March 2021: Photos of the Month

Hawks Landing - sunset
Hawks Landing - sunset
What a view at Hawk's Landing in Orlando. Courtesy of user 'X9P5fqw0JfE4gzocYWqw'
Fox Hollow - tee shot
Fox Hollow - tee shot
A golfer tees off on Fox Hollow in Florida. Courtesy of user 'DaveLaw55'
Caujaral Golf Club - rainbow
Caujaral Golf Club - rainbow
A rainbow shines over the Caujaral Golf Club, one of the best courses in Colombia. Courtesy of user 'rTaaLmvITI7gzcrmgQm2'
Las Sendas - Minions headcovers
Las Sendas - Minions headcovers
A pair of Minions are ready to tee off at Las Sendas. Courtesy of user 'corefitpro'
Cape Wickham - views
Cape Wickham - views
Cape Wickham on King Island off the coast of Australia is one of golf's most remote bucket-list courses. Courtesy of user 'theglasseyegolfer'
Dove Valley Ranch - red rocks
Dove Valley Ranch - red rocks
Red rocks tower over Dove Valley Ranch. Courtesy of user 'ChalieG'
Gambler Ridge - hole in one
Gambler Ridge - hole in one
A golfer shows off his ace on No. 7 at Gamblers Ridge. Courtesy of user 'Wallysgolfworld1'
Lake Course at Grand National - bridge
Lake Course at Grand National - bridge
A bridge spans the Lake Course at Grand National along the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama. Courtesy of user 'JayEmm'
LaCantera - Palmer Course - clubhouse
LaCantera - Palmer Course - clubhouse
The 18th hole on the Palmer Course at LaCantera is a demanding finish. Courtesy of user 'hvnPqv6uC2Sx3fQfk8K1'
Marina Vallarta - crocodile
Marina Vallarta - crocodile
Beware the real hazards at Marina Vallarta in Mexico. Courtesy of user 'u314160982475'
Oakcreek Country Club - hole in one
Oakcreek Country Club - hole in one
A golfer lands a hole in one on the 13th hole at Oakcreek Country Club in Sedona, Ariz. Courtesy of user 'u000001072182'
Ocotillo - clubhouse
Ocotillo - clubhouse
It's a nice clubhouse at Ocotillo Golf Club. Courtesy of user 'u000001295079'
Journey at Pechanga - views
Journey at Pechanga - views
The SoCal views are sublime on the Journey at Pechanga. Courtesy of user 'CENTURYUGOLF'
Santander - clubhouse
Santander - clubhouse
Santander is one of the nice courses surrounding Madrid, Spain. Courtesy of user 'EbJncdqe79nq7Nwn0LV3'
Shingle Creek - sunset
Shingle Creek - sunset
The sun sets on another nice day of golf at Shingle Creek outside Orlando. Courtesy of user 'ForePlayGolf'
The Links at Terrenea - ocean views
The Links at Terrenea - ocean views
The Links at Terrenea is one of golf's great nine-hole par-3 courses. Courtesy of user 'u000003924643'
Sequoyah National - views
Sequoyah National - views
A golfer putts on a green with some nice scenery at Sequoyah National in North Carolina. Courtesy of user 'Brookscm72', Indiana Advisor
Dunes Golf & Beach Club - hole 11
Dunes Golf & Beach Club - hole 11
No. 11 is part of "Alligator Alley" on the Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Courtesy of local Alabama Advisor 'BrandonWebb'
Cimarron Golf Club - Boulder Course
CimarronBoulder.jfif
Check out the nice mountain views from the Boulder Course at Cimarron Golf Club in SoCal. Courtesy of user 'jerlynch'
Marriott Desert Springs - Palm Course flowers
PalmMarriottDesertSprings.jfif
The Palm Course at the Marriott Desert Springs flowers during peak season in the Coachella Valley. Courtesy of user 'nvorhees'
Dunes at Maui Lani - views
MauniLani.jfif
The Dunes at Maui Lani is one of Maui's treasured courses. Courtesy of user 'Danilin'

March 2021: Photos of the Month

Palm trees, desert, crocs and gators are all a big part of the winter golf scene.
By GolfPass Staff
April 1, 2021

March is one of golf's biggest transitional months.

The snowbirds are starting to leave their warm-weather nests in Florida, Arizona and California. The country's mid-section is in limbo. The golf courses in certain states like Maryland or New Mexico might be open one day and snowed under the next. Spring is trying to hard to emerge in the Midwest and East Coast. In some years, it could have already sprung. In others, it could be another two months before the golf season finally gets on track.

The good news? April is here, and that means longer days, more sun (even if there's snow on the ground) and the hope that comes with spring. Oh, and The Masters.

We happily wave goodbye to March with these "photos of the month". Enjoy them - and keep the reviews coming - with the thought that summer's right around the corner. Submit your next course review today!

