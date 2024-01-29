0 of 10
Alnmouth Village Golf Club - coastline
Views of the bay are plentiful at England's oldest 9-hole links course, Alnmouth Village Golf Club. Courtesy of 'u288200918'
Hidden Valley Golf Club - mountain
The rugged terrain makes for a beautiful backdrop at Hidden Valley Golf Club. Courtesy of 'u1300167495'
Palms Golf Club - driver
One of our members tees up for a solid drive along the palm-lined fairways of Palms Golf Club in Littlefield, Ariz. Courtesy of 'mknakata'
Sundance Golf Club - flag
Putt among the mountains at Sundance Golf Club on greens with some severe slope. Courtesy of 'MrSchmidty'
Trump National Golf Course - Los Angeles - duo
This father-son duo captured a great shot on the cliffs of the Palos Verdes Peninsula at Pete Dye's Trump National Los Angeles. Courtesy of 'mjcalise'
Wedgefield Golf Club - sunset
Wedgefield Golf Club is a classic Florida-style course. It is one of Orlando's best values for central Floridians. Courtesy of 'u000006797130'
Rams Hill Golf Club - green
Rams Hill Golf Club is a Tom Fazio masterpiece now open to the public, featuring mountain vistas, streams, and waterfalls. Courtesy of 'mdwright85'
Singing Hills Golf Club - Willow Glen - overview
The Willow Glen Course at Singing Hills Golf Club is a par-72 track with narrow fairways, strategic bunkers, and stunning views. Courtesy of 'u314164028636'
Arizona Grand Golf Club - trees
Your round at Arizona Grand Golf Club begins with a resort-style challenge and water hazards on the first four holes. Courtesy of 'u000004107936'
Orange County National Crooked Cat - hole four
Orange County National's Crooked Cat Course has an open feel that allows golfers more room for error on a link-style design. Courtesy of 'keysdh65'
January 2024: GolfPass Photos of the Month
A bright start to the new year.
Golfers have celebrated the new year by keeping those golf clubs from gathering dust.
Whether you were battling cold fronts and snow storms or soaking up the sun somewhere warm to escape, our GolfPass golfers found time to get winter rounds in following the post-holiday season. The photos our members submitted were bright and serene, capturing all sorts of mountain views, valleys, sunsets and bays.
The trend this month? Lots of great value public courses filled our inbox and we noticed most of you didn't venture out of the continental U.S. Will February bring some international courses, private clubs or perhaps some snow-covered greens?... I guess Punxsutawney Phil will be the judge of that!
