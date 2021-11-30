November 2021: GolfPass Photos of the Month

November is probably the month when most golfers put away the clubs for a while.

The holidays are lurking. The kids are in school and busy with all of its activities. The weather isn't ideal in much of the country. A few users sent us some pictures of snowy and frosty golf courses. Plus, the pandemic continues to hinder confidence in traveling and the cost of living, where prices from gas to groceries is soaring.

So we can understand if you sat on the sidelines this past month and went into hibernation. We all need a break from golf now and then to appreciate its joys.

But to those of you who are still playing and sending us reviews with photos in them, we want to extend our sincerest post-Thanksgiving thank yous. We appreciate you. You're the ones who helped us top 300,000 reviews in 2021, a new record at GolfPass.

