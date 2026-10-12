This simple, unexpectedly brilliant short par 5 is a Cool Golf Hole

Golf course architecture is about geometry. Approaching a fairway or a green head-on is not as compelling as being asked to negotiate some sort of angle. Even a tiny bit of lateral movement can turn a mundane straightaway march into an interesting challenge.

This goes for hazards as well. Lateral bunkers, streams and ponds are binary questions: Can you execute this specific carry or not? Diagonal obstacles force the golfer to express his or her confidence by degrees.

A single diagonal feature creates instant intrigue, even on a $10 course. That is the case with the brilliant fifth hole at Sergeant Jasper Golf Club, the humblest of nine-holers in the South Carolina Lowcountry. A broad, flat corridor of minimally-maintained grass meanders between live oaks for most of the hole's 470 yards, finally interrupted by a ditch that crosses the front of the tiny green at about a 40-degree angle. Whether contemplating a heroic second shot or setting up for a wedge third, that simple trench is the thing that stands between the golfer and success. Running from front-right to back-left, it mimics the typical spray-pattern of a right-handed golfer's shots. Anxiety over where a miss might end up is exacerbated by an almost hilariously tiny green (Sergeant Jasper's main form of defense all the way around) that sits up slightly and tilts menacingly towards the ditch. There is just enough grace that a slight left miss may still end up playable. Or it might be mired in the ditch, at the mercy of the current water table.

Sergeant Jasper's par-5 5th hole meanders to the left around gorgeous live oak trees. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

A view from behind the 5th green at Sergeant Jasper Golf Club. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

It is one of several moments where Sergeant Jasper prompts a reckoning: What is actually necessary for facilitating an interesting golf experience? The maintenance of the course is minimal by design; a uniform cut of grass somewhere between fairway and rough is all the golfer gets from tee to green. The greens themselves are shaggy and slow. A snooty golfer might see these conditioning factors as demerits. In reality, they reflect the simplicity of the place, and are part of the inherent challenge and charm of "The Sarge."