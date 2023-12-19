The 2023 GolfPass photos of the year

Another year of golf has come and gone and what a year it has been.

Whether you were teeing off into a canyon, along the coast, at your favorite neighborhood muni or even chipping over a gator, our golfers submitted some great photos from all over the world. We've gathered the best photos to celebrate your bucket-list rounds, best courses played and breathtaking moments. This was no easy task, though, as we had more than 280,000 reviews come in from our members this year.

As always, we thank everyone who submitted a photo and review in 2023 and feel proud to celebrate such a loyal community of people who love golf. We hope 2024 will bring you even better scores, more unique destinations and a countless bank of memories with family and friends alike.

Keep those photos and reviews coming!