May 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month
We've come to realize that GolfPass is so much more than a website to review golf courses, book tee times and watch instructional videos.
It's a community of golfers. And we love it when you reach out with tales of joy and success. That's what this game is about. And heaven knows, both are very hard to achieve playing golf.
It's always nice to get a review that mentions a milestone. In May, we received two course reviews where the golfer included their magic moment - a hole in one! Perhaps even better is when we get a review where one of our lucky players visits the course of his or her dreams, whether that be St. Andrews, Pebble Beach or some other Top 100 playground. A recent photo sent to us of a threesome posing on the Swilcan Bridge in St. Andrews serves as a reminder what golf is all about ... a chance to get together with friends in a beautiful location.
Keep those photos and reviews coming! Especially when you're dropping an ace or crossing off a bucket-list course.
-
Golfers pose on the Swilcan Bridge after dark in St. Andrews, Scotland. Courtesy of 'Richie4326581', Boston Local Advisor
-
Farmlinks is the best non-RTJ Golf Trail public course in Alabama. Courtesy of 'Back9Ben'
-
The colorful hues pop on Apple Mountain northeast of Sacramento. Courtesy of 'u7326787'
-
The Links at Brick Landing sits in a gated community in North Carolina north of Myrtle Beach. Courtesy of 'joeb9113'
-
Dainton Park is a local favorite in the United Kingdom. Courtesy of 'u314159272871'
-
A golfer swings away on Anderson Creek. Courtesy of 'u314162672206'
-
Coyote Hills is a four-star course in Fullerton, Calif. Courtesy of 'n8crawford'
-
Dunfanaghy delivers some nice views in County Donegal, Ireland. Courtesy of 'u314162692753'
-
The Elmwood Country Club in Iowa features an impressive clubhouse. Courtesy of 'GolferJake78', Iowa Local Advisor
-
Gunter's Landing delivers more fun and beautiful golf in Alabama. Courtesy of 'TyrelT'
-
A pond guards a par 3 at Jack Frost National in Pennsylvania's Poconos Mountains. Courtesy of 'jersoner'
-
Crossing a stream is just one of the many challenges on the Journey at Pechanga in SoCal. Courtesy of 'zFd1MD6foW0ZbrSgHrid'
-
Keystone Links Golf and Country Club plays 6,220 yards long in Ontario. Courtesy of 'u314162754981'
-
Minnechaug is a shorter nine-hole course in Connecticut. Courtesy of user 'AptlyLinked', Connecticut Local Advisor
-
The Earl of Mar Golf Club overlooks the River Clyde in Scotland. Courtesy of 'u314161874768'
-
Mottram Hall is a walker-friendly course in the United Kingdom. Courtesy of 't1161756429'
-
North Sound is the only 18-hole course in the Cayman islands. Courtesy of 'jjdeters'
-
Golfers often describe Royal Hawaiian as the closest thing they've ever seen to Jurassic Park. Courtesy of user 'Steddon'
-
Tilsworth Golf and Conference Centre is a shorter 18-hole course in the English countryside. Courtesy of user 'u314162777987'
-
The Talisker Club is an exclusive private course and community near Park City, Utah. Courtesy of 'yaGfNDhuSGLEg0fEwglu'
-
Wente Vineyards is one of the hidden gems of the San Francisco Bay Area. Courtesy of 'fariaskw'
-
Turtle Creek Club is a nice private playground in Florida. Courtesy of 'tiburonazo', Texas Local Advisor
-
The 107-yard third hole on the Mountain Course at Ventana Canyon plays like an island in the midst of the desert. Courtesy of 'hacksalot03', California Local Advisor
-
As first impressions go, Yocha Dehe starts out stellar in northern California. Courtesy of 'baywes'
-
Plumas Pines wanders through the alpine forests north of Lake Tahoe. Courtesy of 'FrancisoH'