September 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month
Now that fall is here, it is very apparent that our GolfPass golfers are getting out to ring in the changing of leaves, cooler temperatures, and crisp air.
It's sad to say goodbye to our summer favorites, but what's better than a tee-off overlooking the Canadian Rockies? Or how about hitting from prehistoric ocean bed in Coachella Valley? Autumn is certainly taking you to new destinations, as reviews come in from courses in Spain, Wales, and even the Middle East. But it's also taking you to new heights, as mountain views and elevation golf consume most of your September game.
Not only have we seen you atop the mountains near the 10 Mile Range at Copper Creek Golf Club, but engulfed in the Rocky Mountains at Red Hawk Ridge and Mt. Currie at Sunstone Golf Club. Your golf game knows no boundaries this fall, so we can't wait to see what October has in store!
-
A rainbow is captured over Headwaters Golf Club, the #4 ranked public course in Minnesota. Courtesy of 'eXWe6ihJbt2J7hYCYJ0j'
-
Hinton Golf Club offers an exceptional golf experience for all skill levels, with terrific views on the edge of the Rockies. Courtesy of 'David168485'
-
The Greg Norman course at PGA West rests within a prehistoric ocean bed surrounded by mountains. Courtesy of 'gjscott3rd'
-
Play a round on the Isle of Anglesey at Bull Bay Golf Club in Northern Wales, a Herbert Fowler course with panoramic views. Courtesy of 'u396827799'
-
Peninsula Lakes Golf Club is considered to be the "jewel of Niagara" designed by legendary Canadian architect Rene Muylaert. Courtesy of 'BRAD4298039'
-
High altitude golf with views of the 10 Mile Range make Pete & Perry Dye's Copper Creek Golf Club an impressive challenge. Courtesy of 'pearbird762'
-
Alferini Golf Club is the most challenging of three courses at Villa Padierna, with dominating water features and narrow fairways. Courtesy of 'u000005919521'
-
A World Top 100 course ranked number two in the Middle East, Al Mouj Golf is a Greg Norman gem sitting on Indian oceanfront. Courtesy of 'danielbird'
-
Landmand Golf Club is a brand new public course in Homer that features one of the largest greens in the world on hole 17. Courtesy of 'KJCMD'
-
Located in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Red Hawk Ridge offers elevation changes and views that make for a fun and challenging round. Courtesy of 'tiburonazo'
-
Cruit Island Golf Club is a 9-hole links course at the edge of the Atlantic, boasting one of the most scenic courses in Ireland. Courtesy of 'Lori3588025'
-
Tee off from the top of a boulder and play among desert wildlife at Jay Morrish's Boulders Resort Golf Club in Carefree, Ariz. Courtesy of 'daveharvey22'
-
Bellmere Winds Golf Club is a stay-and-play course whose front 9 plays similar to a links-style course of Scotland. Courtesy of 'u667289745'
-
Located at the base of Mt. Currie, Sunstone Golf Club's course sprawls across wide-open meadows into dense forest on the back 9. Courtesy of 'Sylvia3752925'
-
A modern desert mountain course, Mountain Brook Golf Club has been recognized as one of the most improved golf courses in the nation by GolfPass. Courtesy of 'jmmaek'
-
One of the most popular courses in Orange County, Westridge Golf Club features over 60 sand bunkers and views of the nearby San Gabriel Mountains. Courtesy of 'Travis1906680'
-
You can expect ravines and canyons to come into play at Pelican Hill Golf Club's Ocean South Course with holes that serve as some of the most picturesque in North America. Courtesy of 'jmacmorran'
-
St. Marys Golf and Country Club has a reputation as one of the more challenging courses in Southwestern Ontario and is home to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. Courtesy of 'Weirball'
-
The Hilton is one of two moorland courses at Hilton Park Golf Club in Scotland, designed by James Braid. Courtesy of 'GSpoint'
-
Hanover Golf Club is a public course in North Richmond that proudly caters to both competitive and casual golfers. Courtesy of 'airmax90'
-
George Young Golf Course is one of the longest in Michigan, designed to mimic Young's favorite holes from courses around the nation. Courtesy of 'u584707705'
-
Seaham Golf Club is a gorgeous heathland course in the UK that offers a great variety of holes. Courtesy of 'BubbaWilliams'
-
Nestled in the valleys of the Great Smokey Mountains, Sequoyah National Golf Club is a breathtaking course owned by the Eastern Band of the Cherokee. Courtesy of 'mellyn'
-
A true mountain golf course, Springdale Country Club takes you through elevations among Cold Mountain and is home to the 'Springdale Spasm' on hole number four. Courtesy of 'u314163416272'
-
Lyman Orchards Golf Club offers three courses on an apple orchard in Middlefield, Connecticut. Courtesy of 'AptlyLinked'