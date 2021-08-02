July 2021: Photos of the Month

Judging by the photos and reviews coming into GolfPass this past month, golfers everywhere are enjoying summer.

Despite some wet spots in July, the game is still booming in America. Tee times are still hard to come by in many markets, especially on weekends. Resorts and their restaurants and excursions are booked solid as people continue to travel. It's a festive time to be a golfer.

In July, GolfPass readers and members submitted over 35,000 reviews, and over 500 of them had images attached to them. We especially love receiving photos from courses that never get recognition anywhere else. While it's great to be reminded of the greatness of the third hole at Mauna Kea, we're relishing seeing golfers discover places like LakeRidge in Reno and Eyemouth in Scotland. These are some of the many hidden gems in the game around the world.

Here are some of the best pictures submitted with reviews in July. Want to join in? Submit your next course review today!