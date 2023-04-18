Touring Sensei's Porcupine Creek Golf Club, one of golf's most expensive and exclusive courses
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - There are only a handful of tee box views that will sear themselves into your mind forever.
The 7th at Pebble Beach. The 3rd at Mauna Kea. The 12th at Manele. The 4th at Old Head. The 15th at Porcupine Creek.
Haven't heard of that last one? You have now that Porcupine Creek is open for resort guests of the Sensei Porcupine Creek, a luxurious new golf resort in the California's sunny Coachella Valley. The 6,665-yard Porcupine Creek Golf Club has actually been around since 2004, but the grand opening of the resort Nov. 1, 2022, finally created access for any golfer who stays at the wellness-themed resort.
That 15th hole is 217 yards of exhilaration and intimidation, an epic drop-shot par 3 that plummets 220 feet off the tee to a wildly sloping green. It's the climax of a memorable round that's one of the most exclusive and expensive in golf.
In this GolfPass Exclusive - we're the first major golf publication to experience playing the course - we answer your questions and share a hole-by-hole tour of one of golf's most unique playing experiences.
Who built Porcupine Creek Golf Club?
It's a bit of a mystery exactly how the Porcupine Creek routing came together, but past Palm Springs Life magazine and Robb Report articles have reported that Tom Weiskopf, Annika Sorenstam, Dave Stockton and others all had a hand in its design.
How much does it cost to play golf at Porcupine Creek?
A round of golf costs $950 plus at least a two-night stay at the resort, which is currently priced at $1,600 and up per night on its website. Every golfer gets unlimited balls on an intimate driving range, a luxury Club Car cart with the Shark Experience GPS and speaker system to play music and a swag pouch of six logo balls, tees and a commemorative bag tag, ball marker and yardage guide.
What are the driving range and clubhouse like at Porcupine Creek?
The pre-round experience is one of the most unique parts of playing golf at Porcupine Creek. It takes just a couple minutes to walk from the estate house to the clubhouse. There is no pro shop. Golfers are greeted by staff outside as soon as they arrive. Their clubs will already be on the range waiting. This intimate practice facility is home to only nine hitting slots, so it's likely to be a private warm-up. The clubhouse itself is built more like a house with a large open-air living room with a couch facing a large TV and chef's kitchen for hosting small parties. Golfers can grab complementary snacks and drinks at an outdoor snack station next to the restrooms.
What is it like to play Porcupine Creek?
The course isn't overly long, but it's kept in immaculate condition. The front nine roams over flat terrain that's beautifully landscaped with trees, bushes, ponds and streams lining generous fairways. The par 5, par 3, par 5 start gives golfers a chance to score well right out of the gate.
If you're not dialed in by the 8th hole, look out. The long par 4s at nos. 8 and 9 are the no. 3 and 1 handicap holes, respectively, followed by a back nine that's as tough as it is scenic.
The tee shots at the par-4 10th and 16th holes dramatically drop off of elevated tee boxes up the mountain. Two fun and strategic short par 4s - the 280-yard 11th and 313-yard 14th - couldn't be more different. The 11th climbs skyward to a diagonal green, while the 14th boomerangs left to a C-shaped green guarded by bunkers and a rock formation. Golfers can easily make 3 or 8 on either of them. It all builds to a climax on that 15th tee.
Overall, the round will likely end up being one of your most memorable.
The exclusivity "really just elevates it from another really nice golf course to 'Wow! I feel like I have my own really nice golf course. I feel like I own this place for the day'," says Director of Golf Richard Ruddy. "It's been exciting to see that kind of reaction."
-
The views of Sensei Porcupine Creek from the hiking trails above are incredible. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
The driving range at Sensei Porcupine Creek is an intimate spot to work on your game or warm up for your round. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
The clubhouse at Sensei Porcupine Creek is built more like a home with a comfortable living room to hang out. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
Sensei Porcupine Creek opens with a solid 513-yard par 5 that could kick-start your round with a birdie. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
The 154-yard second hole at Sensei Porcupine Creek is guarded by a wall in front of a sloping green. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
The bunkers at Sensei Porcupine Creek - like this one on the par-5 third hole - are immaculate. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
After a thrilling 5-3-5 start, Sensei Porcupine Creek introduces its first par 4 on the fourth hole. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
Two bunkers flank the 190-yard fifth hole at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
The 359-yard sixth hole is one of several short, fun par 4s at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
Watch out for the pond fronting the seventh green at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
Decorative art dances along the course at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
Five bunkers lurk on the 416-yard ninth hole at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
The elevated 10th tee kicks off a rousing, dramatic back nine at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
The 280-yard 11th at Sensei Porcupine Creek plays much longer because of a demanding uphill climb to a narrow, diagonal green Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
The 190-yard 12th hole at Sensei Porcupine Creek plays a pop-up green surrounded by three bunkers. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
The 559-yard par-5 13th hole at Sensei Porcupine Creek ends at one of the toughest, tiniest greens on the course. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
An alligator in the California desert? Only as art at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
The 14th green at Sensei Porcupine Creek boomerangs around a bunker and rock hazard. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
The 217-yard 15th hole at Sensei Porcupine Creek is one of the most dramatic par 3s in California. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
The elevated 16th tee at Sensei Porcupine Creek looks over a split fairway separated by a large bunker. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
At 484 yards, the 17th hole is the longest par 4 at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
-
Three front bunkers frame the 18th green at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass