May 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month

We've come to realize that GolfPass is so much more than a website to review golf courses, book tee times and watch instructional videos.

It's a community of golfers. And we love it when you reach out with tales of joy and success. That's what this game is about. And heaven knows, both are very hard to achieve playing golf.

It's always nice to get a review that mentions a milestone. In May, we received two course reviews where the golfer included their magic moment - a hole in one! Perhaps even better is when we get a review where one of our lucky players visits the course of his or her dreams, whether that be St. Andrews, Pebble Beach or some other Top 100 playground. A recent photo sent to us of a threesome posing on the Swilcan Bridge in St. Andrews serves as a reminder what golf is all about ... a chance to get together with friends in a beautiful location.

Keep those photos and reviews coming! Especially when you're dropping an ace or crossing off a bucket-list course.