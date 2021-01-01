Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Links - St Patrick's Links
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 71
Length 6930 yards
Slope 128
Rating 73.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Sandstone
|71
|6930 yards
|73.2
|128
|Slate
|71
|6490 yards
|71.0
|125
|Granite (W)
|71
|5919 yards
|68.7
|121
|Forward (W)
|71
|5136 yards
|66.3
|119
Scorecard for St Patricks Links
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Sandstone M: 73.2/128
|381
|372
|178
|555
|214
|571
|417
|339
|460
|3487
|412
|472
|560
|376
|399
|130
|534
|199
|361
|3443
|6930
|Slate M: 71.0/125
|369
|358
|167
|508
|153
|522
|399
|318
|460
|3254
|400
|450
|546
|343
|365
|125
|487
|176
|344
|3236
|6490
|Granite W: 68.7/121
|345
|339
|163
|451
|144
|506
|368
|280
|398
|2994
|356
|399
|482
|333
|340
|117
|471
|155
|272
|2925
|5919
|Forward W: 66.3/119
|319
|285
|106
|394
|124
|436
|330
|248
|341
|2583
|322
|350
|416
|267
|317
|97
|421
|120
|243
|2553
|5136
|Handicap
|9
|11
|17
|5
|13
|7
|3
|15
|1
|8
|6
|4
|12
|10
|18
|2
|14
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Greens Pure Fescue Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Tom Doak (2021) Eric Iverson (2021)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - EUR 40
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, Delta, American Express, Laser
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Smart casual at all times, no denim
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Rosapenna, County Donegal
Resort
4.8958333333
11
Dunfanaghy, County Donegal
Public
4.6143529412
23
Fahan, County Donegal
Public
4.6708470588
23
Letterkenny, County Donegal
Public
4.0859764706
21
Golf Packages
FROM $377 (USD)
NORTHWEST IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Rosapenna Resort, Diamond Coast, Grand Hotel Malahide and 5 rounds of golf at Enniscrone, Carne, Donegal (Murvagh), Rosapenna (OTM), Rosapenna (Sandy Hills).
FROM $407 (USD)
NORTHWEST IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Diamond Coast, Ballyliffin TownHouse, Grand Malahide and 5 rounds of golf at Enniscrone, Carne, Donegal (Murvagh), Portsalon, Ballyliffin (Glashedy).
FROM $757 (USD)
SOUTHWEST SCOTLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Marine Hotel at Royal Troon and 5 rounds of golf at Western Gailes, Dundonald, Prestwick, Royal Troon, and Ailsa Course (Turnberrry).
FROM $547 (USD)
DUBLIN, IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at The Green Hotel in Dublin City and 5 rounds of golf at County Louth, The Island, Portmarnock, Royal Dublin, and K Club (Palmer North).
FROM $707 (USD)
INVERNESS, SCOTLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Kingsmill Hotel at Inverness and Chester Hotel in Aberdeen and 5 rounds of golf at Castle Stuart, Royal Dornach, Cruden Bay, Royal Aberdeen, and Trump International.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout