Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Alabama - Golfers' Choice 2026

Alabama is best known for its Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, but its public golf scene runs much deeper, something not every golfer understands.

Playing any RTJ course is great, but it's wise to explore other spots, too. Alabama golf is personified by rolling hills framed by trees, lakes and streams. Some of the biggest elevation changes you've ever seen can be found on Alabama courses, sometimes on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (like the no. 1 hole on The Judge at Capitol Hill) and off the trail (like the drop-shot sixth hole at FarmLinks).

GolfPass releases a Top 20 Public Golf Courses in Alabama list every February thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Each course needed at least three reviews and at least some public access to qualify.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Alabama golf courses reviewed in 2025: 41

Reviews of Alabama golf courses in 2025: 1,602

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed more than 1,600 reviews of Alabama golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least three reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.