November 2021: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Golf Course - snow storm
Otter Creek Golf Club - snow storm
Only Canadians would be brave enough to play in a snow storm at Otter Creek Golf Club in Ontario. Courtesy of user 'Robert6268329'
Hawk's Landing - island green
Hawk's Landing - island green
Hawk's Landing boasts an island green like so many Florida courses. Courtesy of user 'u314162332690'
The Cardinal Course by Pete Dye - views
The Cardinal Course by Pete Dye - views
The Cardinal Course by Pete Dye is very challenging. Courtesy of user 'Joshua8244795'
Red Hawk Golf Club - views
Red Hawk Golf Club - views
Red Hawk in Las Cruces, N.M. sports some nice views. Courtesy of user 'UnkPaul'
Conestoga - views
Conestoga - views
Conestoga is one of the headliners of Mesquite outside Las Vegas. Courtesy of user 'Steelersthebus36'
AK-Chin Southern Dunes - player
AK-Chin Southern Dunes - player
A golfer plays AK-Chin Southern Dunes outside of Scottsdale. Courtesy of user 'ThePeteyRich'
Arizona National - views
Arizona National - views
Arizona National is a RTJII course in Tucson. Courtesy of user 'Brian3093890'
Garrison Golf Club - course closing photo
Garrison Golf Club - course closing photo
Many golfers in greater NYC are sad that Garrison Golf Club closed for good this fall. Courtesy of user 'u858746795'
Golf Club at Johnson Ranch - views
Golf Club at Johnson Ranch - views
The Golf Club at Johnson Ranch winds through the Sonoran Desert. Courtesy of user 'u314162356130'
Lakota Links - views
Lakota Links - views
Lakota Links is a Colorado stunner. Courtesy of user 'eric4621031'
Legacy Golf Club - views
Legacy Golf Club - views
The Legacy Golf Club is one of Scottsdale's best courses. Courtesy of user 'gcg'
Preserve Golf Course - views
Preserve Golf Course - views
The Preserve Golf Course is a desert gem in Tucson. Courtesy of user 'u000002313578'
StoneRidge Golf Club - views
StoneRidge Golf Club - views
StoneRidge flows through the desert in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Courtesy of user 'Dennis6405835'
Streamsong Blue - alligator
Streamsong Blue - alligator
An alligator enjoys the sun on Streamsong Blue. Courtesy of user 'QuantumGolfx'
Tunxis Country Club - White Course - views
Tunxis Country Club - White Course - views
The White Course at Tunxis Country Club features plenty of water. Courtesy of 'AptlyLinked,' Connecticut Local Advisor
Tianna Country Club - views
Tianna Country Club - views
Tianna Country Club shines on a nice fall day. Courtesy of user 'Aquathor'
November 2021: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Thanks to our users, GolfPass has exceeded 300,000 reviews in a single year for the first time.

November is probably the month when most golfers put away the clubs for a while.

The holidays are lurking. The kids are in school and busy with all of its activities. The weather isn't ideal in much of the country. A few users sent us some pictures of snowy and frosty golf courses. Plus, the pandemic continues to hinder confidence in traveling and the cost of living, where prices from gas to groceries is soaring.

So we can understand if you sat on the sidelines this past month and went into hibernation. We all need a break from golf now and then to appreciate its joys.

But to those of you who are still playing and sending us reviews with photos in them, we want to extend our sincerest post-Thanksgiving thank yous. We appreciate you. You're the ones who helped us top 300,000 reviews in 2021, a new record at GolfPass.

Want to join in on the fun? Submit your next course review today!

