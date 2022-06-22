3 ways to refine your short game, courtesy of Rory McIlroy

It has been a lot of fun watching Rory McIlroy play golf lately. His win at the RBC Canadian Open - a successful defense of his 2019 title - in a duel with Justin Thomas and Tony Finau seemed like a sign of sustained great play, and sure enough, he turned in a solid performance at the U.S. Open the week after.

In addition to his always-prodigious length off the tee, McIlroy has shown greater touch on approach shots - especially with short irons - than perhaps at any time in his career. And he's flashed some great short-game shots - who can forget his holed bunker shot to close out his 2022 Masters? - as well.

So the timing of GolfPass' brand-new third season of Ask Rory comes at an ideal time. Golf season is well underway and millions of golfers have enough rounds under their belts to realize that it's time to start working out some short-game kinks. The GolfPass members who submitted their questions for this season certainly had that in mind.

Flighted Wedge Shots

One of the nearest things to a universal truth in golf instruction is that you should not be looking to take full swings with your wedges. Controlling your trajectory is key to wedging it close, and in this segment, you'll see just how important club selection and setup can be to nestling your next wedge shot close to the hole.

Chipping From Hardpan Lies

There are a lot of variables in any golf swing, but off-standard short-game shots tend to introduce them in challenging ways. To combat any tendencies to chunk or skull shots from greenside hardpan, McIlroy likes to maintain a triangle with his forearms and make sure to turn his chest through impact.

Downhill Bunker Lies

This situation is a disaster waiting to happen. The anxiety induced by a seemingly impossible lie in a bunker is a recipe for a tentative swing. But as Rory demonstrates, a simple setup change can make this shot much more manageable. Special thanks to Sara, a Youth on Course junior golfer, for submitting this question!

Bonus: Quick-fire 'Electric Round'

A Seve Ballesteros-inspired bunker tip. A square-face putting grip tip. How to make an "Aha!" moment last. Rory provides these and more in this series of questions submitted by GolfPass members.

Want to watch the rest of the new season of Ask Rory? Click here.

