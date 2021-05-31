May 2021: Photos of the Month

Bridport and West Dorset - views
Check out this view at Bridport and West Dorset in England. Courtesy of user 't2062228553'
Lough Erne - accommodations
Lough Erne features accommodations around the lake in Northern Ireland. Courtesy of user 'Lynchy81'
Carnalea - views
Carnalea is a scenic par-69, sub-5,800-yard course in Northern Ireland. Courtesy of user 'garfy68'
Forest Glen Golf and Country Club - deer
Oh deer! What an interesting tee shot at Forest Glen in Naples. Courtesy of user 'u3478885'
Verrado Golf Club - Victory Course - water
Despite its desert locale, golfers will be challenged by water on the Victory Course at Verrado Golf Club. Courtesy of user 'u095036462'
Chimera - views
Chimera offers a nice desert and mountain backdrop for golf in Nevada. Courtesy of user 'jett2ivyy'
Cummings Cove - flowers
Flowers and a lake decorate Cummings Cove in North Carolina. Courtesy of user 'yaffies'
Dunes Golf & Beach Club - water
The Dunes Golf & Beach Club features a back nine called "Alligator Alley". Courtesy of user 'GolferJake78'
Forest Hills - flag waving
Forest Hills is a friendly 6,300-yard facility of classic William Bell golf in Oregon. Courtesy of user 'JohnJ302'
Lakota Canyon Ranch - swing
A golfer swings away at Lakota Canyon Ranch in Colorado. Courtesy of user 'u561196360'
Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course - views
The Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course follows a beautiful lakeside setting outside of Atlanta. Courtesy of user 'u314161589391'
Maui Nui - ocean views
Maui Nui features numerous panoramic ocean views. Courtesy of user 'siddharthdesai'
Omni Amelia Island - Oak Marsh - views
The Omni Amelia Island's Oak Marsh interacts with the coastal wetlands in northwest Florida. Courtesy of user 'rdonze'
Oakmont West - trees
Trees guard a green at Oakmont West. Courtesy of user 'KrisButtenberg'
Palmer Course at Oasis Golf Club - water
A pond protects the Palmer Course at Oasis Golf Club in Mesquite, Nev. Courtesy of user 'America80'
Redlands Mesa - views
Redlands Mesa is a thrill ride through the rocks of western Colorado. Courtesy of Local Golf Advisor 'BrandonWebb'
- views
Stonehaven - views
The par-66 Stonehaven is 5,103 yards of fun and views in Scotland. Courtesy of user 'u314160798514'
Covered Bridge - Fuzzy landscaping
The "Fuzzy" bushes are a tribute to Fuzzy Zoeller, the owner of Covered Bridge. Courtesy of user 'chaser88'

May 2021: Photos of the Month

Summer's here, so get your swing, and review game, in sync.
By GolfPass Staff
May 31, 2021

It's finally here!

Summer 2021. We've been waiting for this for a while. Golf has been in full swing for the last year as the only acceptable "socially distanced" recreational activity in many places, but now we get to have all the other great things we love about summer ... beaches, boating, dining out, night life, traveling to see family and friends. With the United States doing vaccines better than almost any other country and cases dropping, this should be a summer to remember.

Just don't forget what got you here. We wouldn't have stayed sane through the challenges of the pandemic without golf. Hopefully, the game is still a big part of your summer plans, whether it be a big buddies trip or a local round with your kids.

Keep playing and keep those reviews and photos coming. Submit your next course review today!

Roundups
GolfPass Staff
Nearby
Cascata Golf Club - no. 1
Articles
7 Min Read
Trip Dispatch: Luxury golf at Cascata, Summit Club and more
Mike Bailey's most recent trip to Las Vegas featured some high-roller experiences, from Cascata to The Summit and a brand new restaurant by Gordon Ramsay.
By Mike Bailey
Wynn Golf Club - 18th hole
Articles
9 Min Read
12 of the most notable U.S. golf courses to close in 2017
Jason Scott Deegan looks at 12 of the top U.S. courses to close in 2017.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Topgolf Las Vegas - hitting bays
Articles
2 Min Read
Topgolf Las Vegas now open
Topgolf Las Vegas opened Thursday, May 19 at 8 a.m. Spanning four levels and 105,000 square feet, it is the biggest Topgolf venue to date.
By Mike Bailey
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Sun Mountain - 10th
Articles
3 Min Read
When is the best time for a Las Vegas golf trip?
We looked at ratings and review data on Golf Advisor to determine the best values in Las Vegas, as well as the best months to plan a golf vacation.
By Brandon Tucker
Wolf Course - Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
Articles
3 Min Read
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort: 54 holes of pure Dye
Set on the Paiute Nation Reservation just minutes north of downtown, Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort is all about the golf.
By Brandon Tucker
Silverstone Golf Club - close
Articles
2 Min Read
Silverstone in Las Vegas sold, closes its doors
The 27-hole Silverstone Golf Club in Las Vegas, opened in 2001, has reportedly closed.
By Brandon Tucker
