5 great putting tips and drills from Tour pros

Golf is a mental sport and putting is the part of the game that can mess with the mind the most. All golfers are physically capable of hitting a good putt, but not many putt like the pros do. Below are five putting tips from some of the best putters in the world. Hopefully one of them will help you putt better in your next round!

5. Mark O'Meara: Putt between tees

A basic putting drill, but one that every golfer could benefit from. Move the tees closer together and train center contact with the putter.

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4. Wie West’s putting practice routine & drills

Are you confused with where to start when practicing putting? Michelle Wie West teaches her practice putting routine and a few drills to dial in your stroke.

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3. Rory's putting lightning round

Rory rapid fires through a handful of putting questions from GolfPass members. Hear his thoughts on different putting grips, his favorite lag putting drill, ideal grip pressure, and more.

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2. Brad Faxon improves your putting stroke

Brad Faxon is one of the best putters to ever play the game. He shares his favorite drill to accelerate the putter at the right moment.

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1. Crenshaw’s putting philosophy

Another all-time great with the flatstick tops the list. Ben Crenshaw explains his putting philosophy that allows for a smooth, controlled stroke.