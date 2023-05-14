Choice Destinations: The best value courses in and around Rochester, N.Y.

Rochester - the host of the 2023 PGA Championship - features a deep stable of public courses for all budgets.
Wetland and woods guard the 16th fairway at Ravenwood Golf Club in Victor, N.Y.
choice-hotels-logo.jpg


Presented by Choice Hotels

For a place that has such a short summer season, Rochester (N.Y.) residents sure do love their golf.

Rochester, ranked among America's top 80 cities when it comes to population with more than 1 million people living in its surrounding areas, features some of the best private golf courses in New York state, many dating back to the Golden Age of golf architecture. Oak Hill Country Club's venerable East Course by Donald Ross is set to host the 2023 PGA Championship, its fourth, which adds to its incredible history of hosting the Ryder Cup, three U.S. Opens, two U.S. Amateurs, the U.S. Senior Open and two Senior PGA Championships.

Several other area private playgrounds with ties to Ross - the Irondequoit Country Club in Pittsford and the Country Club of Rochester - plus the Seymour Dunn classic Locust Hill Country Club, also in Pittsford, showcase the depth of golf around the city, where the birth of companies such as Bausch and Lomb, Eastman Kodak Co. and Xerox made it one of America's original boom towns.

Rochester's public golf scene is equally as deep, although many of its best courses are more modern, having sprung up in the countryside surrounding the city. If you're visiting for the PGA Championship, or for business or pleasure any time from late spring to early fall, make sure to bring your clubs. Here's the best suggestions on where to play for less than $75.

Best value public golf courses near Rochester

The Links at Greystone

Walworth, N.Y.
This 2021 review tells you all you need to know about a course that routinely pulls in five-star reviews: "A friend originally from the Rochester area recommended this course while I was on a quick business trip in the area. As a single, I called the day before and they offered me choices to head out early by myself or join a group. I played alone, and was behind a twosome, but decided not to play through and enjoy my round. I still finished in under 3 hours. Spectacular track, superb conditions. Only advice I had was that they could have charged me twice the amount and I still would have been impressed with the value." Green fees: $50-$73.

The Links at Greystone: #18
The Links at Greystone
Walworth, New York
Public
4.9928
61
Write Review

Durand Eastman Golf Course

Rochester, N.Y.

This Monroe County-owned municipal gem also gets good reviews for its 6,000-yard layout and value. One GolfPass review from 2022 calls it the "most important golf course" in upstate New York. "The history, the uniqueness, the design, the beauty, the challenge, the fun! Everything you want in a golf course, you'll find at Durand. Originally laid out by Donald Ross, redesigned by Robert Trent Jones in the '30's, and fine tuned over the years, this course takes you on a majestic and challenging ride! ... as a county course, it's an extremely good value." $16-$33

Durand Eastman GC: #13
View Tee Times
Durand Eastman Golf Course
Rochester, New York
Public
4.8023333333
44
Write Review

Ravenwood Golf Course

Victor, N.Y.

Ravenwood has ranked among the top 12 courses in New York state in Golfers' Choice five of the past seven years. Golfers love its conditioning and challenge. Reviews admit the green fees are higher than most area courses, but the experience justifies the price jump. One review by 'jetssoccerclub' reads: "One of the finest courses to be found anywhere. Each fairway a challenge to your club selection. With fairway bunkers throughout the course, you are challenged to keep your shots near the middle of the fairway. Scenic views on every fairway. Nice clubhouse with friendly staff." $39-$82

Ravenwood GC
Ravenwood Golf Course
Victor, New York
Public
4.3615058824
209
Write Review

Wild Wood Country Club

Rush, N.Y.
New owners have taken the semi-private Wild Wood up a notch the past five years. It has ranked among the top 25 courses in the state in Golfers' Choice since 2019. Golfers have noticed the improvements. A GolfPass review by 'danny33c' writes: "What a great course! The hills, the vistas, the grounds were all top notch. In early spring, courses can (be) littered with sticks, uneven greens, or uncut fairways. Wild Wood was not that course. It is very hilly, so walking would be a challenge. I would recommend this course to anyone." Cost: $35-$65

Wild Wood CC: #17
View Tee Times
Wild Wood Country Club
Rush, New York
Semi-Private
4.5079411765
81
Write Review

The Golf Club at Blue Heron Hills

Macedon, N.Y.
Jack Nicklaus gave some input in designing this semi-private club in the late 1980s. The result is a challenging test with water hazards pinching landing areas on 10 holes. Four of the final five holes are water-logged, so save your best swings for last. $55-$65.

