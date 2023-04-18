GolfPass Exclusive: Staying and playing golf at the new Sensei Porcupine Creek in California

See what life is like behind the gates of Sensei Porcupine Creek, America's newest golf resort.
Every inch of the Sensei Porcupine Creek - from the golf course to the resort grounds - is a feast for the eyes.

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - Standing atop a towering foothill of the Santa Rosa Mountains looking down upon the world is an empowering feeling.

Especially when it's 8:30 a.m. and the rest of the Coachella Valley is still waking up. It feels like you've already accomplished more than most people will the entire day. Shadows shrink within the canyons as the sun rises. The silence hiking above the 230-acre Sensei Porcupine Creek inspires a sense of calm and appreciation. The views of the immaculate golf course below are awe-inspiring. A special day at America's newest golf resort is just getting started.

Enjoying cool experiences like the hike up a private trail, feeling empowered by your surroundings and an enhanced appreciation of life is what Sensei Porcupine Creek aims to give every guest who steps on property. The luxe resort, which opened Nov. 1, 2022, is already one of golf's most exclusive stay-and-plays. It is the second Sensei property dedicated to wellness created by Oracle founder Larry Ellison, one of the world's richest men. The adults-only resort (ages 16+) features 22 rooms, casitas and villas providing an intimate getaway where only 68 guests will ever be on property at one time.

GolfPass is the only major golf publication to have experienced both Sensei properties. During last year's visit to Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort, I was introduced to the Sensei Way, a weeklong wellness program that promotes well-being that can also be tailored to golfers to enhance performance. It's an enlightening physical and mental examination. Sensei's principles of healthy living - Move, Nourish and Rest - are words to live by for everybody.

The good news about Sensei is you can dive deep into the wellness offerings or simply visit for a relaxing vacation. It's your call. While I went solo the first time around to focus on myself - I highly recommend reading my first story to better understand the mental and physical health benefits - I brought my wife this visit to experience it as a vacationing couple. I'm fully confident in proclaiming Sensei Porcupine Creek one of golf's greatest couples destinations after less than 48 hours of golf, yoga, Nobu, exercise and relaxing bliss.

Sensei Porcupine Creek: The Resort

Sensei Porcupine Creek - hike
Guests of Sensei Porcupine Creek enjoy the scenery on a morning hike. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - art
Art discoveries are part of the fun walking around at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - grounds
There are surprises everywhere guests turn at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - tennis courts
Sensei Porcupine Creek offers multiple tennis courts. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - guest room
The estate house guest rooms at Sensei Porcupine Creek are spacious, comfortable and full of modern technology. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - estate house lobby
Guests are encouraged to treat the lobby area of the Sensei Porcupine Creek like a living room. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - main pool
The main pool at Sensei Porcupine Creek is a popular spot when the desert heat rises. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - hot tub
A hot tub sits above the main pool at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - pool after dark
The pool at Sensei Porcupine Creek lights up after dark. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - yoga pavilion
The yoga pavilion hosts classes for guests at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Courtesy of Noah Webb
Sensei Porcupine Creek - yoga
Yoga and meditation are important practices at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - Sensei by Nobu
The Sensei by Nobu at Sensei Porcupine Creek delivers an exclusive dining experience. Courtesy of Noah Webb
Sensei Porcupine Creek - Nobu sushi
Nobu offers creative sushi presentation at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - Nobu
Guests of the Sensei Porcupine Creek can have an interactive Nobu sushi experience. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - Nobu dish
Sensei Porcupine Creek features two Nobu experiences, one where you can watch the chefs prepare your meal or a more traditional restaurant setting. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - Nobu restaurant
Sensei Porcupine Creek's Nobu has a tasty menu of dishes and entrees if you're not into sushi. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Like every couple, my wife and I have things we like to do together - yoga, hiking and eating - and things we don't - golf for her and reading a book hours on end by the pool for me. The beauty of Sensei is everybody gets their way, guilt-free. There are no compromises or concessions. Do what makes you happy. That's the whole purpose of a wellness retreat, right?

