First look at Wild Spring Dunes, the budding new resort community in Texas

Wild Spring Dunes is almost ready for golfers...at least part of it.

The new Tom Doak design in East Texas will offer preview play on its first eight holes starting Nov. 12. Golfers can sample the opening loop twice, plus enjoy a meal, for $70. This experience starts with a 396-yard par 4 and ends with the 503-yard, par-5 eighth. It's a par 32 including two par 5s, two par 3s and four par 4s.

The latest golf resort and real estate project led by Michael Keiser Jr. is a bit off the grid, but it's only two hours from both Dallas and Houston and 73 miles from Shreveport Regional Airport in Louisiana.

Wild Spring Dunes Courtesy of Jeff Marsh

Tom Ferrell, the brand's vice president of media & communications, said all 18 holes will open next May for founding members with an official grand opening set for October 2026. Some accommodations and facilities, including a 16-room lodge, putting course, practice area and cottages, will likely be available by then.

Wild Spring Dunes Courtesy of Jeff Marsh

The 2,400-acre property was originally discovered by Dallas businessman Brett Messerrall after a trip to Sand Valley Golf Resort in Wisconsin inspired him to bring that type of golf to Texas. Ferrell said Messerrall's team evaluated a million acres of land before settling on the site. They hired Doak and Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw to design the first two courses before Keiser took over the project in winter 2024. Tree clearing has already started on the C&C routing, but no timetable is set on its construction.

The land features four distinct and diverse ecosystems: pine and hardwood forest; open, grassy meadows; rolling hills and steep ravines carved by spring-fed creeks. Homesites starting at $500,000 and neighborhood/resort amenities such as a fishing club and hiking trails are in the plans as well.

"It's broken land," Ferrell said. "It almost reminds me of the foothills of the Appalachians. It's got long views. It's on the southern edge of the pine forest with these open meadows. There's seven springs creating these creeks and big ravines. We go back and forth about how much we want to roll out during preview play. This is such a striking piece of property."