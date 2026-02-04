Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Alabama - Golfers' Choice 2026

Alabama is best known for its Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, but its public golf scene runs much deeper, something not every golfer understands.
Playing any RTJ course is great, but it's wise to explore other spots, too. Alabama golf is personified by rolling hills framed by trees, lakes and streams. Some of the biggest elevation changes you've ever seen can be found on Alabama courses, sometimes on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (like the no. 1 hole on The Judge at Capitol Hill) and off the trail (like the drop-shot sixth hole at FarmLinks).
GolfPass releases a Top 20 Public Golf Courses in Alabama list every February thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Each course needed at least three reviews and at least some public access to qualify.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Alabama or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Alabama golf courses reviewed in 2025: 41
Reviews of Alabama golf courses in 2025: 1,602
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed more than 1,600 reviews of Alabama golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least three reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in Alabama
-
FarmLinks at Pursell FarmsSylacauga, AlabamaPublic/Resort4.8521008403321
Green fee: $100-$188+
What they're saying: "Don't miss it. This is a gem of a golf course. The practice facility is great. They had good quality range balls, and the staff was very friendly and accommodating. The layout is equal to any of the bigtime golf courses that I've ever played, and I play a lot! The greens were a good speed (a little fast, but not crazy) and they rolled very true." - GolfAll50StatesPast Golfers' Choice lists of the Best Public Golf Courses in AlabamaAlabama, the home of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, features dozens of top public golf courses.More than 2,000 reviews helped determine Alabama's most popular public golf courses according to our community of reviewers.Explore the best public golf courses in Alabama based on our community of reviewers.Explore the best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's ratings and reviews.
-
Limestone Springs Golf ClubOneonta, AlabamaSemi-Private4.7109072469373
Green fee: $69-$89
What they're saying: "Just the coolest course. Secluded, great conditions, great carts, awesome scenery. Little slice of heaven. Must play if you’re in the area or state." - Cmitt365
-
Kiva Dunes
Green fee: $90-$131
What they're saying: "Very friendly staff. Course is in really great shape. Nice fairways and very good greens. Definitely will play it again." - Pgtiger1
-
Craft Farms Resort - Cotton CreekGulf Shores, AlabamaSemi-Private4.7050626197322
Green fee: $89+
What they're saying: "Absolutely one of the best golf courses I’ve played. I’m a hobby golfer so by no means am I good but really beautiful course and awesome staff and even better staff! Would highly recommend!" - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Craft Farms Resort - Cypress BendGulf Shores, AlabamaSemi-Private4.7399111182487
Green fee: $89+
What they're saying: "Course was in great condition. (The) staff was very friendly and attentive even with the high temperatures. Course is a little pricier than some in the area, but is well maintained compared to the area." - Stevewf23
-
Ballantrae Golf Course
Green fee: $54-$74
What they're saying: "This is an excellent presentation of golf laid on a beautiful landscape. Everything about the place is top notch. The course is very playable from the tee box of your choice and then you must execute an accurate approach shot to challenging green complexes that are in perfect fast condition." - Gregarnold1959
-
Cherokee Ridge Country ClubUnion Grove, AlabamaSemi-Private/Resort4.4271566659691
Green fee: $37-$64
What they're saying: "This place gets better and better every time I play it. And if you haven’t tried the food you are missing out. Maybe the most underrated part of the club and that’s saying a lot because it’s all a 10 out of a 10" - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Blackberry Trail Golf CourseFlorence, AlabamaPublic/Municipal4.5537730244161
Green fee: $29-$45
What they're saying: "Prepare to hit all the shots. Fairways are receptive and (the) greens run smooth. I loved playing this course and will play every time I’m in Florence. Super fun yet challenging." - DerekBreeding
-
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Plantation CourseScottsboro, AlabamaPublic/Resort4.4164653402271
Green fee: $46-$55
What they're saying: "Goose Pond - Plantation is always in excellent shape, and the value is unbeatable when finding a deal on GolfNow. My group thoroughly enjoyed our time playing." - Wesley9585277
-
Gunter's LandingGuntersville, AlabamaSemi-Private4.4466643478420
Green fee: $56-$75
What they're saying: "Just an absolutely beautiful course with a friendly staff. Highly recommend this course to anyone. Also great value for your money!" - Adamc84
-
Cider Ridge Golf Club
Green fee: $52-$70
What they're saying: "Good course. Fun layout with some memorable holes. Greens were rolling extremely fast the day I played. Downhill putts were gone if you didn't sink it. Overall the course was in great shape. Would definitely play it again." - Jdthieme
-
Goose Pond Colony Resort - Lake CourseScottsboro, AlabamaPublic/Resort4.3745361089256
Green fee: $61-$70
What they're saying: "Course is phenomenal as always. (The) only thing that needs improvement is the bunkers but other than that, nothing's short of one of the most beautiful courses in North Alabama! Definitely a challenging course with beautiful scenery!" - BradyRobreson3
-
Gulf Shores Golf ClubGulf Shores, AlabamaSemi-Private4.22820497061958
Green fee: $68-$85
What they're saying: "Beautiful course, super friendly staff. Greens super true and fast. Loved it. Couldn’t believe had basically whole course to myself on a Saturday morning" - Scottym7258
-
The Bridges at Tartan PinesEnterprise, AlabamaSemi-Private4.291457668360
Green fee: $45-$60
What they're saying: "The course was in pretty good shape and the value for the money was pretty solid. Will play again." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Dogwood Hills Golf ClubFlat Rock, AlabamaPublic/Resort4.2721669458258
Green fee: $20-$50
What they're saying: "Fairways and greens well maintained. They have a driving range. Carts are top-notch and corse is challenging." - GolfPass Reviewer
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Alabama
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Since our list doesn't include any courses from the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, our favorites will be showcased here.Birmingham, AlabamaPublic4.56451612962Muscle Shoals, AlabamaPublic1.980694980738Muscle Shoals, AlabamaPublic1.980694980738
-
Peninsula Golf & Racquet ClubGulf Shores, AlabamaResort4.3227155464222
Green fee: $120
What they're saying: "Great layout and greens. Pace of play a little slow. 4 hours and 35 minutes to play. No Marshall. But I will be back. I could play this course every day." - Paul3661186
-
Cumberland Lake Country ClubPinson, AlabamaSemi-Private3.9769984917222
Green fee: $37-$55
What they're saying: "Cumberland Lake is MUCH improved from my previous times of playing there! It has probably been about a year or maybe longer, and I could really tell a difference. I can't wait to go back and may go next week!" - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Terri Pines Country Club
Green fee: $58-$95
What they're saying: "Club is undergoing some remodeling. Greens are good, tee boxes are good. Fairways aren’t bad just a little firm. Great staff. Cody was super nice and informative." - Leemdevance
-
Cross Creek Golf Course
Green fee: $35-$47
What they're saying: "Super nice course for the money. Greens are weathered from the summer heat but are actually pretty decent. Fairways are in excellent shape. Great layout can be challenging at times with the up hill and down hill layout. Great value for the price" - Btowe05
-
GlenLakes Golf ClubFoley, AlabamaSemi-Private3.81020228172000
Green fee: $31-$55
What they're saying: "Overall a decent course. Fairways and greens were decent. Had a fun time. Enjoyed the layout." - GolfPass Reviewer