September 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Headwaters Golf Club - rainbow
0 of 25
Headwaters Golf Club - rainbow
A rainbow is captured over Headwaters Golf Club, the #4 ranked public course in Minnesota. Courtesy of 'eXWe6ihJbt2J7hYCYJ0j'
Hinton Golf Club - trees
1 of 25
Hinton Golf Club - trees
Hinton Golf Club offers an exceptional golf experience for all skill levels, with terrific views on the edge of the Rockies. Courtesy of 'David168485'
PGA West Greg Norman Golf Course - layout
2 of 25
PGA West Greg Norman Golf Course - layout
The Greg Norman course at PGA West rests within a prehistoric ocean bed surrounded by mountains. Courtesy of 'gjscott3rd'
Bull Bay Golf Club - coast
3 of 25
Bull Bay Golf Club - coast
Play a round on the Isle of Anglesey at Bull Bay Golf Club in Northern Wales, a Herbert Fowler course with panoramic views. Courtesy of 'u396827799'
Peninsula Lakes Golf Club - Hillside - pond
4 of 25
Peninsula Lakes Golf Club - Hillside - pond
Peninsula Lakes Golf Club is considered to be the "jewel of Niagara" designed by legendary Canadian architect Rene Muylaert. Courtesy of 'BRAD4298039'
Copper Creek Golf Club - mountain
5 of 25
Copper Creek Golf Club - mountain
High altitude golf with views of the 10 Mile Range make Pete & Perry Dye's Copper Creek Golf Club an impressive challenge. Courtesy of 'pearbird762'
Alferini Golf Club - elevation
6 of 25
Alferini Golf Club - elevation
Alferini Golf Club is the most challenging of three courses at Villa Padierna, with dominating water features and narrow fairways. Courtesy of 'u000005919521'
Al Mouj Golf at The Wave - Signature Course - coast
7 of 25
Al Mouj Golf at The Wave - Signature Course - coast
A World Top 100 course ranked number two in the Middle East, Al Mouj Golf is a Greg Norman gem sitting on Indian oceanfront. Courtesy of 'danielbird'
Landmand Golf Club - views
8 of 25
Landmand Golf Club - views
Landmand Golf Club is a brand new public course in Homer that features one of the largest greens in the world on hole 17. Courtesy of 'KJCMD'
Red Hawk Ridge - mountain
9 of 25
Red Hawk Ridge - mountain
Located in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Red Hawk Ridge offers elevation changes and views that make for a fun and challenging round. Courtesy of 'tiburonazo'
Cruit Island Golf Club - water
10 of 25
Cruit Island Golf Club - water
Cruit Island Golf Club is a 9-hole links course at the edge of the Atlantic, boasting one of the most scenic courses in Ireland. Courtesy of 'Lori3588025'
The Boulders Resort Golf Club - mountain
11 of 25
The Boulders Resort Golf Club - mountain
Tee off from the top of a boulder and play among desert wildlife at Jay Morrish's Boulders Resort Golf Club in Carefree, Ariz. Courtesy of 'daveharvey22'
Bellmere Winds Golf Club - views
12 of 25
Bellmere Winds Golf Club - views
Bellmere Winds Golf Club is a stay-and-play course whose front 9 plays similar to a links-style course of Scotland. Courtesy of 'u667289745'
Sunstone Golf Club - trees
13 of 25
Sunstone Golf Club - trees
Located at the base of Mt. Currie, Sunstone Golf Club's course sprawls across wide-open meadows into dense forest on the back 9. Courtesy of 'Sylvia3752925'
Mountain Brook Golf Club - mountain
14 of 25
Mountain Brook Golf Club - mountain
A modern desert mountain course, Mountain Brook Golf Club has been recognized as one of the most improved golf courses in the nation by GolfPass. Courtesy of 'jmmaek'
Westridge Golf Club - tee box
15 of 25
Westridge Golf Club - tee box
One of the most popular courses in Orange County, Westridge Golf Club features over 60 sand bunkers and views of the nearby San Gabriel Mountains. Courtesy of 'Travis1906680'
Pelican Hill Golf Club - Ocean South Course - coast
16 of 25
Pelican Hill Golf Club - Ocean South Course - coast
You can expect ravines and canyons to come into play at Pelican Hill Golf Club's Ocean South Course with holes that serve as some of the most picturesque in North America. Courtesy of 'jmacmorran'
St. Marys Golf and Country Club - hills
17 of 25
St. Marys Golf and Country Club - hills
St. Marys Golf and Country Club has a reputation as one of the more challenging courses in Southwestern Ontario and is home to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. Courtesy of 'Weirball'
Hilton Park Golf Club - Hilton Course - trees
18 of 25
Hilton Park Golf Club - Hilton Course - trees
The Hilton is one of two moorland courses at Hilton Park Golf Club in Scotland, designed by James Braid. Courtesy of 'GSpoint'
Hanover Golf Club - pond
19 of 25
Hanover Golf Club - pond
Hanover Golf Club is a public course in North Richmond that proudly caters to both competitive and casual golfers. Courtesy of 'airmax90'
George Young Golf Course - trees
20 of 25
George Young Golf Course - trees
George Young Golf Course is one of the longest in Michigan, designed to mimic Young's favorite holes from courses around the nation. Courtesy of 'u584707705'
Seaham Golf Club - sky view
21 of 25
Seaham Golf Club - sky view
Seaham Golf Club is a gorgeous heathland course in the UK that offers a great variety of holes. Courtesy of 'BubbaWilliams'
Sequoyah National Golf Club - mountain view
22 of 25
Sequoyah National Golf Club - mountain view
Nestled in the valleys of the Great Smokey Mountains, Sequoyah National Golf Club is a breathtaking course owned by the Eastern Band of the Cherokee. Courtesy of 'mellyn'
Springdale Country Club - trees
23 of 25
Springdale Country Club - trees
A true mountain golf course, Springdale Country Club takes you through elevations among Cold Mountain and is home to the 'Springdale Spasm' on hole number four. Courtesy of 'u314163416272'
Lyman Orchards Golf Club - Player Course - greens
24 of 25
Lyman Orchards Golf Club - Player Course - greens
Lyman Orchards Golf Club offers three courses on an apple orchard in Middlefield, Connecticut. Courtesy of 'AptlyLinked'
25 Images

