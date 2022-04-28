April 2022: Photos of the Month

Pacific Dunes - views
Pacific Dunes - views
Is Pacific Dunes the best course at Bandon Dunes? Courtesy of 'dahlryan'
Indian Springs Golf Club - views
Indian Springs Golf Club - views
Indian Springs Golf Club is a public favorite in Indio, Calif. Courtesy of 'JAG107'
Rothbury Golf Club - sunset
Rothbury Golf Club - sunset
Sunsets can be spectacular on Rothbury Golf Club. Courtesy of 'chrissharp11'
Copper Rock Golf Club - mountain views
Copper Rock Golf Club - mountain views
The landforms surrounding Copper Rock are spectacular. Courtesy of 'u171073890'
Rolling Hills - sunset
Rolling Hills - sunset
Rolling Hills is an 18-hole executive course in Tempe, Ariz. Courtesy of 'fffhawgdawg'
PGA West Pete Dye Dunes Course - views
PGA West Pete Dye Dunes Course - views
The PGA West Pete Dye Dunes Course averages 4.2 stars on GolfPass. Courtesy of 'u314159519734'
Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon - Champions Course - views
Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon - Champions Course - views
The Champions Course at Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon is a solid casino course in California. Courtesy of 'u000005959359'
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes - view of Marriott
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes - view of Marriott
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes wraps around two luxury hotels, including a Marriott and Ritz-Carlton. Courtesy of 'HCDan'
Quicksilver Golf Club - views
Quicksilver Golf Club - views
Quicksilver Golf Club in Midway, Pa., has been ranked among the top courses in the state by Golfers' Choice in the past. Courtesy of 'Heelsideguy'
Olde Beau Resort & Golf Club - views
Olde Beau Resort & Golf Club - views
The Olde Beau Resort & Golf Club presents mountain golf at its finest. Courtesy of 'u314160607041'
Callander Golf Club - views
Callander Golf Club - views
Callander Golf Club in Scotland is awakening this spring. Courtesy of 'u314162175202'
Crosland Heath - views
Crosland Heath - views
Crosland Heath is an Alister MacKenzie design in England dating to 1914. Courtesy of 'u314159713753'
El Tigre Golf & Country Club - 6th hole - island green
El Tigre Golf & Country Club - 6th hole - island green
El Tigre Golf & Country Club's sixth hole plays to an island green. Courtesy of 'u314162293045'
Mauna Kea - bunkers
Mauna Kea - bunkers
Mauna Kea is loaded with difficult holes that end at well-protected greens like this. Courtesy of 'u314161182673'
University of North Carolina - Finley Course - views
University of North Carolina - Finley Course - views
The University of North Carolina's Finley Course is one of the country's finest college tracks. Courtesy of 'blamege'
Wolf Creek Golf Club - views
Wolf Creek Golf Club - views
Wolf Creek's canyons can blow your mind. Courtesy of 'GolfLeo', Quebec Advisor
Shepherd's Crook
Shepherd's Crook - pond
Shepherd's Crook has been ranked a top course in Illinois by Golfers' Choice since 2018. Courtesy of user 'weilbobby'
Mountain Shadows
Mountain Shadows - views
Mountain Shadows is a fun par-3 course in the Valley of the Sun. Courtesy of 'u527637026'
April 2022: Photos of the Month

This month's stunning sunset photos might inspire you to play more golf at twilight.

Although the sun is technically rising on the summer golf season in many places across America, the sunset shots are what caught our eye while selecting this month's photos of the month.

The pictures of the mountains shimmering at Copper Rock Golf Club in Utah and the sun dipping under the horizon at Rothbury Golf Club in England are simply breathtaking. The orange skies at Rolling Hills in Tempe, Ariz., aren't too shabby, either.

Golfer 'chrissharp11' called Rothbury a "picturesque course" where he enjoyed "a lovely, quiet evening round." Sounds heavenly. Another golfer praised Copper Rock in his review by writing, "The views are absolutely breathtaking, especially the back 9 at twilight." We couldn't agree more.

While many golfers prefer playing in the morning, these tee times can be cold and dewy. GolfPass Managing Editor Jason Scott Deegan's preferred tee time is twilight when rounds wrap up in the golden hour. With the sun setting and shadows creeping, it's magical.

Now that flowers are blooming and the leaves are returning to the trees in the Midwest and East Coast, we look forward to even more beautiful photos from golfers in the coming months. Sunrise. Sunset. Doesn't matter. They're all glorious in our eyes.

Thank you for contributing to this great community of golfers - keep those reviews coming!

GolfPass Staff
