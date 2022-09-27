September 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Now that fall is here, it is very apparent that our GolfPass golfers are getting out to ring in the changing of leaves, cooler temperatures, and crisp air.

It's sad to say goodbye to our summer favorites, but what's better than a tee-off overlooking the Canadian Rockies? Or how about hitting from prehistoric ocean bed in Coachella Valley? Autumn is certainly taking you to new destinations, as reviews come in from courses in Spain, Wales, and even the Middle East. But it's also taking you to new heights, as mountain views and elevation golf consume most of your September game.

Not only have we seen you atop the mountains near the 10 Mile Range at Copper Creek Golf Club, but engulfed in the Rocky Mountains at Red Hawk Ridge and Mt. Currie at Sunstone Golf Club. Your golf game knows no boundaries this fall, so we can't wait to see what October has in store!