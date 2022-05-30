May 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month

St Andrews Swilcan Bridge
St Andrews Swilcan Bridge
Golfers pose on the Swilcan Bridge after dark in St. Andrews, Scotland. Courtesy of 'Richie4326581', Boston Local Advisor
Farmlinks - views
Farmlinks - views
Farmlinks is the best non-RTJ Golf Trail public course in Alabama. Courtesy of 'Back9Ben'
Apple Mountain - flowers
Apple Mountain - flowers
The colorful hues pop on Apple Mountain northeast of Sacramento. Courtesy of 'u7326787'
The Links at Brick Landing - views
The Links at Brick Landing - views
The Links at Brick Landing sits in a gated community in North Carolina north of Myrtle Beach. Courtesy of 'joeb9113'
Dainton Park - views
Dainton Park - views
Dainton Park is a local favorite in the United Kingdom. Courtesy of 'u314159272871'
Anderson Creek - golfer
Anderson Creek - golfer
A golfer swings away on Anderson Creek. Courtesy of 'u314162672206'
Coyote Hills - views
Coyote Hills - views
Coyote Hills is a four-star course in Fullerton, Calif. Courtesy of 'n8crawford'
Dunfanaghy - views
Dunfanaghy - views
Dunfanaghy delivers some nice views in County Donegal, Ireland. Courtesy of 'u314162692753'
Elmwood Country Club - clubhouse
Elmwood Country Club - clubhouse
The Elmwood Country Club in Iowa features an impressive clubhouse. Courtesy of 'GolferJake78', Iowa Local Advisor
Gunter's Landing - views
Gunter's Landing - views
Gunter's Landing delivers more fun and beautiful golf in Alabama. Courtesy of 'TyrelT'
Jack Frost National - pond
Jack Frost National - pond
A pond guards a par 3 at Jack Frost National in Pennsylvania's Poconos Mountains. Courtesy of 'jersoner'
Journey at Pechanga - stream
Journey at Pechanga - stream
Crossing a stream is just one of the many challenges on the Journey at Pechanga in SoCal. Courtesy of 'zFd1MD6foW0ZbrSgHrid'
Keystone Links Golf and Country Club - golf
Keystone Links Golf and Country Club - golf
Keystone Links Golf and Country Club plays 6,220 yards long in Ontario. Courtesy of 'u314162754981'
Minnechaug - views
Minnechaug - views
Minnechaug is a shorter nine-hole course in Connecticut. Courtesy of user 'AptlyLinked', Connecticut Local Advisor
Earl of Mar Golf Club - views
Earl of Mar Golf Club - views
The Earl of Mar Golf Club overlooks the River Clyde in Scotland. Courtesy of 'u314161874768'
Mottram Hall - walking golfers
Mottram Hall - walking golfers
Mottram Hall is a walker-friendly course in the United Kingdom. Courtesy of 't1161756429'
North Sound - views
North Sound - views
North Sound is the only 18-hole course in the Cayman islands. Courtesy of 'jjdeters'
Royal Hawaiian - jungle views
Royal Hawaiian - jungle views
Golfers often describe Royal Hawaiian as the closest thing they've ever seen to Jurassic Park. Courtesy of user 'Steddon'
Tilsworth Golf and Conference Centre - views
Tilsworth Golf and Conference Centre - views
Tilsworth Golf and Conference Centre is a shorter 18-hole course in the English countryside. Courtesy of user 'u314162777987'
Talisker Club - bunkers
Talisker Club - bunkers
The Talisker Club is an exclusive private course and community near Park City, Utah. Courtesy of 'yaGfNDhuSGLEg0fEwglu'
Wente Vineyards - views
Wente Vineyards - views
Wente Vineyards is one of the hidden gems of the San Francisco Bay Area. Courtesy of 'fariaskw'
Turtle Creek Club - views
Turtle Creek Club - views
Turtle Creek Club is a nice private playground in Florida. Courtesy of 'tiburonazo', Texas Local Advisor 
Ventana Canyon - Mountain Course - hole 3
Ventana Canyon - Mountain Course - hole 3
The 107-yard third hole on the Mountain Course at Ventana Canyon plays like an island in the midst of the desert. Courtesy of 'hacksalot03', California Local Advisor
Yocha Dehe - hole 1 views
Yocha Dehe - hole 1 views
As first impressions go, Yocha Dehe starts out stellar in northern California. Courtesy of 'baywes'
Plumas Pines - views
Plumas Pines - views
Plumas Pines wanders through the alpine forests north of Lake Tahoe. Courtesy of 'FrancisoH'
25 Images

May 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Sending us nice golf pictures - and stories of your successes - spreads the joy of this great game.

We've come to realize that GolfPass is so much more than a website to review golf courses, book tee times and watch instructional videos.

It's a community of golfers. And we love it when you reach out with tales of joy and success. That's what this game is about. And heaven knows, both are very hard to achieve playing golf.

It's always nice to get a review that mentions a milestone. In May, we received two course reviews where the golfer included their magic moment - a hole in one! Perhaps even better is when we get a review where one of our lucky players visits the course of his or her dreams, whether that be St. Andrews, Pebble Beach or some other Top 100 playground. A recent photo sent to us of a threesome posing on the Swilcan Bridge in St. Andrews serves as a reminder what golf is all about ... a chance to get together with friends in a beautiful location.

Keep those photos and reviews coming! Especially when you're dropping an ace or crossing off a bucket-list course.

