Tiger Woods-linked real estate developer unveils new resort and private club network

Utah-based Reef Capital Partners has bundled access to its eclectic mix of golf and ski properties for prospective members.
Tim Gavrich
Marcella
The Tiger Woods-designed Marcella Golf Club in Utah is part of the network of golf properties owned by Reef Capital Partners.

There's a new player joining the destination resort and private golf club space using multiple properties to create a network of vacation and residential clubs and resorts for well-heeled avid golfers. And they have Tiger Woods on speed-dial.

Utah-based real estate firm Reef Capital Partners recently announced the formation of Reef Destinations, which will create connections among its portfolio of resorts and residential communities.

Reef Destinations comprises seven total properties, five of which include golf. In addition to in-state facilities, Reef Destinations range as far east as Virginia.

Among the company's holdings, top of mind to golfers is Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, host of the PGA Tour's annual Bank of Utah Championship. Black Desert's golf course, the last laid out by major champion-turned-architect Tom Weiskopf, has impressed pros, visitors and spectators since its debut, with holes wandering through ancient lava fields with miles-long views of red sandstone mountains and mesas throughout.

Also in Utah, Reef owns the new Marcella Club, whose Tiger Woods-designed first golf course opened in the summer of 2026. Marcella is a private club located 15 miles south of Park City, and features private skiing as well as golf with multiple luxury residential offerings coming online. The golf architecture firm of King Collins Dormer is also on board to lay out a second golf course at Marcella in the coming years. Reef also owns two ski-centric properties in Utah: The Albion, a 22-residence building in downtown Park City, and Cormont at Deer Valley, a community of one- to five-bedroom residences in Deer Valley's East Village.

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Reef Capital Partners owns the Cornerstone Club near Montrose, Colorado.

Reef's properties outside of Utah all feature golf. Closest to headquarters is Cornerstone Club near Montrose, Colorado, a combination residential and destination club with a golf course originally laid out by Greg Norman and recently renovated by architect Matt Dusenberry. Cornerstone was established in 2008 and languished in the wake of the Recession before being acquired by Reef, who are leading its latest round of improvements. Farther East, Reef is developing Tributer Resort, whose original Cutalong golf course is expected to be joined by the company's second Tiger Woods layout in the coming years. Reef is also part of the ownership group of Sweetens Cove Golf Club north of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Reef is the latest in a growing list of companies seeking to create their own golf travel networks, aiming to entice golfers to make the rounds at multiple properties, capturing repeated trips' worth of loyalty and revenue. The promise of consistent hospitality and elevated experiences in multiple locations holds the promise of a movable feast for golf travelers. Reef's dual interest in both resort and private residential properties is represented by their offering of a "Reef 365 membership," which confers access across all properties.

Golf travel and membership networks of varying sizes have existed for decades. Among the largest are Troon, the global golf management company that confers access reciprocal privileges and other benefits on members of many of the private clubs it manages. Troon also runs the Access card program, where paying cardholders receive preferred tee times and access to hundreds of Troon-managed courses. Smaller networks in the private club space include the Dormie Network, whose members have their choice of seven destination private clubs with a single membership. In the resort space, Cabot has assembled a global brand across its properties from Canada (Cabot Links and the developing Cabot Revelstoke and Cabot Wilds projects) to Florida (Cabot Citrus Farms) and points abroad.

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Trip dispatch: new Tributer Resort club offers rich golf north of Richmond and more in the works
August 5, 2026
An amusing first 18 holes will soon be joined by a new Tiger Woods-designed golf course and much more at this private club with stay-and-play opportunities.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Golf Course News & Notes
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is GolfPass' Senior Writer. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.

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