May 2021: Photos of the Month

It's finally here!

Summer 2021. We've been waiting for this for a while. Golf has been in full swing for the last year as the only acceptable "socially distanced" recreational activity in many places, but now we get to have all the other great things we love about summer ... beaches, boating, dining out, night life, traveling to see family and friends. With the United States doing vaccines better than almost any other country and cases dropping, this should be a summer to remember.

Just don't forget what got you here. We wouldn't have stayed sane through the challenges of the pandemic without golf. Hopefully, the game is still a big part of your summer plans, whether it be a big buddies trip or a local round with your kids.

Keep playing and keep those reviews and photos coming. Submit your next course review today!