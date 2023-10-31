Playing Lessons: 4 great putting tips from the pros

If you want to hole more putts, you should take the advice of the world's greatest golfers.
Tim Gavrich
Rory McIlroy's driving and ball-striking prowess has meant that his putting abilities have been underrated by golf fans.

No matter how long most golfers work at the game, the chances of ever driving the ball 325 yards with a three-yard draw over and over again are vanishingly slim.

But there's one place where just about any rank-and-file player could theoretically compete with - and even potentially best - one of the game's great thoroughbreads:

The putting green.

More than any other facet of golf, putting doesn't care who you are or how old you are or how much swing speed you have. It's about touch, guile and confidence, which are traits the pros possess in spades, but are also available to the rest of us, too.

What better way to aspire to compete with the best golfers than by emulating them? That's why Playing Lessons is an all-time great show. Over the years, it has provided an intimate look into how dozens of top players have approached both pedestrian and pressure-packed shots.

GolfPass' archive of Playing Lessons includes full-length episodes as well as shorter, digestible one-off clips. Here is a quartet of those segments that will help you putt better than ever before.

Rory McIlroy's putting warm-up

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Playing Lessons Xtra: Rory's Putting Warm-Up

The time before you go out to play can often determine whether you come away from the round frustrated or delighted with your performance on the greens. In this video, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy walks Brandel Chamblee through his pre-round putting practice routine, including the one practice aid he always uses.

Corey Conners on short-putt practice

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Playing Lessons Xtra: Corey Conners on Short Putts

Countless golfers take short putts for granted, which is why they miss so many more than they ought to. In this clip, two-time PGA Tour winner Corey Conners explains to Jim "Bones" MacKay how he hones in on short putts, and where he emphasizes them in his pre-round practice procedure.

Patty Tavatanakit on green reading

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Playing Lessons Xtra: How Patty Tavatanakit Reads Greens

In this video, the LPGA Tour major champion walks Bones - literally - through how she reads long putts, engaging both with her eyes and feet to build a sense of the proper break. It doesn't take much extra time, but this little bit of extra awareness should help you cut down on three-putts.

Harry Higgs on simplifying putting

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Playing Lessons Xtra: How Harry Higgs Simplifies Putting

The affable Texan talks with Bones about how he strips the majority of the confusion and mental clutter out of the process of hitting putts. If you think you might be over-complicating things on the greens, you need to see this.

Watch dozens more Playing Lessons episodes and bonus clips here.

rory-mcilroy-chipping-tip
Instruction
August 6, 2018
Learn from the greatest golf instructors and professional golfers in the world with articles and videos on the best advice for all facets of your golf game. Explore topics in full-swing, short-game, even fitness and mental aspects of golf here.

Instruction
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
tot-hill-farm-6.JPG
Articles
5 Min Read
After three major golf course restorations, Mike Strantz's legacy has never been more secure
October 26, 2023
Tot Hill Farm, Royal New Kent and Stonehouse help anchor the 'Maverick' late architect among the best of the modern era.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
October Gear Report
Articles
3 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: October 2023
October 25, 2023
Would you ever play cards on the golf course? This game might change your mind.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
Shriners Children's Open - Round One
Articles
1 Min Read
Lexi Thompson's Las Vegas trip was a Cool Golf Thing
October 17, 2023
It shows how far behind trend the PGA Tour is with regard to mixed men's and women's events.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
pga-frisco-east-18-hero.jpg
Articles
8 Min Read
Trip dispatch: Omni PGA Frisco’s sizzle, steak and seriously impressive golf facilities
October 16, 2023
Texas’ new half-billion-dollar golf megaplex north of Dallas seeks to muscle into the top tier of American golf resorts.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
cabot-st-lucia-new-coore-crenshaw-courses-hero.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
5 brand-new Coore & Crenshaw golf courses set to open by year's end
October 15, 2023
The dynamic duo is having a banner year for course openings in 2023.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Jameson Golf Links - views
Articles
3 Min Read
New Jameson Golf Links debuts outside of Dublin, Ireland
October 11, 2023
The renamed and redesigned links headlines our golf course news & notes for October, 2023.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
winter-park-5.jpeg
Articles
2 Min Read
How to prepare for a Youth on Course 100 Hole Hike
October 18, 2023
Could you play 100 holes in a day?
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Los Serranos Country Club - South course - cart backup
Articles
4 Min Read
11 do’s and don’ts of letting groups play through on the golf course
October 9, 2023
We offer some tips to help make the potentially awkward situation of playing through on the golf course as easy as possible.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Lost Farm - view
Articles
4 Min Read
Is Barnbougle the best international golf resort outside America?
October 26, 2023
This 52-hole resort provides a fantasyland of links golf in Tasmania off the coast of Australia.
By Jason Scott Deegan
2023 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Articles
4 Min Read
How to incorporate more team golf into your life
October 2, 2023
The thrill and agony of shared victory and defeat need not be reserved for the best players in the world.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
Playing Lessons: 4 great putting tips from the pros
Search Near Me