Blue Heron Hills GC: #1
The Golf Club at Blue Heron Hills
Macedon, New York
Semi-Private
4.4364
55
Write Review

Timber Ridge Golf Club

Brockport, N.Y.
Opened in 2011, the par-70 Timber Ridge is short on yardage at roughly 6,100 yards but long on fun. It lights up in fall with the changing colors of the leaves. Golfers who like a good stroll through the woods can walk. $43.

Timber Ridge GC
Timber Ridge Golf Club
Brockport, New York
Public
4.3913
23
Write Review

Livingston Country Club

Geneseo, N.Y.
Seymour Dunn, an underrated Golden Age architect from the 1920s, laid out Livingston CC in 1927. The 6,500-yard classic was ranked among the top 25 courses in New York by Golfers' Choice from 2017-21 and even made the top 25 nationally for value in 2020. A review by 'Jarmani44' from 2021 notes the "greens (are) in great shape. Layout is great with quite a bit of variety - plus some elevation changes. Some holes are open but others were tight. Overall a great course." $30-$36.

Livingston CC: #7
Livingston Country Club
Geneseo, New York
Semi-Private
4.4188285714
93
Write Review

Charleston Pines at Lima Country Club & Party House

Lima, N.Y.
Although it's the older of the two layouts at the club, Charleston Pines (6,900 yards) gets better reviews than the shorter Island Oaks (6,100 yards). The two courses were built 30 years apart by the same architect, giving golfers a unique time capsule of how course architecture and tastes have changed over the years. There's plenty of water on Charleston Pines to keep players honest. $44.

Lima GCC
View Tee Times
Charleston Pines at Lima Golf & Country Club
Lima, New York
Semi-Private
4.3401117647
131
Write Review

Caledonia Country Club

Caledonia, N.Y.
Public golfers get the taste of lightning-fast, private-club greens at Caledonia CC, which opens its doors to everybody Mondays and Tuesdays. The 6,619-yard course dating to the 1960s ranked among the top "value" courses nationally in Golfers' Choice in 2021 because the $35 greens fee includes lunch, too. $35.

Caledonia CC
View Tee Times
Caledonia Country Club
Caledonia, New York
Private
4.5667058824
95
Write Review

Looking for somewhere to stay on a Rochester golf vacation? Click here for a listing of Choice Hotels properties in the area.

Roundups
GolfPass Staff
0 Comments
More from the author
American Dunes - No. 9
Articles
1 Min Read
Raise money for Folds of Honor by playing golf in May
May 12, 2023
May is military appreciation month, the perfect time to donate to Folds of honor by booking a tee time with GolfNow.
By GolfPass Staff
Rocky River Golf Club at Concord
Articles
2 Min Read
Choice Destinations: The best-value golf courses in and around Charlotte
April 30, 2023
The Queen City is home to the PGA Tour's annual Wells Fargo Championship as well as several solid-value public golf courses.
By GolfPass Staff
Rams Hill
Articles
4 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: May 2023
April 29, 2023
We share news of a major renovation at a prominent U.S. course, a new Caribbean golf community and two unique experiences at golf destinations overseas.
By GolfPass Staff
Poppy Hills Golf Course - hole 2
Articles
3 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: April 2023
April 12, 2023
A new twist on the short course trend, a new name and a new private course at one of the world's largest golf resorts highlight this month's 'secrets' column.
By GolfPass Staff
Mount Vintage Plantation - views
Articles
3 Min Read
Choice Destinations: Golf in and around Augusta, Georgia
April 3, 2023
The home of the Masters is a lovely spot for a golf trip the other 51 weeks of the year, too.
By GolfPass Staff
Pebble Beach Golf Links 10th hole
Articles
4 Min Read
10 golf vacation packages where you can play top-rated golf courses
March 20, 2023
Your fellow golfers showed their love for these courses via GolfPass Golfers' Choice lists. They're worth including in your next trip.
By GolfPass Staff
Popular
Twin Warriors GC: #15
Articles
2 Min Read
Why you should watch the 2023 PGA Professional Championship on Golf Channel
April 24, 2023
The PGA Professional Championship is being hosted April 30-May 3 by Twin Warriors and Santa Ana, two nice resort courses in New Mexico.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Gordon Lakes GC
Articles
4 Min Read
GolfPass hits major milestone, surpassing 2 million reviews
April 27, 2023
Your reviews are more important now than ever as the game's popularity continues to grow.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Cape Wickham - hole 18 panoramic
Articles
5 Min Read
Is Tasmania's King Island the king of all golf islands?
May 10, 2023
The duo of Cape Wickham and Ocean Dunes puts the remote isle on a level not even more famous golf islands in Hawaii and the Caribbean can match.
By Jason Scott Deegan
cgt-bill-bergin-van.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
This van down by the golf course is a Cool Golf Thing
May 10, 2023
160,000 miles and counting.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
Choice Destinations: The best value courses in and around Rochester, N.Y.
Search Near Me