April 2022: Photos of the Month

Although the sun is technically rising on the summer golf season in many places across America, the sunset shots are what caught our eye while selecting this month's photos of the month.

The pictures of the mountains shimmering at Copper Rock Golf Club in Utah and the sun dipping under the horizon at Rothbury Golf Club in England are simply breathtaking. The orange skies at Rolling Hills in Tempe, Ariz., aren't too shabby, either.

Golfer 'chrissharp11' called Rothbury a "picturesque course" where he enjoyed "a lovely, quiet evening round." Sounds heavenly. Another golfer praised Copper Rock in his review by writing, "The views are absolutely breathtaking, especially the back 9 at twilight." We couldn't agree more.

While many golfers prefer playing in the morning, these tee times can be cold and dewy. GolfPass Managing Editor Jason Scott Deegan's preferred tee time is twilight when rounds wrap up in the golden hour. With the sun setting and shadows creeping, it's magical.

Now that flowers are blooming and the leaves are returning to the trees in the Midwest and East Coast, we look forward to even more beautiful photos from golfers in the coming months. Sunrise. Sunset. Doesn't matter. They're all glorious in our eyes.

Thank you for contributing to this great community of golfers - keep those reviews coming!