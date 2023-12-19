The 2023 GolfPass photos of the year
Another year of golf has come and gone and what a year it has been.
Whether you were teeing off into a canyon, along the coast, at your favorite neighborhood muni or even chipping over a gator, our golfers submitted some great photos from all over the world. We've gathered the best photos to celebrate your bucket-list rounds, best courses played and breathtaking moments. This was no easy task, though, as we had more than 280,000 reviews come in from our members this year.
As always, we thank everyone who submitted a photo and review in 2023 and feel proud to celebrate such a loyal community of people who love golf. We hope 2024 will bring you even better scores, more unique destinations and a countless bank of memories with family and friends alike.
Rams Hill Golf Club is a luxurious stay and play destination in the San Diego area constructed by Tom Fazio. Courtesy of 'Titaniumhen'
Expect to lose a ball or two down the hilly countryside terrain of Maderas Golf Club, a Southern California hot spot. Courtesy of 'bshot44'
Oak Quarry is a favorite amongst Southern California golfers, with a signature par-3 hole called the "Spinel Slide." Courtesy of 'peestick'
Apache Creek is a great value in the East Valley of Phoenix with a signature island green par-3 hole. Courtesy of 'Juniorshu'
LakeRidge Golf Course is one of the oldest in Reno and features a big-drop 15th hole with an island green. Courtesy of 'u560848740'
The 15th hole at Mauna Lani Resort's South Course is one of the most photographed over-the-water golf holes in the world. Courtesy of 'u000005365056'
Rees Jones crafted a scenic challenge at TPC Danzante Bay, a resort course in Loreto along the Sea of Cortez. Courtesy of 'darrenl8622'
A golfer sets up his shot behind a gator at the Club at Savannah Harbor, named among the best courses in Georgia. Courtesy of 'timmay553'
Play along the tall tree-lined fairways of Greenacres Golf Course, the only full-length public course in Richmond, B.C. Courtesy of 'zr1100c3'
Whitburn Golf Club first opened in 1933 offering panoramic views of the North Sea cliffs. Courtesy of 't1931308817'
Play Denver's urban parkland-style course in the heart of the city at City Park Golf Course. Courtesy of 'DiamondAces'
Check out this gorgeous sunset close-up before a putt at Riverside Golf Club. Courtesy of 'Masematt'
Cinnabar Hills offers three nine-hole tracks, all incorporating old oaks and the natural slope for a round of spectacular views. Courtesy of 'Regent2021'
Two walkers enjoy the beautiful Yorkshire Dales countryside that Sedbergh Golf Club is located within. Courtesy of 'LyndsayLou'
The signature 11th hole at Crystal Springs Golf Course in New Jersey is perched atop a cliff overlooking the quarry’s water. Courtesy of 'mstein81'
Whitsand Bay Golf Course offers stunning cliffside tee-offs and some of the most breathtaking holes in the UK. Courtesy of 'RG0AAAC9187DA28C8EB7'
Perranporth Golf Club's putting views along the North Coast make it a must-play in southwest England. Courtesy of 'apk101'
A trio of pals opt for a scenic photo at Nefyn Golf Club in north Wales. Courtesy of 'simonclowes'
Aberdour Golf Club is host to various professional events offering panoramic views of Inchcolm Island and Edinburgh. Courtesy of 'kirky777'
Voted the #1 public course in the Denver area, Arrowhead Golf Club was 300 million years in the making! Courtesy of '1derrick'
Check out this stunning view from the Point Course of Copper Point Golf Resort, a top 100 course of Canada. Courtesy of 'David168485'
Castlerock Golf Club is in the seaside village of Castlerock, the golfing gem of Northern Ireland. Courtesy of 'u5742934'
Elevated tees help showcase ocean views on every hole at Trump National Los Angeles. Courtesy of 'u314162385288'
The wide-open layout of Verrado Golf Club is player-friendly and doesn't let you forget you're playing in the desert. Courtesy of 'u314161622535'