6 top iron tips from the best tour pros to improve your ball-striking

Annika, Rory, Tiger and more share simple keys for cleaner contact and better trajectory with your irons.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
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Most golfers dream of flushing their irons like the pros do consistently.

That level of ball-striking doesn’t come from one secret move, but the right thought, feel or drill can make a real difference. In the videos below, six tour pros share simple keys that can help you strike your irons solidly so that you can stuff iron shots more often.

This is the second article of our new year-long series revealing the best GolfPass instruction tips from the pros. Our first article covered the best pro tips for smashing driver off the tee.

1. Two takeaway drills from Annika Sorenstam

The takeaway is critical to a good golf swing. Annika teaches two simple and effective drills to start your swing in this tip.

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Tip 9 - Annika Sorenstam - One-Piece Takeaway

2. Shane Lowry’s scoring iron keys

Lowry talks his strategy for the irons that should lead to birdie opportunities.

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Scoring Irons

3. Rory McIlroy's downswing thoughts

Rory has really improved his iron play in recent years. Here's what's going on in his head on the downswing.

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Full Swing: Getting To Impact with Rory McIlroy

4. Bernhard Langer’s backswing ball-striking tip

Langer preaches to get your body turning in the back swing to fight the slice.

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Tip 71 ‑ Bernhard Langer ‑ Turn Into a Great Ball Striker

5. Morgan Pressel's mid-iron drill

Pressel shares advice on how to hit more consistent 6 and 7 irons, two clubs vital to getting on more greens in regulation.

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Mid Irons

6. Tiger’s simple trajectory control keys

If a 15-time major winner only changes ball position by one ball to hit low, medium and high trajectory shots, maybe you should, too.

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Tip 91 - Tiger Woods - How To Control Trajectory

Which iron tip has really helped your game? Let us know in the comments below.

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Articles
1 Min Read
8 great driving tips from top professional golfers
March 16, 2026
Improve your driving with instructional golf tips from Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Jack Nicklaus and more.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway


Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway

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