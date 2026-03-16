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8 great driving tips from top professional golfers

Improve your driving with instructional golf tips from Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Jack Nicklaus and more.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
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We all want to hit it long like the pros.

Maybe one magic tip from the best players in the world can help us get there. Well, probably not "there" - where their golf balls have landed - but at least, these tips could help us improve our distance and/or accuracy and help us outhit our buddies.

We're launching a new year-long series of articles revealing the best GolfPass instruction tips from the pros. We're starting where every round starts ... on the tee.

8 top driver tips from the pros

1. Rory McIlroy driver drills

Rory McIlroy driving tips are one of the pillars GolfPass instruction is built on! He addresses driving in some form in every season of Ask Rory, but this segment from season 2 is my favorite. The split-hand drill he teaches can help golfers of all skill levels.

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Driver Drills

2. How Bryson creates power from the ground up

Bryson DeChambeau took part in our Build A Better Game: Maximum Distance series in the peak of his body changing/distance chasing journey. Bryson and Chris Como take an in-depth look at how Bryson creates more speed. Pick and choose the one or two keys that resonate with you best and add a few yards off the tee.

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Bryson DeChambeau: Power from the Ground Up

3. John Daly low-and-slow

John Daly might have the longest backswing in the history of professional golf. Even if you don’t wrap the club around your head on the backswing like he does, you still should hear his advice on how to start the backswing!

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Tip 56 - John Daly - Low And Slow Driving

4. Michelle Wie West on basic driver principles

Michelle Wie West is an elite driver of the golf ball. In the first segment of her season of Lessons with a Champion Golfer, she breaks down the basics to good driver play - tee height, ball position and tempo.

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Driver Principles

5. Jack Nicklaus' main driver focus

Let's throw it back to the 2000 PGA Championship for a clinic Jack Nicklaus held that's in our archives. The 18-time major champion explains the importance of a steady head if you want to hit longer drives.

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Tip 42 - Jack Nicklaus - How To Hit Long Drives

6. Patrick Cantlay's par-5 driving strategy

Driver strategy on par-5s is easy to overlook. In this segment from Playing Lessons, Patrick Cantlay details his fascinating approach to tee shots that focuses on playing the hole backwards. Do you have any chance to go for the green in two? What yardage are you targeting to reach for your third shot?

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Playing Lessons Xtra: Par-5 Driving with Patrick Cantlay

7. David Duval's downswing thought

The former world number one explains an “aha moment” he had with the driver. If you struggle with flipping your hands before impact, this David Duval tip might be a game changer for you.

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Tip 78 - David Duval - Downswing with the Driver

8. Shane Lowry's different driver swings

Shane Lowry offers up some alternative driver swings to help you match whatever hole you're playing.

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Different Types of Drives

What's your favorite swing thought before you unleash a bomb? Let us know in the comments below.

Instruction
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway

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8 great driving tips from top professional golfers

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