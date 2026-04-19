If you're like me, planning summer golf vacations starts in the dead of winter.

Everybody at that time, especially golfers, is dreaming of sunny weather, shimmering lakes and tee times on plush, green grass. Believe it or not, all of those things are coming in hot, so if your summer calendar hasn't filled up yet, it's time to get cracking.

Narrowing down the 10 best summer golf destinations is an impossible task. Choosing between the top golf resorts and courses of the Midwest, New England, Pacific Northwest, the Mountain West and beyond is a matter of personal preference. Is scenery more important than walking? Does affordability trump it all? Would you rather fly to see something new or drive to something closer to make travel more convenient?

I tried to collect a mix of really good options among our GolfPass golf packages and cool summer golf destinations we haven't already highlighted in our story on the best golf trips to take this year.

It's important to note I didn't include sold-out golf resorts like Oregon's Bandon Dunes or Wisconsin's Sand Valley. They're a lost cause this year for golfers who aren't already booked, and they're already filling up for summer 2027, so don't delay if they're high on your bucket list. Here's a look at 10 of America's hot summer golf destinations to consider for your next golf vacation:

10 best summer golf trips in America

Bend, Oregon

The eighth hole on the Nicklaus Course at Pronghorn Golf Club is a long par 5. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass

Few West Coast outposts feature more golf resorts than Bend, a trendy vacation town on the Deschutes River in central Oregon. The high desert climate can get hot, so book early tee times and enjoy the other reasons people come to Bend in the afternoon: the breweries, lively downtown vibe, river float and natural beauty.

Bend's best golf courses are located at three very different resorts: Juniper Preserve, Sunriver Resort and Tetherow. The 63-hole Sunriver is the largest and arguably most popular, home to the famed Crosswater Course that crosses the Deschutes and Little Deschutes multiple times. Juniper Preserve features a large membership at the Pronghorn Club, which makes its Tom Fazio Championship Course mostly private, although there are sometimes ways to play it along with the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course. Tetherow, a David McLay Kidd design, has gained a reputation for its wild greens, which can feel over-the-top or super fun, depending on your perspective. I can't vouch for Brasada Ranch, Black Butte Ranch or Eagle Crest Resort yet, although I want to test-drive all of them at some point.

Lake Tahoe, California-Nevada

A view from Incline Village Golf Course. Incline Village Golf Course

Whether you're staying in Truckee on the north shore in California or hanging out in Stateline along the south shore in Nevada, Lake Tahoe is spectacular in summer.

The south side is a happening touristy hub of casinos, Heavenly village and Edgewood Tahoe, the lakeside stunner that hosts the American Century Championship every July on NBC.

The Lake Tahoe Golf Course, a more affordable choice within a California State Park, can be good fun, but conditioning can also be spotty depending upon the winter thaw.

Both Truckee and Incline Village (in Nevada) on the north shore are a little quieter but more luxurious and expensive. Golfers have lots of choices, too, between the Golf Club at Grays' Crossing, Coyote Moon and Old Greenwood, the former home of the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship, in Truckee and the gorgeous 36 holes at Incline Village Golf Resort.

Ocean City, Maryland

The Links at Lighthouse Sound offers sweeping water views. Courtesy photo

Choose from 10 courses near Ocean City, which is easily accessible from Baltimore, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York, Norfolk and other East Coast hubs. Rum Pointe Seaside Golf Links, designed by P.B. Dye overlooking the Assateague Island National Seashore, and the Links at Lighthouse Sound, designed by Arthur Hills, both tout their linksy settings within the coastal marshlands. GlenRiddle Golf Club complements those two facilities with its Man O' War and War Admiral courses in Berlin. Between the three miles of the OC Boardwalk to the area fishing and boating, there's plenty to do off the course if your family is in tow.

Upstate New York

Aerial view from Whiteface Club & Resort Whiteface Club & Resort

Upstate New York is a big region, so I'm leaving it to you to be creative where to go. GolfPass offers a package to the Resorts World Catskills to play the revitalized Monster Golf Club. Our Tim Gavrich enjoyed his round in 2025. Or shack up at Turning Stone Resort Casino, a former PGA Tour stop in Verona with three outstanding championship courses. My personal preference is finding lake country, staying in a resort playing golf overlooking Lake George (the Sagamore in Bolton Landing), Lake Placid (the Lake Placid Club or Whiteface Inn) or Otsego Lake (Leatherstocking Golf Course in charming Cooperstown).

