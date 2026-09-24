5 great putting tips and drills from Tour pros

Every golfer is one putting tip or thought away from a hot streak. Maybe one of these 5 from the pros will help you.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
tour-pro-putting-tips.jpg

Golf is a mental sport and putting is the part of the game that can mess with the mind the most. All golfers are physically capable of hitting a good putt, but not many putt like the pros do. Below are five putting tips from some of the best putters in the world. Hopefully one of them will help you putt better in your next round!

5. Mark O'Meara: Putt between tees

A basic putting drill, but one that every golfer could benefit from. Move the tees closer together and train center contact with the putter.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Tip 21 - Mark O'Meara - Putt Between Tees

4. Wie West’s putting practice routine & drills

Are you confused with where to start when practicing putting? Michelle Wie West teaches her practice putting routine and a few drills to dial in your stroke.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Putting Practice Routine and Drills

3. Rory's putting lightning round

Rory rapid fires through a handful of putting questions from GolfPass members. Hear his thoughts on different putting grips, his favorite lag putting drill, ideal grip pressure, and more.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Putting Lightning Round

2. Brad Faxon improves your putting stroke

Brad Faxon is one of the best putters to ever play the game. He shares his favorite drill to accelerate the putter at the right moment.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Tip 99 ‑ Brad Faxon ‑ How To Improve Your Putting Stroke

1. Crenshaw’s putting philosophy

Another all-time great with the flatstick tops the list. Ben Crenshaw explains his putting philosophy that allows for a smooth, controlled stroke.

You're ready to watch!
You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more.
Play_Icon Play

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Tip 51 - Ben Crenshaw - Putting Philosophy

Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway

Comments (0)

Default User Avatar
Tee up your thoughts here...

More from the author

pres-cup-bets-koivun.jpg
2 Min Read
Best bets for the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club
Articles
fedexcup.jpg
1 Min Read
4 swing tips from FedEx Cup winners
Articles
big-break-challenges.jpg
1 Min Read
4 most memorable skills challenges from Big Break's first 23 seasons
Articles
open-champ-tips-lead.jpg
1 Min Read
Five game-changing instruction tips from past Open Champions
Articles
The 154th Open - Previews
2 Min Read
Best bets for the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale
Articles
RBC Canadian Open 2026 - Final Round
2 Min Read
Best bets for the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills
Articles

Popular

sept-2026-gear-report-hero-collage.png
6 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: The best men's golf shorts you can buy right now
Articles
qualifier-post-mortem-john-tim.JPG
4 Min Read
Golf tournament preparation challenge: a post-mortem from a hot day in the Nevada desert
Articles
stonebridge-golf-club-hole-9-cool-golf-holes.JPG
2 Min Read
This watery but surprisingly strategic par 5 is a Cool Golf Hole
Articles
Bear Slide GC: 4th hole
4 Min Read
Golf course owners fight back publicly against unruly golfer behavior
Articles
Read More
Now Reading
5 great putting tips and drills from Tour pros

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me