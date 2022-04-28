April 2022: Photos of the Month
Although the sun is technically rising on the summer golf season in many places across America, the sunset shots are what caught our eye while selecting this month's photos of the month.
The pictures of the mountains shimmering at Copper Rock Golf Club in Utah and the sun dipping under the horizon at Rothbury Golf Club in England are simply breathtaking. The orange skies at Rolling Hills in Tempe, Ariz., aren't too shabby, either.
Golfer 'chrissharp11' called Rothbury a "picturesque course" where he enjoyed "a lovely, quiet evening round." Sounds heavenly. Another golfer praised Copper Rock in his review by writing, "The views are absolutely breathtaking, especially the back 9 at twilight." We couldn't agree more.
While many golfers prefer playing in the morning, these tee times can be cold and dewy. GolfPass Managing Editor Jason Scott Deegan's preferred tee time is twilight when rounds wrap up in the golden hour. With the sun setting and shadows creeping, it's magical.
Now that flowers are blooming and the leaves are returning to the trees in the Midwest and East Coast, we look forward to even more beautiful photos from golfers in the coming months. Sunrise. Sunset. Doesn't matter. They're all glorious in our eyes.
Thank you for contributing to this great community of golfers - keep those reviews coming!
Is Pacific Dunes the best course at Bandon Dunes? Courtesy of 'dahlryan'
Indian Springs Golf Club is a public favorite in Indio, Calif. Courtesy of 'JAG107'
Sunsets can be spectacular on Rothbury Golf Club. Courtesy of 'chrissharp11'
The landforms surrounding Copper Rock are spectacular. Courtesy of 'u171073890'
Rolling Hills is an 18-hole executive course in Tempe, Ariz. Courtesy of 'fffhawgdawg'
The PGA West Pete Dye Dunes Course averages 4.2 stars on GolfPass. Courtesy of 'u314159519734'
The Champions Course at Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon is a solid casino course in California. Courtesy of 'u000005959359'
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes wraps around two luxury hotels, including a Marriott and Ritz-Carlton. Courtesy of 'HCDan'
Quicksilver Golf Club in Midway, Pa., has been ranked among the top courses in the state by Golfers' Choice in the past. Courtesy of 'Heelsideguy'
The Olde Beau Resort & Golf Club presents mountain golf at its finest. Courtesy of 'u314160607041'
Callander Golf Club in Scotland is awakening this spring. Courtesy of 'u314162175202'
Crosland Heath is an Alister MacKenzie design in England dating to 1914. Courtesy of 'u314159713753'
El Tigre Golf & Country Club's sixth hole plays to an island green. Courtesy of 'u314162293045'
Mauna Kea is loaded with difficult holes that end at well-protected greens like this. Courtesy of 'u314161182673'
The University of North Carolina's Finley Course is one of the country's finest college tracks. Courtesy of 'blamege'
Wolf Creek's canyons can blow your mind. Courtesy of 'GolfLeo', Quebec Advisor
Shepherd's Crook has been ranked a top course in Illinois by Golfers' Choice since 2018. Courtesy of user 'weilbobby'
Mountain Shadows is a fun par-3 course in the Valley of the Sun. Courtesy of 'u527637026'