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

The Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Wisconsin overlooks the 18th green of The Brute golf course. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

I believe Lake Geneva is just starting to unlock its potential as more than a regional, drive-in golf destination for Chicagoans and the Midwest. It's got all the pieces to take the next step, notably beautiful lakes and nice golf resorts stocked with multiple courses. Beyond The Brute and Highlands courses, Grand Geneva is opening a new short course, Wee Nip, in May. Geneva National boasts a unique trio of architects - Lee Trevino, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player - for its three courses, plus the Dance Floor short course. Abbey Springs, a hilly ride in Fontana, and Lake Lawn Resort, which explores Delavan Lake, provide more options.

Atlantic City, New Jersey

With plenty of water views, the historic Bay Course at Stockton Seaview Hotel & Golf Club is the host course of the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Courtesy of Stockton Seaview

Yes, Atlantic City gets a bad rap for its run-down casinos and boardwalk. Don't sleep on its golf scene, though. There's terrific variety spread among its selections in the region, starting with the Bay Course at Seaview, site of the ShopRite LPGA Classic since 2010. Playing along the coastal marshes, the 6,200-yard course can crank up the challenge if the wind blows. The resort's Pines course is pinched tighter by trees, so it can be a retreat from the wind if that's more your style. Holes from each course were used in the 1942 PGA Championship won by Sam Snead. From there, golfers can go with a classic, country-club vibe at Shore Gate Golf Club in Ocean View or a wild, sand-blown experience at Twisted Dune in Egg Harbor Township. Even the local muni is unique as McCullough's Emerald Golf Links was laid out by Stephen Kay over a former landfill. It's the only local course with some serious elevation changes (100 feet) and a nod to links golf with a few blind shots.

Colorado's Vail Valley

The par-3 seventh hole at Vail Golf Club drops off an elevated tee. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Does summertime get any better than in the Colorado Rocky Mountains? Not in my estimation. The Vail Valley west of Denver mixes high-end resort golf with a nice muni and several public courses. The fancy private clubs at Sonnenalp in Edwards, Beaver Creek Resort in Beaver Creek and the 36-hole Red Sky Golf Club (a list of participating hotel/resort partners is here) in Wolcott all require an overnight stay somewhere to access the golf. The Vail Golf Club, a walkable muni, remains the most affordable play. I haven't seen any of the other public options to give an opinion, but the Arnold Palmer-designed Eagle Ranch (4.4 GolfPass stars) in Eagle is rated a full star higher than the target-oriented EagleVail (3.4 stars) in Avon. Hiking, shopping and dining in the ski villages and mountain festivals keep the party going all summer long.

Northern Michigan

Since many golfers are looking for bargains these days, let's stick with Gaylord in the heart of Northern Michigan instead of heading to the shores of Lake Michigan for more expensive resort golf at Bay Harbor or Arcadia Bluffs. The 81-hole Treetops Resort is one of America's largest golf resorts with five different courses. You can't leave without trying the "Devil's Drop" third hole on Threetops, a 145-foot plunge off an elevated tee box at one of the best par-3 short courses anywhere. The Tribute at the Otsego Club is my other favorite local course, although golfers can't go wrong at places like Gaylord Country Club, the 54 holes of the Loon Golf Resort or even the ever-improving Black Bear in tiny Vanderbilt.

Coastal Maine

The setting of the Samoset Golf Course - with the breakwall leading to a lighthouse in the bay - is one of the prettiest in the Northeast. Courtesy of Samoset

While Maine isn't a convenient golf destination with no true anchor golf resort or multiple top courses in close proximity, it still makes for a memorable golf adventure. There are worse drives than two hours along Maine's Atlantic coast. Fly into Portland and begin at Dunegrass Country Club in Old Orchard Beach before working your way north to Boothbay Harbor, where anyone can stay for a night to play the private club. The end goal is an ultra-scenic round at Samoset Resort in Rockport. If you can stay for a few extra days, even better.

French Lick, Indiana

A view of the 4th green at Donald Ross Course from French Lick Resort French Lick Resort

The home of Larry Bird is a Midwestern golf mecca thanks to the dynamic French Lick Resort. Spread across 3,200 acres in southern Indiana, French Lick sports three different hotels and multiple golf experiences. Choose from the over-the-top mountainous Pete Dye Course and the historic vibe of the Donald Ross Course or the new nine-hole short course called Sand Creek that debuted in 2025. The resort partners with Sultan's Run as well in nearby Jasper. Night owls might want to stay at the French Lick Springs hotel with the casino. I'm an old soul, though, so I'm resting my head at the iconic and incredible West Baden Springs every time.