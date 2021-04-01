March 2021: Photos of the Month

March is one of golf's biggest transitional months.

The snowbirds are starting to leave their warm-weather nests in Florida, Arizona and California. The country's mid-section is in limbo. The golf courses in certain states like Maryland or New Mexico might be open one day and snowed under the next. Spring is trying to hard to emerge in the Midwest and East Coast. In some years, it could have already sprung. In others, it could be another two months before the golf season finally gets on track.

The good news? April is here, and that means longer days, more sun (even if there's snow on the ground) and the hope that comes with spring. Oh, and The Masters.

We happily wave goodbye to March with these "photos of the month". Enjoy them - and keep the reviews coming - with the thought that summer's right around the corner. Submit your next course review today!