Playing Lessons: 4 great putting tips from the pros

No matter how long most golfers work at the game, the chances of ever driving the ball 325 yards with a three-yard draw over and over again are vanishingly slim.

But there's one place where just about any rank-and-file player could theoretically compete with - and even potentially best - one of the game's great thoroughbreads:

The putting green.

More than any other facet of golf, putting doesn't care who you are or how old you are or how much swing speed you have. It's about touch, guile and confidence, which are traits the pros possess in spades, but are also available to the rest of us, too.

What better way to aspire to compete with the best golfers than by emulating them? That's why Playing Lessons is an all-time great show. Over the years, it has provided an intimate look into how dozens of top players have approached both pedestrian and pressure-packed shots.

GolfPass' archive of Playing Lessons includes full-length episodes as well as shorter, digestible one-off clips. Here is a quartet of those segments that will help you putt better than ever before.

Rory McIlroy's putting warm-up

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Playing Lessons Xtra: Rory's Putting Warm-Up

The time before you go out to play can often determine whether you come away from the round frustrated or delighted with your performance on the greens. In this video, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy walks Brandel Chamblee through his pre-round putting practice routine, including the one practice aid he always uses.

Corey Conners on short-putt practice

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Playing Lessons Xtra: Corey Conners on Short Putts

Countless golfers take short putts for granted, which is why they miss so many more than they ought to. In this clip, two-time PGA Tour winner Corey Conners explains to Jim "Bones" MacKay how he hones in on short putts, and where he emphasizes them in his pre-round practice procedure.

Patty Tavatanakit on green reading

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Playing Lessons Xtra: How Patty Tavatanakit Reads Greens

In this video, the LPGA Tour major champion walks Bones - literally - through how she reads long putts, engaging both with her eyes and feet to build a sense of the proper break. It doesn't take much extra time, but this little bit of extra awareness should help you cut down on three-putts.

Harry Higgs on simplifying putting

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Playing Lessons Xtra: How Harry Higgs Simplifies Putting

The affable Texan talks with Bones about how he strips the majority of the confusion and mental clutter out of the process of hitting putts. If you think you might be over-complicating things on the greens, you need to see this.

Watch dozens more Playing Lessons episodes and bonus clips here.