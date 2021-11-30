November 2021: GolfPass Photos of the Month
November is probably the month when most golfers put away the clubs for a while.
The holidays are lurking. The kids are in school and busy with all of its activities. The weather isn't ideal in much of the country. A few users sent us some pictures of snowy and frosty golf courses. Plus, the pandemic continues to hinder confidence in traveling and the cost of living, where prices from gas to groceries is soaring.
So we can understand if you sat on the sidelines this past month and went into hibernation. We all need a break from golf now and then to appreciate its joys.
But to those of you who are still playing and sending us reviews with photos in them, we want to extend our sincerest post-Thanksgiving thank yous. We appreciate you. You're the ones who helped us top 300,000 reviews in 2021, a new record at GolfPass.
Want to join in on the fun?
Only Canadians would be brave enough to play in a snow storm at Otter Creek Golf Club in Ontario. Courtesy of user 'Robert6268329'
Hawk's Landing boasts an island green like so many Florida courses. Courtesy of user 'u314162332690'
The Cardinal Course by Pete Dye is very challenging. Courtesy of user 'Joshua8244795'
Red Hawk in Las Cruces, N.M. sports some nice views. Courtesy of user 'UnkPaul'
Conestoga is one of the headliners of Mesquite outside Las Vegas. Courtesy of user 'Steelersthebus36'
A golfer plays AK-Chin Southern Dunes outside of Scottsdale. Courtesy of user 'ThePeteyRich'
Arizona National is a RTJII course in Tucson. Courtesy of user 'Brian3093890'
Many golfers in greater NYC are sad that Garrison Golf Club closed for good this fall. Courtesy of user 'u858746795'
The Golf Club at Johnson Ranch winds through the Sonoran Desert. Courtesy of user 'u314162356130'
Lakota Links is a Colorado stunner. Courtesy of user 'eric4621031'
The Legacy Golf Club is one of Scottsdale's best courses. Courtesy of user 'gcg'
The Preserve Golf Course is a desert gem in Tucson. Courtesy of user 'u000002313578'
StoneRidge flows through the desert in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Courtesy of user 'Dennis6405835'
An alligator enjoys the sun on Streamsong Blue. Courtesy of user 'QuantumGolfx'
The White Course at Tunxis Country Club features plenty of water. Courtesy of 'AptlyLinked,' Connecticut Local Advisor
Tianna Country Club shines on a nice fall day. Courtesy of user 'Aquathor'