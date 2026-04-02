6 top iron tips from the best tour pros to improve your ball-striking

Most golfers dream of flushing their irons like the pros do consistently.

That level of ball-striking doesn’t come from one secret move, but the right thought, feel or drill can make a real difference. In the videos below, six tour pros share simple keys that can help you strike your irons solidly so that you can stuff iron shots more often.

This is the second article of our new year-long series revealing the best GolfPass instruction tips from the pros. Our first article covered the best pro tips for smashing driver off the tee.

1. Two takeaway drills from Annika Sorenstam

The takeaway is critical to a good golf swing. Annika teaches two simple and effective drills to start your swing in this tip.

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Tip 9 - Annika Sorenstam - One-Piece Takeaway

2. Shane Lowry’s scoring iron keys

Lowry talks his strategy for the irons that should lead to birdie opportunities.

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Scoring Irons

3. Rory McIlroy's downswing thoughts

Rory has really improved his iron play in recent years. Here's what's going on in his head on the downswing.

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Full Swing: Getting To Impact with Rory McIlroy

4. Bernhard Langer’s backswing ball-striking tip

Langer preaches to get your body turning in the back swing to fight the slice.

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Tip 71 ‑ Bernhard Langer ‑ Turn Into a Great Ball Striker

5. Morgan Pressel's mid-iron drill

Pressel shares advice on how to hit more consistent 6 and 7 irons, two clubs vital to getting on more greens in regulation.

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Mid Irons

6. Tiger’s simple trajectory control keys

If a 15-time major winner only changes ball position by one ball to hit low, medium and high trajectory shots, maybe you should, too.

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Tip 91 - Tiger Woods - How To Control Trajectory

Which iron tip has really helped your game? Let us know in the comments below.