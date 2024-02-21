4 great fundamental golf tips for you to return to over and over

Never forget the main ideas of the golf swing.
Tim Gavrich
Some golf tips never go out of style, like those from the great Ben Hogan.

I am not a fan of complicated, convoluted golf instruction tips. I know the golf swing is full of intricacies and complex principles, but my head has very little tolerance for any of them beyond an appreciation of the instructors who have studied them and can translate into plain principles the rest of us are able to understand and, most importantly, act on.

Time and again, in my own quest to become a better golfer, I return to the simpler, more fundamental aspects of technique - the more basic-sounding, the better.

GolfPass features some of the brightest minds in golf instruction. They are all capable of getting deep in the weeds of golf technique, but they all excel at simplifying things for the hundreds of thousands of golfers who benefit from GolfPass' video tips. Here are 5 tips I admire for their simplicity and clear explanation of golf's fundamentals.

A 'Timeless Truth' from Ben Hogan's Five Lessons

The stance is as universal a fundamental as exists in golf. In his seminal work of golf instruction, Five Lessons, Ben Hogan outlined a simple way to adjust one's stance depending on what club you're hitting. In his segment from the brand-new 14th season of School of Golf, Martin Hall and Blair O'Neal show why this piece of 1950s golf wisdom from Hogan will always be useful.

Best Year Ever – Timeless Truths

A simple but profound thought from the mouth of Moe

"My hands are never out of bounds," says the legendary ball-striker Moe Norman in this tip, #46 on our Top 100 Tips series. How can that simple statement help golfers hit arrow-straight iron shots? Watch the video below.

Tip 46 ‑ Moe Norman and Craig Shankland ‑ Swing Through The Course

Solid contact on chip shots

Golfers tend to forget that solid contact is every bit as important on short shots as it is on full swings. Let this tip from Debbie Doniger be your reminder.

Strike Chips Solidly

Putting fundamentals from a major champ

Throughout her decorated career, Morgan Pressel was one of the best putters in the world, and one of the best ever with a cross-handed grip. Whether you putt cross-handed or have been considering it, this segment from Pressel's Lessons with a Champion Golfer series is essential.

Putting Fundamentals

Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