My wife isn't a golfer, but she got to enjoy a glorious view from the stunning 15th tee of the Porcupine Creek Golf Club on the mountain just the same. We ended up there during a guided morning hike with several other couples staying at the resort. It's a short but steep and dramatic climb to reach.

After breakfast each day, we parted ways - me for the golf course and her to get her taste of the wellness program. The first day, she had to work for her pool time at the fitness pavilion, participating in an hour-long minimalist resistance training class, followed by Functional Fascia, a guided foam rolling class that teaches modern recovery techniques.

To prep for our 3:30 a.m. wake-up call ahead of our departure - a stark reminder of the real world - we reconnected on our final day for some pool time, an hour of restorative yoga, separate spa treatments and dinner. For much of our stay, the resort felt like our own private retreat. We saw the same couples or solo travelers at dinner or the pool. My wife went to the same daily classes as another woman. Guests are encouraged to treat the main room in the estate house like their own living room. You're always looked after thanks to an attentive staff.

My wife's exfoliating body renewal at the spa featured sea salt, algae, shea butter and essential oils for a rejuvenating 90-minute escape. My Move sports recovery experience was unlike any massage I've ever had. As my therapist twisted and stretched my muscles and joints, I couldn't help but wonder if this is how LeBron James preps his aging body for another NBA game every night. When it was through, I honestly felt taller. My hunched shoulders, tortured by years of computer time, were stretched back into proper posture. I felt untangled for the first time in forever.

As good as the chic rooms, manicured grounds, art and service are, where the Sensei crushes its high-end competition are with the Nobu dining experiences. Every bite brings joy - whether it's breakfast bao buns in the morning, filet and ribeye sliders for lunch at the pool or lobster rolls on the course. And again, there's no guilt because it's prepared so healthily.

The first night we sat at the Sushi Bar watching the Nobu-trained chefs prepare every plate. Overwhelmed by the menu, we asked Executive Sushi Chef Takahiro Masuno to guide us through a tasting sampler. It was honestly one of the best meals of our lives. Our final night at Sensei by Nobu, we ordered a collection of rock shrimp tempura, crispy Shiitake mushroom salad and desserts off the menu.

Sensei Porcupine Creek: The Golf

What a gorgeous view of the 14th green at Sensei Porcupine Creek.

Golfers can thank Ellison for opening Porcupine Creek for resort play. The 6,665-yard course debuted in 2004 as a private playground for the original owner and his friends and every so often, a high-roller charity event. Past Robb Report and Palm Springs Life magazine articles claim that Tom Weiskopf, Annika Sorenstam, Dave Stockton and a few others all gave their input on a design that features endless variety and fun.

I played the course the weekend leading into The Masters, and I honestly think Augusta National probably had more visible divots. I only saw two other golfers playing over a high-season April weekend during California's traditional spring break time.

The cost for this exclusive experience sounds astronomical to most of us, so here's some perspective. The Sensei Porcupine Creek golf experience costs $1,600+ a night to stay for two people (requiring a two-night minimum), plus a green fee ranging from $650 (low season) to $950 (high season). If golfers use their $250 wellness credit for their round, that compares price-wise to some of golf's other lavish getaways. For example, Pebble Beach Resorts requires a minimum two-night stay at $1,100+ a night to guarantee a tee time at Pebble Beach Golf Links, which is an additional $625 green fee, plus $150-$200 for a caddie and tip. Shadow Creek costs the most for a single round ($1,000 plus a stay at an MGM hotel on the Las Vegas Strip) but can't quite compete with either on the scenery scale. It's also worth noting that rounds at Pebble Beach take upwards of 5 1/2 hours, whereas golfers can play Porcupine Creek or Shadow Creek as fast (or slow) as they wish.

Sensei provides players with a luxury Club Car cart loaded with the Shark Experience GPS and speaker system and a legitimate feeling that it's your own personal golf course for the day. See almost every hole in our photo gallery below.

