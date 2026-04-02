6 top iron tips from the best tour pros to improve your ball-striking

Most golfers dream of flushing their irons like the pros do consistently.
That level of ball-striking doesn’t come from one secret move, but the right thought, feel or drill can make a real difference. In the videos below, six tour pros share simple keys that can help you strike your irons solidly so that you can stuff iron shots more often.
This is the second article of our new year-long series revealing the best GolfPass instruction tips from the pros. Our first article covered the best pro tips for smashing driver off the tee.
1. Two takeaway drills from Annika Sorenstam
The takeaway is critical to a good golf swing. Annika teaches two simple and effective drills to start your swing in this tip.
2. Shane Lowry’s scoring iron keys
Lowry talks his strategy for the irons that should lead to birdie opportunities.
3. Rory McIlroy's downswing thoughts
Rory has really improved his iron play in recent years. Here's what's going on in his head on the downswing.
4. Bernhard Langer’s backswing ball-striking tip
Langer preaches to get your body turning in the back swing to fight the slice.
5. Morgan Pressel's mid-iron drill
Pressel shares advice on how to hit more consistent 6 and 7 irons, two clubs vital to getting on more greens in regulation.
6. Tiger’s simple trajectory control keys
If a 15-time major winner only changes ball position by one ball to hit low, medium and high trajectory shots, maybe you should, too.
Which iron tip has really helped your game? Let us know in the comments below.
Comments (0)