Tour The World's Newest Top 100 Course: St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna

St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 14
0 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 14
The 14th hole on the St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna is called "Sheephaven Bay", named after its glorious view. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - clubhouse
1 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - clubhouse
A temporary clubhouse greets golfers on the St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - The Casey brothers
2 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - The Casey brothers
The Casey brothers - Frank Jr., left, and John - run the family's golf business at Rosapenna. Here, they pose on the first tee of the St. Patrick's Links. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 1
3 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 1
The first green is tucked left behind dunes on the St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
St Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 2
4 of 23
St Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 2
The second hole at St Patrick's Links at Rosapenna really introduces the large dunes. Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Links
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 3
5 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 3
The par-3 third on the St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna is surrounded by dunes. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 4
6 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 4
The elevated fourth tee on the St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna reveals the beauty of northwest Ireland. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 5
7 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 5
A huge bunker hole guards the par-3 5th green on the St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna. Courtesy photo
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 5 bunker
8 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 5 bunker
This bunker crater could capture any miss short of the 5th green on the St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 6
9 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 6
Golfers putt up onto the 6th green of the St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 7
10 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 7
Seen from the back, the 7th green on the St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna is hidden from view while golfers approach from the fairway. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 8
11 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 8
A golfer tees off on no. 8 of the St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna in northwest Ireland. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
IMG_3658.JPEG
12 of 23
IMG_3658.JPEG
These cavernous bunkers guard the left side of the 9th fairway of St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 10
13 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 10
The 10th fairway is massive on the St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 11
14 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 11
The 11th green might be the cruelest green on the St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 12
15 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 12
The par-5 12th plays slightly uphill on the St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 13
16 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 13
Avoid this bunker right of the 13th green on the St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna at all costs. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 14 views
17 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 14 views
A look back at the signature 14th hole of the St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - views
18 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - views
It seems everywhere golfers look there are dunes and blown-out bunkers on the St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 15
19 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 15
The par-3 15th hole of St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna plays uphill, but this is the scenery looking back. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 16
20 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 16
The 16th hole of St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna play dramatically downhill. Courtesy of Clyde Johnson
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 17
21 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 17
The par-3 17th hole of St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna can be tricky. Courtesy of Clyde Johnson
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 18
22 of 23
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 18
The final hole of the St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna is a short par 4 that offers some risk and reward. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
23 Images

Tour The World's Newest Top 100 Course: St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna

The Irish links by Tom Doak has rocketed into a world ranking since its 2021 debut.

Share

COUNTY DONEGAL, Ireland - John Casey and his brother, Frank Jr., stand smiling for the cameras on the first tee of the St. Patrick's Links on a perfect July day. This magic moment has been a decade in the making.

The Casey family, which runs the adjacent Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort, first purchased the dunes that held the skeletons of two former links courses in 2012. The brothers and their father waited patiently for six years to start redeveloping the land and made sure to pick the right architect to handle such a sensitive project. It could be, after all, the last links ever built in Ireland.

Now that Tom Doak's St. Patrick's Links has achieved its first World Top 100 rating (No. 55 by one publication), they can feel confident about the success of that 10-year journey. Golfers are flocking to experience the links that debuted in June 2021.

"It's amazing that it's given us that (world-class) stature. That is what the southwest of Ireland had in spades," John Casey says. "They had Lahinch, Ballybunion and Waterville. But (County) Donegal and the northwest, aside from (Royal) Portrush, which is close but not that close, we never really had that trophy course. It is disappointing that Glashedy (at Ballyliffin) and Sandy Hills (at Rosapenna) weren't viewed like that, but we needed that big splash. ... St. Patrick's has definitely elevated Rosapenna and the entire northwest of Ireland."

But was that greatness bestowed too early? There are always critics in today's social media age. Online quibbling about fescue that's too penal and firm greens - both issues that will soften over time - misses the whole point of St. Patrick's Links. It's grand scale of the site and the depth and height of the towering dunes that make it seem like a Yankee Stadium of Irish golf. It just feels bigger and bolder than anything else.

Its dynamic routing, a 6,930-yard par 71, and its wild greens are Doak's calling card. It is his seventh World Top 100 course, which is more than any other modern architect. His mix of blind shots and epic reveals take the player on a great links adventure. One minute, a golfer might not see a path to safety because of one of the many blind shots through the dunesland. The next, they've emerged from that grassy prison to stand on a glorious elevated tee that overlooks all of northwest Ireland, including Sheephaven Bay.

Despite the incredible width of many fairways, the angle of every shot must be calculated correctly or there's a price to pay. Hidden on the 214-yard fifth is perhaps the largest blown-out bunker in Ireland. Golfers can hardly see it from the tee. The seventh green is completely unseen behind a pronounced fairway ridge. A miss short and right of the ninth green will roll to the bottom of what I'm calling the "pit of despair" well below the putting surface. Although I haven't played every Doak course, the shelf on the 11th green is perhaps the most severe I've seen.

The 16th plays ferociously downhill, but as a 534-yard par 4 (487 yards from the blues), it plays more like a reachable par 5 for most of us. The finishing hole is typical short par 4 by Doak with car wrecks waiting to happen anywhere, even in a fairway that tilts and rolls balls into tricky lies. Bring your best short-game imagination to fully enjoy the day. St. Patrick's Links is open April through October with green fees set at €200 in 2023. Enjoy our photo tour of the world's latest lovable links.

GolfPass Newstravel
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Latest Popular Content
Bobby Jones and Wendell Miller
Articles
1 Min Read
This 13-year-old's meticulous course plan is a Cool Golf Thing
September 2, 2022
Start 'em young.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
American Century Championship - Michael Jordan
Photo Galleries
14 Images
Celebrity golf's American Century Championship goes next-level in Lake Tahoe
July 6, 2022
Our fun gallery of photos might inspire you to watch the strongest celebrity field in the ACC's history duke it out this weekend on Peacock, Golf Channel and NBC.
By GolfPass Staff
Concra Wood Golf & Country Club - water view
25 Images
August 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month
August 29, 2022
Coastlines and rolling hills highlight the best photos from your end of summer golf.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
landmand-1.JPG
Photo Galleries
20 Images
PHOTOS: All 18 holes at the brand-new Landmand Golf Club in Nebraska
August 18, 2022
The northeast-Nebraska semi-private layout marks the first 18-hole design effort by the popular King Collins architecture firm.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
RSR
Featured
Red Sky Ranch
Nestled in the heart of the Colorado Rockies, Red Sky Golf Club’s Tom Fazio and Greg Norman courses are consistently ranked at the top of their class. Both courses feature dramatic mountain views from greens surrounded by aspen forests, wildflower meadows and sage covered hills. Guests at Beaver Creek and Vail Resort’s lodging properties enjoy coveted access to the courses of Red Sky Golf Club.
Old Course at St. Andrews - father and son
Photo Galleries
15 Images
Your favorite photos and memories from The Old Course at St. Andrews
July 13, 2022
Golfers love showing off their pics from the Swilcan Bridge and other landmarks at the Home of Golf.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Shiskine Golf & Tennis Club - hole 4
Photo Galleries
18 Images
Shiskine Golf & Tennis Club: Teeing up the world's greatest 12-hole course in Scotland
August 18, 2022
This magical links is the best of the 7 courses on the Isle of Arran off the Ayrshire coast of Scotland.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Tour The World's Newest Top 100 Course: St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna
Search Near Me