Beach golf courses of rudimentary design and/or iffy conditioning, I think this list of eight represents a solid core of the area's best-value plays where you will feel like you've gotten more for your dollar while you're tallying up your scorecard.

8 great-value Myrtle Beach golf courses

Wellman Golf Club is relatively remote from the Myrtle Beach area, but visiting golfers should still give it some consideration, especially drive-in visitors on their way in or out of town. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Note: Myrtle Beach golf courses typically engage in demand-based dynamic pricing, which means green fee rates can fluctuate. Also, stay-and-play packages encompassing both hotel nights and green fees often create savings. We researched tee sheets for weekend-morning March 2026 tee times under $100.

Wedgefield Country Club

Green fee: $69

This course in Georgetown on the southern tip of the greater Myrtle Beach Grand Strand has had an up-and-down history since opening in 1972, but under new ownership it has taken a step forward in golfers' estimations. The property's profuse live oaks strewn with Spanish moss lend it character and the closing stretch, with holes 17 and 18 playing beside wetlands, is a nice sendoff.

Wellman Golf Club

Green fee: $80

Wellman is a bit of a drive from the main-line Grand Strand but it offers pleasantly quiet environs for a round. Rees Jones and associate Bryce Swanson revived this course, which had been closed for more than a decade, in the small town of Johnsonville and it has garnered strong reviews so far in its new life.

First time playing Wellman. Hadn't even heard of it before a friend recommended it. What a hidden gem. Nice layout, course is in great condition. Greens are fantastic. Not a bad spot to be found. Bunkers well manicured. Super friendly staff! GolfPass review from 'bfriz88'

Founders Club

Green fee: $96

Founder Club is somewhat overshadowed by higher-profile courses in Pawleys Island, but it is a fun layout that was overhauled in 2008 into a sandy, visually-striking recent #1 South Carolina course on our annual Golfers' Choice rankings. The back nine is particularly strong here, with elevation changes that are surprising for a course so close to the coast.

Beachwood Golf Club

Green fee: $87

Among Myrtle Beach's many claims to fame is a seemingly unending supply of pancake houses - havens of inexpensive but solid comfort food that makes for a nice start to any day on the golf course. Beachwood is a pancake-house of a golf course: inexpensive to play but warm and friendly, with enough to hold one's interest through to one of the area's trickier finishing holes, a 220-yard par 3.

Whispering Pines Golf Course

Green fee: $69

Myrtle Beach's muni hides in plain (and, if you'll pardon the pun, plane) sight beside the local airport, making it a worthwhile course to play on arrival or departure day if you're flying in and out. A summer 2025 renovation brought new greens to the Joe Finger/Ken Dye/Baxter Spann design.

Arcadian Shores Golf Club

Green fee: $99

Rees Jones' first solo design remains one of his best publicly accessible courses, especially on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Long, sinewy corridors lead to interestingly contoured greens. There is a whiff of father Robert Trent Jones, Sr.'s famous nearby Dunes Golf & Beach Club here. Arcadian Shores' unfussy layout makes it one of Myrtle Beach's most walkable courses.

Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina University

Green fee: $92

Ever since being redesigned in 2011 by Craig Schreiner, Coastal Carolina's course has enjoyed greater appreciation from locals and visitors who appreciate its typically reasonable green fees. Recent renovations to course facilities seek to take it up another notch.

Aero Club

Green fee: $28

This 18-hole par-3 course is technically the newest golf course in the Myrtle Beach area, having opened in 2020 as an overhaul of a property that once housed two rinky-dink pitch-and-putts. Aero Club is a little more substantial, which makes it an appealing spot to work on one's wedge game while planes take off and land overhead at MYR. The course is lighted for night play, too.

Share your nominations for your favorite value-oriented Myrtle Beach golf courses in the comments.