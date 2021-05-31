May 2021: Photos of the Month
It's finally here!
Summer 2021. We've been waiting for this for a while. Golf has been in full swing for the last year as the only acceptable "socially distanced" recreational activity in many places, but now we get to have all the other great things we love about summer ... beaches, boating, dining out, night life, traveling to see family and friends. With the United States doing vaccines better than almost any other country and cases dropping, this should be a summer to remember.
Just don't forget what got you here. We wouldn't have stayed sane through the challenges of the pandemic without golf. Hopefully, the game is still a big part of your summer plans, whether it be a big buddies trip or a local round with your kids.
Keep playing and keep those reviews and photos coming. Submit your next course review today!
-
Check out this view at Bridport and West Dorset in England. Courtesy of user 't2062228553'
-
Lough Erne features accommodations around the lake in Northern Ireland. Courtesy of user 'Lynchy81'
-
Carnalea is a scenic par-69, sub-5,800-yard course in Northern Ireland. Courtesy of user 'garfy68'
-
Oh deer! What an interesting tee shot at Forest Glen in Naples. Courtesy of user 'u3478885'
-
Despite its desert locale, golfers will be challenged by water on the Victory Course at Verrado Golf Club. Courtesy of user 'u095036462'
-
Chimera offers a nice desert and mountain backdrop for golf in Nevada. Courtesy of user 'jett2ivyy'
-
Flowers and a lake decorate Cummings Cove in North Carolina. Courtesy of user 'yaffies'
-
The Dunes Golf & Beach Club features a back nine called "Alligator Alley". Courtesy of user 'GolferJake78'
-
Forest Hills is a friendly 6,300-yard facility of classic William Bell golf in Oregon. Courtesy of user 'JohnJ302'
-
A golfer swings away at Lakota Canyon Ranch in Colorado. Courtesy of user 'u561196360'
-
The Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course follows a beautiful lakeside setting outside of Atlanta. Courtesy of user 'u314161589391'
-
Maui Nui features numerous panoramic ocean views. Courtesy of user 'siddharthdesai'
-
The Omni Amelia Island's Oak Marsh interacts with the coastal wetlands in northwest Florida. Courtesy of user 'rdonze'
-
Trees guard a green at Oakmont West. Courtesy of user 'KrisButtenberg'
-
A pond protects the Palmer Course at Oasis Golf Club in Mesquite, Nev. Courtesy of user 'America80'
-
Redlands Mesa is a thrill ride through the rocks of western Colorado. Courtesy of Local Golf Advisor 'BrandonWebb'
-
The par-66 Stonehaven is 5,103 yards of fun and views in Scotland. Courtesy of user 'u314160798514'
-
The "Fuzzy" bushes are a tribute to Fuzzy Zoeller, the owner of Covered Bridge. Courtesy of user 'chaser88'