Touring Sensei's Porcupine Creek Golf Club, one of golf's most expensive and exclusive courses
Sensei Porcupine Creek - mountain view
The views of Sensei Porcupine Creek from the hiking trails above are incredible. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
IMG_1849.jpeg
The driving range at Sensei Porcupine Creek is an intimate spot to work on your game or warm up for your round. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - clubhouse
The clubhouse at Sensei Porcupine Creek is built more like a home with a comfortable living room to hang out. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - hole 1
Sensei Porcupine Creek opens with a solid 513-yard par 5 that could kick-start your round with a birdie. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - hole 2
The 154-yard second hole at Sensei Porcupine Creek is guarded by a wall in front of a sloping green. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - hole 3
The bunkers at Sensei Porcupine Creek - like this one on the par-5 third hole - are immaculate. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - hole 4
After a thrilling 5-3-5 start, Sensei Porcupine Creek introduces its first par 4 on the fourth hole. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - hole 5
Two bunkers flank the 190-yard fifth hole at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - hole 6
The 359-yard sixth hole is one of several short, fun par 4s at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - hole 7
Watch out for the pond fronting the seventh green at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - decorative art
Decorative art dances along the course at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - hole 9
Five bunkers lurk on the 416-yard ninth hole at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - hole 10
The elevated 10th tee kicks off a rousing, dramatic back nine at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - hole 11
The 280-yard 11th at Sensei Porcupine Creek plays much longer because of a demanding uphill climb to a narrow, diagonal green Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - hole 12
The 190-yard 12th hole at Sensei Porcupine Creek plays a pop-up green surrounded by three bunkers. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - hole 13
The 559-yard par-5 13th hole at Sensei Porcupine Creek ends at one of the toughest, tiniest greens on the course. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - art
An alligator in the California desert? Only as art at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - hole 14
The 14th green at Sensei Porcupine Creek boomerangs around a bunker and rock hazard. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - hole 15
The 217-yard 15th hole at Sensei Porcupine Creek is one of the most dramatic par 3s in California. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - hole 16
The elevated 16th tee at Sensei Porcupine Creek looks over a split fairway separated by a large bunker. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - hole 17
At 484 yards, the 17th hole is the longest par 4 at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sensei Porcupine Creek - hole 18
Three front bunkers frame the 18th green at Sensei Porcupine Creek. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

After a fun and gettable front nine where I made birdies on four different holes spread across two rounds, Sensei Porcupine Creek's back nine exacted its revenge. Reaching the elevated 10th tee requires a walk up several flights of stairs to reveal a gorgeous par 4 unfurling below. The 11th fairway climbs dramatically 280 yards up the foothills to one of the best stretches of golf on the West Coast.

Following a difficult par 3 and par 5, the 14th fairway bends left into a blind spot behind a canyon wall. A good tee shot sets up a short wedge into a crescent-shaped green guarded by a rock formation and multiple bunkers. Hands down, it's one of the best short par 4s I've ever played.

Next comes one of the longest cart rides in golf, a twisting, uphill journey that amps up the anticipation of stepping foot on the epic 15th tee. From this elevated perch 220 feet above a wildly sloping green, the 217-yard tee shot at No. 15 appears to be an almost impossible task. It sets the stage for, arguably, one of the most intimidating and memorable swings you'll ever attempt. I still can't believe I flushed 5-wood twice to the safety of the back of the green.

The equally compelling 16th tee also overlooks another beauty-and-beast of a hole, a 475-yard par 4 guarded by a pond and yawning bunker splitting the fairway. The par-4 17th stretches even longer to 484 yards with water up the right side. Any golfer who can play this West Coast version of a four-hole 'Amen Corner' in anything close to par has won the day.

Well, let me rephrase that. Anybody who plays the course - period, no matter the score - is winning the day, the week, even the year. I can't imagine anybody leaving Sensei Porcupine Creek not feeling pretty good about life.

Do you want to add this exclusive experience at Sensei Porcupine Creek to your bucket list? Let us know in the comments below.

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
