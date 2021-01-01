Home / Courses / Europe / Ireland / County Donegal

Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Links - St Patrick's Links

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 71
Length 6930 yards
Slope 128
Rating 73.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Sandstone 71 6930 yards 73.2 128
Slate 71 6490 yards 71.0 125
Granite (W) 71 5919 yards 68.7 121
Forward (W) 71 5136 yards 66.3 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for St Patricks Links
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Sandstone M: 73.2/128 381 372 178 555 214 571 417 339 460 3487 412 472 560 376 399 130 534 199 361 3443 6930
Slate M: 71.0/125 369 358 167 508 153 522 399 318 460 3254 400 450 546 343 365 125 487 176 344 3236 6490
Granite W: 68.7/121 345 339 163 451 144 506 368 280 398 2994 356 399 482 333 340 117 471 155 272 2925 5919
Forward W: 66.3/119 319 285 106 394 124 436 330 248 341 2583 322 350 416 267 317 97 421 120 243 2553 5136
Handicap 9 11 17 5 13 7 3 15 1 8 6 4 12 10 18 2 14 16
Par 4 4 3 5 3 5 4 4 4 36 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Greens Pure Fescue Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Tom Doak (2021) Eric Iverson (2021)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - EUR 40
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, Delta, American Express, Laser
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Smart casual at all times, no denim

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Banquet Facilities

