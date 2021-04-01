March 2021: Photos of the Month
March is one of golf's biggest transitional months.
The snowbirds are starting to leave their warm-weather nests in Florida, Arizona and California. The country's mid-section is in limbo. The golf courses in certain states like Maryland or New Mexico might be open one day and snowed under the next. Spring is trying to hard to emerge in the Midwest and East Coast. In some years, it could have already sprung. In others, it could be another two months before the golf season finally gets on track.
The good news? April is here, and that means longer days, more sun (even if there's snow on the ground) and the hope that comes with spring. Oh, and The Masters.
We happily wave goodbye to March with these "photos of the month". Enjoy them - and keep the reviews coming - with the thought that summer's right around the corner. Submit your next course review today!
What a view at Hawk's Landing in Orlando. Courtesy of user 'X9P5fqw0JfE4gzocYWqw'
A golfer tees off on Fox Hollow in Florida. Courtesy of user 'DaveLaw55'
A rainbow shines over the Caujaral Golf Club, one of the best courses in Colombia. Courtesy of user 'rTaaLmvITI7gzcrmgQm2'
A pair of Minions are ready to tee off at Las Sendas. Courtesy of user 'corefitpro'
Cape Wickham on King Island off the coast of Australia is one of golf's most remote bucket-list courses. Courtesy of user 'theglasseyegolfer'
Red rocks tower over Dove Valley Ranch. Courtesy of user 'ChalieG'
A golfer shows off his ace on No. 7 at Gamblers Ridge. Courtesy of user 'Wallysgolfworld1'
A bridge spans the Lake Course at Grand National along the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama. Courtesy of user 'JayEmm'
The 18th hole on the Palmer Course at LaCantera is a demanding finish. Courtesy of user 'hvnPqv6uC2Sx3fQfk8K1'
Beware the real hazards at Marina Vallarta in Mexico. Courtesy of user 'u314160982475'
A golfer lands a hole in one on the 13th hole at Oakcreek Country Club in Sedona, Ariz. Courtesy of user 'u000001072182'
It's a nice clubhouse at Ocotillo Golf Club. Courtesy of user 'u000001295079'
The SoCal views are sublime on the Journey at Pechanga. Courtesy of user 'CENTURYUGOLF'
Santander is one of the nice courses surrounding Madrid, Spain. Courtesy of user 'EbJncdqe79nq7Nwn0LV3'
The sun sets on another nice day of golf at Shingle Creek outside Orlando. Courtesy of user 'ForePlayGolf'
The Links at Terrenea is one of golf's great nine-hole par-3 courses. Courtesy of user 'u000003924643'
A golfer putts on a green with some nice scenery at Sequoyah National in North Carolina. Courtesy of user 'Brookscm72', Indiana Advisor
No. 11 is part of "Alligator Alley" on the Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Courtesy of local Alabama Advisor 'BrandonWebb'
Check out the nice mountain views from the Boulder Course at Cimarron Golf Club in SoCal. Courtesy of user 'jerlynch'
The Palm Course at the Marriott Desert Springs flowers during peak season in the Coachella Valley. Courtesy of user 'nvorhees'
The Dunes at Maui Lani is one of Maui's treasured courses. Courtesy of user 'Danilin'