September 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Mountain golf dominates the beginning of your stunning autumn rounds.
Katie Gallagher - head shot

Share

Now that fall is here, it is very apparent that our GolfPass golfers are getting out to ring in the changing of leaves, cooler temperatures, and crisp air.

It's sad to say goodbye to our summer favorites, but what's better than a tee-off overlooking the Canadian Rockies? Or how about hitting from prehistoric ocean bed in Coachella Valley? Autumn is certainly taking you to new destinations, as reviews come in from courses in Spain, Wales, and even the Middle East. But it's also taking you to new heights, as mountain views and elevation golf consume most of your September game.

Not only have we seen you atop the mountains near the 10 Mile Range at Copper Creek Golf Club, but engulfed in the Rocky Mountains at Red Hawk Ridge and Mt. Currie at Sunstone Golf Club. Your golf game knows no boundaries this fall, so we can't wait to see what October has in store!

Keep those photos and reviews coming!

Roundups
Katie Gallagher - head shot
Katie Gallagher
Katie Gallagher is a Content and Publishing DTC Coordinator for GolfPass. A recent graduate of Florida State University, she studied film and media production. Katie is a New Jersey native who spent her summers working at a public golf course, learning the ins and outs of the game. While she loves sports, minigolf is more her speed than a full 18 holes.
Latest Popular Content
American Century Championship - Michael Jordan
Photo Galleries
14 Images
Celebrity golf's American Century Championship goes next-level in Lake Tahoe
July 6, 2022
Our fun gallery of photos might inspire you to watch the strongest celebrity field in the ACC's history duke it out this weekend on Peacock, Golf Channel and NBC.
By GolfPass Staff
Concra Wood Golf & Country Club - water view
25 Images
August 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month
August 29, 2022
Coastlines and rolling hills highlight the best photos from your end of summer golf.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
landmand-1.JPG
Photo Galleries
20 Images
PHOTOS: All 18 holes at the brand-new Landmand Golf Club in Nebraska
August 18, 2022
The northeast-Nebraska semi-private layout marks the first 18-hole design effort by the popular King Collins architecture firm.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Old Course at St. Andrews - father and son
Photo Galleries
15 Images
Your favorite photos and memories from The Old Course at St. Andrews
July 13, 2022
Golfers love showing off their pics from the Swilcan Bridge and other landmarks at the Home of Golf.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Saddlebrook
Featured
Saddlebrook Resort
Renewed Golf Gets Rave Reviews! Come Play at Saddlebrook's two Arnold Palmer signature 18-hole golf courses and enjoy deluxe accommodations, award-winning dining, and much more!
St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna - hole 14
Photo Galleries
23 Images
Tour The World's Newest Top 100 Course: St. Patrick's Links at Rosapenna
September 2, 2022
The Irish links by Tom Doak has rocketed into a world ranking since its 2021 debut.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Shiskine Golf & Tennis Club - hole 4
Photo Galleries
18 Images
Shiskine Golf & Tennis Club: Teeing up the world's greatest 12-hole course in Scotland
August 18, 2022
This magical links is the best of the 7 courses on the Isle of Arran off the Ayrshire coast of Scotland.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
September 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month
Search Near Me