The Sanctuary Golf Club: Georgia's undiscovered, affordable stay & play

Under the same ownership, the Sanctuary and Heritage Oaks golf courses team up for a nice weekend getaway in the Golden Isles near Jekyll Island.
jasondeeganga.jpg
The Sanctuary Golf Club - shadows
Afternoon shadows line the 15th hole of The Sanctuary Golf Club in Georgia.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Looking for a spicy-good undiscovered golf getaway?

I recently experienced a fun stay-and-play most golfers drive right by without realizing it. When snowbirds or golfers are flying down Interstate 95 south, most of them keep driving to Florida or turn toward the coast to visit Jekyll Island (home to the 54 holes at the Jekyll Island Golf Golf Club) or St. Simons Island (home to the 54-hole Sea Island Golf Club, among others). Those choices make perfect sense, but turning west off the highway reveals two really good affordable sister courses: Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Brunswick and The Sanctuary Golf Club in Waverly.

Both semi-private clubs are owned by Steve Dawson, who in 1987 founded the Hatch Chile Co., which sells a variety of products from green and jalapeno peppers to enchilada sauces and salsas in supermarkets and grocery stores across the United States. Dawson has invested wisely to spice up his golf facilities in recent years, helping this twosome in the Golden Isles move closer to reaching their full potential.

Staying at The Sanctuary

Sanctuary Golf Club - cottage - The Cleek
This two-bedroom cottage at the Sanctuary Golf Club is called 'The Cleek'. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sanctuary cottage interior
The cottages at Sanctuary Golf Club all offer similar floor plans, including these spacious living room-kitchen-dining room combinations. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sanctuary Golf Club - putting green
The Sanctuary Golf Club cottages are within walking distance of the club's practice facilities. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sanctuary Golf Club - Simulator and Learning Center
The Sanctuary Golf Club's Simulator is complementary for cottage guests. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sanctuary Golf Club - Simulator and Learning Center bay
The Sanctuary Golf Club's Simulator and Learning Center features an indoor hitting bay. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Dawson's smartest investment was building five two-bedroom cottages within walking distance of the Sanctuary Golf Club. They're so nice that some visitors rent them for weeks or months to escape winter and enjoy the laid-back lifestyle of coastal Georgia. I felt small staying in one of them for two nights all by myself. Each bedroom offers two queen beds and its own bathroom. A screened-in back porch overlooks an impressive practice facility, including a large putting green, chipping green, driving range and indoor simulator and learning center. Simulator tee times are free for cottage guests.

The 7,500-yard course will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year after being designed by Fred Couples and Davis Love III's Love Design Group in 2006. Its GolfPass rating (4.8) reflects its gorgeous setting and wonderful conditioning. Only a few homes interrupt the natural solitude.

"This course was super pure, true greens and crisp fairways," wrote reviewer 'PatrickGooge904', about his five-star round in August 2025. "(It's an) all around great track. Staff was super friendly and helpful. Won’t lie if there is wind out there this is a mean course, lots of intercoastal influence."

Water comes into play throughout the round, but the day really goes next level at holes 13 through 16 where those intercoastal marshes come to life. The par 3s at nos. 13 and 16 bookend that scenic stretch. They look intimidating playing over the wetlands, although they're plenty playable from the proper tees. The 14th, a really long par 4, and the 15th, a really short one, complement each other well.

The convenience of drinking and dining in the clubhouse and then walking back to your cottage can't be beat.

Sanctuary Golf Club - hole 13
Tall marsh grasses make the carry to the par-3 13th green look scarier than it is. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sanctuary Golf Club - hole 3
A front bunker guards the long 680-yard par-5 third hole at the Sanctuary Golf Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sanctuary Golf Club - bunkers
Sanctuary Golf Club features just enough bunkers to be interesting. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sanctuary Golf Club - hole 16
The 16th hole at the Sanctuary Golf Club can stretch to 200 yards. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sanctuary Golf Club - hole 15
The 15th hole at the Sanctuary Golf Club offers a risk-reward short par 4 playing between 291 and 333 yards. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sanctuary Golf Club bunker
Fred Couples designed the Sanctuary Golf Club in 2006. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sanctuary Golf Club - hole 17
The 527-yard par 5 at the Sanctuary Golf Club starts the journey away from the Intercoastal Waterway back toward the clubhouse. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sanctuary Golf Club - hole 8
A pond and two front bunkers make the 196-yard eighth hole at the Sanctuary Golf Club a challenge. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sanctuary Golf Club - hole 6
The dogleg left sixth hole at the Sanctuary Golf Club ends with an intimidating approach over water. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Playing at Heritage Oaks

Located about 20 minutes north, Heritage Oaks is much older than the Sanctuary, a 1992 design from Mike Young. It winds through a more established neighborhood featuring more homes on the course, although that doesn't detract too much from its solid GolfPass review ratings (4.4 stars overall).

"Excellent service. All staff went above and beyond," wrote reviewer 'cmcelwee78' about his five-star experience in September. "They were so kind and welcoming. Course was absolutely gorgeous."

Heritage Oaks Golf Club - hole 5
The fifth hole at the Heritage Oaks Golf Club introduces nice water views. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Heritage Oaks Golf Club - hole 1
A pond lurks on the first hole at Heritage Oaks Golf Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Heritage Oaks Golf Club - hole 2
A man-made elevated tee reveals a nice view of the second hole at Heritage Oaks Golf Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Heritage Oaks Golf Club - hole 9
Players must clear the marsh to reach the ninth green at the Heritage Oaks Golf Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Heritage Oaks Golf Club - hole 18
Water runs along the entire left side of the finishing hole at Heritage Oaks Golf Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Heritage Oaks Golf Club - hole 11
Cart bridges decorate the 11th hole of the Heritage Oaks Golf Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Heritage Oaks Golf Club - hole 15
The Heritage Oaks Golf Club's par-5 15th hole ends at this beautiful green. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Heritage Oaks Golf Club - hole 8
A pond protects the par-5 eighth hole at the Heritage Oaks Golf Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Heritage Oaks Golf Club - water
Water is prevalent throughout Heritage Oaks Golf Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Heritage Oaks Golf Club - hole 10
Golfers need to stay right to avoid the water on Heritage Oaks Golf Club's 10th hole. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Heritage Oaks Golf Club - hole 4
The Heritage Oaks Golf Club's first par 3 at no. 4 plays between a pond on the left and tree on the right. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Like Sanctuary, the 6,897-yard Heritage Oaks visits the Intracoastal Waterway for a nice signature stretch, the 385-yard fourth and 213-yard fifth. There are plenty of other noteworthy holes - most laden with water. The ones I'll remember most include made-man features some purists might hate.

It's no secret that Lowcountry courses tend to be flat. Dawson came up with the idea to build several new artificial elevated tee boxes to give golfers a better view of certain holes. When I saw the first one on the second hole, a cart path ramp 20 feet high leading to a second tee box complex in front of the tips, it was a jarring sight. But when I teed off up there, its purpose made complete sense. Hitting driver from that vantage point turned out to be a nice change of pace from all those flatter perspectives.

There are two more of these perched tee pads during the round, at the 435-yard 14th and 490-yard 18th. Rounds at Heritage Oaks end at an island green on a bonus 19th hole.

What's better than an affordable, surprisingly good golf vacation with 36 holes? One with 37 holes, of course.

Have you played the Sanctuary Golf Club or Heritage Oaks? Let us know in the comments below.

jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

