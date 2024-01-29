January 2024: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Golfers have celebrated the new year by keeping those golf clubs from gathering dust.

Whether you were battling cold fronts and snow storms or soaking up the sun somewhere warm to escape, our GolfPass golfers found time to get winter rounds in following the post-holiday season. The photos our members submitted were bright and serene, capturing all sorts of mountain views, valleys, sunsets and bays.

The trend this month? Lots of great value public courses filled our inbox and we noticed most of you didn't venture out of the continental U.S. Will February bring some international courses, private clubs or perhaps some snow-covered greens?... I guess Punxsutawney Phil will be the judge of that!

Keep those photos and reviews coming!