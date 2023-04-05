10 great golf instruction tips from Masters champions

The list of Masters champions includes practically every truly great player in the history of golf since World War II, and several before it. The collective golf experience and wisdom from these gentlemen is staggering - too vast for any one mind to hold.

Luckily, we're able to compartmentalize things for you a bit. The library of golf tips at GolfPass is unrivaled, leaning not just on its current crop of top teachers, but archival footage of countless touring pros, including many Masters greats.

Our archive is vast, so it was a challenge to narrow my personal list of favorite tips by Masters champions down to 10. But here goes...

Jack Nicklaus on putting from off the green

No one has won more than Jack Nicklaus' record six Masters - 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975 and 1986. Given the challenging green surrounds at Augusta, it is no wonder that Nicklaus was so successful in the wake of a tip he received from a fellow all-time great back in 1962.

Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Tip 10 - Jack Nicklaus - Putt From Off The Green

Tiger Woods on driving for power and accuracy

With five green jackets to his credit - 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019 - Woods and Augusta National will forever be one of golf's greatest combinations of player and golf course. Part of the reason for his success: his incredible ability, especially at his peak, to drive the ball far and straight. In this clip from a clinic in 2000, Woods reveals one of the keys to his prowess off the tee, which any golfer can incorporate into his or her swing.

Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Tip 19 - Tiger Woods - Keys To His Power

Arnold Palmer on gripping the club

Perhaps the most overlooked aspect of the golf swing is the grip. It is every golfer's connection point to the club and the foundation of a solid game, yet millions take it for granted. Not four-time Masters champion (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964) Arnold Palmer, though.

Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Tip 2 - Arnold Palmer - How He Gripped The Club

Gary Player on sensible speed on the greens

Three times a Masters champion - in 1961, 1974 and 1978 - Player was a world-class putter. In this video from our Revolution Golf archive, he passes on some advice from fellow South African Bobby Locke, whom Player considers the greatest putter of all time.

Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Do You Want 4 to 1 Putting Odds?

Sir Nick Faldo on tuning your tempo

The winner of the 1989, 1990 and 1996 Masters was renowned for the smooth tempo of his swing, on which he worked tirelessly. In this Revolution Golf tip, he describes tempo as "the glue that holds the golf swing together."

Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Better Golf With Sir Nick Faldo - Tempo

Tom Watson on perfect pitch shot trajectory

Most golfers think they need to manipulate their stance or ball position in order to vary the height of their shots around the green. And while this is possible, two-time Masters Champion (1977, 1981) Tom Watson demonstrates how simply adjusting your grip can achieve the same result.

Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Tip 23 - Tom Watson - Pitching Trajectory Control

Ben Crenshaw's putting philosophy

Gentle Ben is one of the greatest putters of all time, and his 1984 and 1995 Masters wins are a testament to his prowess on the greens. In this tip from our Top 100, he discusses the factors he believes to be most important to great putting.

Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Tip 51 - Ben Crenshaw - Putting Philosophy

Bernhard Langer on great ball-striking

Millions of golfers make an insufficient turn in their swing, causing them to hit it both shorter and more crooked than they otherwise could. In this Top 100 tip, 1985 and 1993 Masters champion Bernhard Langer, who continues to win PGA Tour Champions events well into his 60s, shows you how to make solid, strong contact.

Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Tip 71 ‑ Bernhard Langer ‑ Turn Into a Great Ball Striker

Charl Schwartzel on wedge play

The 2011 Masters champion goes in-depth on his wedge setup and technique in this segment of his Lessons with a Champion Golfer series.

Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Controlling Your Wedges

Vijay Singh on cross-handed chipping

Though 2022 U.S. Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick has popularized cross-handed chipping recently, 2000 Masters winner Vijay Singh has dabbled in it for years. Could it be an option for you?

Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Tip 79 - Vijay Singh - Lead Hand Low Chipping