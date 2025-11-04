Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

First look at Wild Spring Dunes, the budding new resort community in Texas

The Tom Doak course will offer eight holes available for preview play Nov. 12 roughly two hours from Dallas and Houston and 73 miles from Shreveport Regional Airport.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Wild Spring Dunes - bunkers

Wild Spring Dunes is almost ready for golfers...at least part of it.

The new Tom Doak design in East Texas will offer preview play on its first eight holes starting Nov. 12. Golfers can sample the opening loop twice, plus enjoy a meal, for $70. This experience starts with a 396-yard par 4 and ends with the 503-yard, par-5 eighth. It's a par 32 including two par 5s, two par 3s and four par 4s.

The latest golf resort and real estate project led by Michael Keiser Jr. is a bit off the grid, but it's only two hours from both Dallas and Houston and 73 miles from Shreveport Regional Airport in Louisiana.

Wild Spring Dunes Aerial Photo
Wild Spring Dunes

Tom Ferrell, the brand's vice president of media & communications, said all 18 holes will open next May for founding members with an official grand opening set for October 2026. Some accommodations and facilities, including a 16-room lodge, putting course, practice area and cottages, will likely be available by then.

Wild Spring Dunes Aerial Photo - East Texas
Wild Spring Dunes

The 2,400-acre property was originally discovered by Dallas businessman Brett Messerrall after a trip to Sand Valley Golf Resort in Wisconsin inspired him to bring that type of golf to Texas. Ferrell said Messerrall's team evaluated a million acres of land before settling on the site. They hired Doak and Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw to design the first two courses before Keiser took over the project in winter 2024. Tree clearing has already started on the C&C routing, but no timetable is set on its construction.

The land features four distinct and diverse ecosystems: pine and hardwood forest; open, grassy meadows; rolling hills and steep ravines carved by spring-fed creeks. Homesites starting at $500,000 and neighborhood/resort amenities such as a fishing club and hiking trails are in the plans as well.

"It's broken land," Ferrell said. "It almost reminds me of the foothills of the Appalachians. It's got long views. It's on the southern edge of the pine forest with these open meadows. There's seven springs creating these creeks and big ravines. We go back and forth about how much we want to roll out during preview play. This is such a striking piece of property."

Wild Spring Dunes Aerial Photo - trees
Wild Spring Dunes
Rodeo Dunes - hole 4
Articles
4 Min Read
First look at Rodeo Dunes, the new Dream Golf resort taking shape on Colorado's front range
October 10, 2025
The Coore & Crenshaw Course, the first of potentially six on site, will open to public play in 2027.
jasondeeganga.jpg
By Jason Scott Deegan

GolfPass NewsTripsTravel TipstravelArchitecture
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

Comments (0)

You're the first one here!
Share your thoughts or ask a question to get the conversation going.

More from the author

Dubai Hills Golf Club
5 Min Read
Teeing up Dubai: Everything to know about visiting this fascinating golf destination
Articles
Kapalua Plantation Course - Hole 18 comeback
3 Min Read
Kapalua's Plantation Course set to reopen on Maui
Articles
CordeValle - sunrise
5 Min Read
CordeValle: California's hidden golf and wine oasis
Articles
Big Break returns alongside Good Good Golf in 2026
3 Min Read
Golf Channel revives Big Break for 2026
Articles
Los Suenos Marriott Ocean and Golf Resort - aerial view
3 Min Read
5 hot golf destinations to visit this winter
Articles
Youth on Course - 5 million rounds
3 Min Read
Youth on Course celebrates a major milestone, growth in 2025
Articles

Popular

ILLUSTRATION-ST-ANDREWS-GOLF-COURSE
6 Min Read
Changes at the Old Course: Are the world’s two most important golf courses in danger of becoming obsolete?
Articles
speciality-short-game-shots-lead.jpg
1 Min Read
Six tips on specialty short game shots that every golfer needs
Articles
Amazon Basics Core Soft golf ball
2 Min Read
Reviewing the Amazon Basics Core Soft golf ball: Is the newest value golf ball worth a try?
Articles
Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 2025
1 Min Read
The best options on Amazon Prime's Big Deals Day for golfers
Articles
Read More
Now Reading
First look at Wild Spring Dunes, the budding new resort community in Texas

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me