July 2021: Photos of the Month

Eagle Glen - views
Eagle Glen - views
Eagle Glen features plenty of views of SoCal. Courtesy of user 'JOHUNG'
Hotchkiss
Hotchkiss
Hotchkiss in Connecticut has links to Seth Raynor and Charles Banks. Courtesy of user 'AptlyLinked', Connecticut Local Advisor
Baywood Greens - clubhouse
Baywood Greens - clubhouse
Baywood Greens regularly makes the Golfers' Choice list of the best courses in Delaware. Courtesy of user 'DMcK1120'
LakeRidge Golf Course - views
LakeRidge Golf Course - views
LakeRidge is a Reno favorite by Robert Trent Jones Sr. Courtesy of user 'DrDavid2'
Mauna Kea - hole 3 views
Mauna Kea - hole 3 views
Mauna Kea's third hole is one of the most stunning oceanside par 3s in the world. Courtesy of user 'Edward7169256 '
Alwyn Downs Golf Club - golf course cemetery
Alwyn Downs Golf Club - golf course cemetery
Don't visit the cemetery at the Alwyn Downs Golf Club in Michigan. Courtesy of user 'MiggyTG5'
Chevy Chase - pond
Chevy Chase - pond
Chevy Chase Country Club (formerly known The Traditions at Chevy Chase Country Club) in Wheeling is one of Chicagoland's top public golf facilities.  Courtesy of user 'howschultz'
Ewa Beach - palm trees
Ewa Beach - palm trees
Ewa Beach is a favorite outside Honolulu. Courtesy of user 'Dpipkins'
Eyemouth Golf Club - cliffs
Eyemouth Golf Club - cliffs
Eyemouth Golf Club in Scotland dates to 1894. Courtesy of user 'u000007237161'
Hattiesburg Country Club - boardwalk
Hattiesburg Country Club - boardwalk
Hattiesburg Country Club is a private club that has been worked on by architect Nathan Crace multiple times. Courtesy of user 'BrandonWebb', Birmingham Local Advisor
Leopards Chase - waterfalls
Leopards Chase - waterfalls
Leopards Chase anchors the north end of Myrtle Beach's Grand Strand in North Carolina. Courtesy of user 'mscherer35'
Mount Vintage Plantation - views
Mount Vintage Plantation - views
Mount Vintage Plantation features 27 holes in South Carolina. Courtesy of user 'Rodney4764927'
Old South - views
Old South - views
Old South showcases the marshes of Bluffton, South Carolina. Courtesy of user 'timmycarp'
Painswick - flag
Painswick - flag
Painswick from England is a sub-5,000-yard course dating to the late 1800s. Courtesy of user 'u691954487'
Preakness Valley - sunset
Preakness Valley - sunset
The sun sets on Preakness Valley. Courtesy of user 'Amy4205948'
Sequoyah National - clouds
Sequoyah National - clouds
Sequoyah National is a scenic retreat in the mountains of North Carolina. Courtesy of user 'ECHO1GOLF'
Shingle Creek - hotel
Shingle Creek - hotel
A golfer hits a shot in Shingle Creek. Courtesy of user 'Daramtuck'
StoneCrest - views
StoneCrest - views
StoneCrest rides the hills of Kentucky. Courtesy of user 'Richard1399167'
Woodington Lake - views
Woodington Lake - views
Woodington Lake is home to 36 holes in Ontario, Canada. Courtesy of user 'u1467082'
Wynn Golf Club - towers
Wynn Golf Club - towers
Wynn Golf Club roams the Las Vegas strip in the shadow of the two towers. Courtesy of user 'u000006306974'

July 2021: Photos of the Month

Our review community captured some amazing scenes from island greens to clifftop holes to humorous headstones.
By GolfPass Staff
August 2, 2021

Judging by the photos and reviews coming into GolfPass this past month, golfers everywhere are enjoying summer.

Despite some wet spots in July, the game is still booming in America. Tee times are still hard to come by in many markets, especially on weekends. Resorts and their restaurants and excursions are booked solid as people continue to travel. It's a festive time to be a golfer.

In July, GolfPass readers and members submitted over 35,000 reviews, and over 500 of them had images attached to them. We especially love receiving photos from courses that never get recognition anywhere else. While it's great to be reminded of the greatness of the third hole at Mauna Kea, we're relishing seeing golfers discover places like LakeRidge in Reno and Eyemouth in Scotland. These are some of the many hidden gems in the game around the world.

Here are some of the best pictures submitted with reviews in July. Want to join in? Submit your next course review today!

