Best bets for the 2026 Masters tournament at Augusta National

It’s a difficult task to follow up an all-timer. That’s the unenviable task that the 2026 Masters has. The drama and images captured by Rory’s iconic 2025 Masters victory, which completed the Grand Slam for him, placed that tournament on the Mount Rushmore of Masters for me. Can 2026 produce something similar? Unlikely, but if there is any place that could do it, it’s Augusta National and the Masters.

From a betting perspective, there are plenty of interesting story lines heading into the tournament. What is happening with Scottie Scheffler? The new father of two is still a sizable favorite at +500, but his game has been off from the dominant form we’ve seen the past two years. Maybe Augusta National, where he has two wins and four top tens in his last four starts, will bring back the old Scottie.

How will Rory McIlroy handle the emotions of being the defending champion. It’s been years since Rory stepped foot on the grounds of Augusta National with less stress and pressure than he will this year. How will Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm transition their recent success on LIV into the first major of the year?

Add all of that together and here is a look at a few of my favorite bets for the 2026 Masters: Three outright winners and two top 10 plays that I will be placing this week.

All odds listed are the best odds available at time of publishing via oddschecker. And, as a reminder, I am a casual bettor who likes to look at the data to make educated bets each week.

Xander Schauffele (18-1, $10 bet wins $180)

Xander is somewhat quietly playing great golf this year. He's finished top 7 in three of his last four starts and has the perfect player profile for Augusta National (a well-rounded game with excellent around the green and approach numbers). Other than a missed cut in 2022, Xander has finished top 10 in every April Masters since 2019 (multiple caveats, I know). Still he has shown to have the knack for getting into contention at Augusta. He is my pick to win this week, putting him a U.S. Open win away from completing the career Grand Slam.

Matthew Fitzpatrick (25-1, $10 bet wins $250)

Fitz is going to be a trending pick in the 20 to 30-1 range. Coming in off a win at the Valspar and a 2nd place finish at The Players will do that. Another player with elite short game and iron play, Fitzpatrick's iron play is on par with anyone in the world at the moment. Only downside is he has not quite found the magic touch at Augusta yet. His best finish came all the way back in 2016 when he finished T7. His recent form and major championship pedigree is enough for me to bet him at 25-1.

Hideki Matsuyama (40-1, $10 bet wins $400)

You my start to notice a trend here. Great iron play and a wonderful short game bodes well for Hideki at Augusta, it certainly did back in 2021 when he slipped on the Green Jacket. Hideki started the year hot in January and February but since has just been okay. But I saw enough signs of an in-form game at the Valero last week that makes the past Masters champion a good bet at 40-1.

Patrick Reed Top 10 finish (+365, $10 bet win $36.5)

Patrick Reed's return to the PGA Tour is coming later this year. In the mean time, he has been playing some solid golf on the DP World Tour, including two wins and a T2 finish in his last five starts. His phenomenal short game always gives him a chance at Augusta. The last three years he has finished 3rd, T12, T4 at the Masters, and now he comes in with good form. At +365, I'd bet Patrick Reed 365 days out of the year to finish top 10 at a place he always plays well at.

Sungjae Im Top 10 finish (+750, $10 bet wins $75)

Sungjae was sidelined for the first few months of the year with a wrist injury and has only played four events so far. He shook off the rust after two missed cuts at Bay Hill and Sawgrass with a T4 finish at the Valspar. Im has finished in the top 10 at three of the past six Masters including a T5 last year. He, like Patrick Reed, has a world-class short game that gives him an edge at Augusta. His injury likely impacted this number being all the way up at +750 for a top 10. I'll choose to trust course history with Sungjae at this decent price.