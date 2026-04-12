Golf's big-city parking problems

Parking fees at prominent golf courses like Memorial Park in Houston and Presidio in San Francisco are alienating golfers.
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Presidio - parking signs
Payment required signs great golfers at Presidio in San Francisco.

A new menace is making rounds of golf more expensive at key courses throughout the country.

As if golf wasn't pricy enough, paying for parking has become a sore subject for golfers at prominent and popular courses in big cities across America.

When GolfPass (then known as Golf Advisor) first reported in 2018 that Memorial Park - the popular Houston muni that now hosts The Houston Open - was going to add metered parking at the golf course, it was one of the most clicked-on and commented-on stories of the year.

Memorial Park Golf Course
Articles
5 Min Read
Big-city municipal course proposes parking meters for course patrons
May 23, 2018
Golfers at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston will soon get a surprise they weren't expecting: parking fees in addition to green fees.
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By Mike Bailey

The pushback from local golfers was immense, but to no avail. The city instituted parking meters at the clubhouse lot anyway in 2019. This story notes there are still free lots near the golf course.

Now, that battle has migrated west to California. The Presidio, a popular course located inside a national park in San Francisco near the Golden Gate Bridge, has instituted parking meters at its clubhouse lot.

Memorial Park GC
Memorial Park Golf Course
Houston, Texas
Public/Municipal
3.8823529412
34
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Presidio GC
Presidio Golf Course
San Francisco, California
Public
3.9130434783
23
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Many golf courses within the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation system also charge a $3 parking fee, according to its website. These include Clearview Park Golf Course, Douglaston Golf Course, Dyker Beach Golf Course, Forest Park Golf Course, Kissena Golf Course, LaTourette Golf Course, Marine Park Golf Course, Pelham/Split Rock Golf Course, Silver Lake Golf Course, South Shore Golf Course and Van Cortlandt Park Golf Course.

Clearview Park GC: #3
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Clearview Park Golf Course
Queens, New York
Municipal
3.4403525657
812
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Forest Park GC: #1
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Forest Park Golf Course
Woodhaven, New York
Public
4.0567024578
1002
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LaTourette GC: #9
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LaTourette Golf Course
Staten Island, New York
Public
3.602314727
643
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Marine Park GC: #7
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Marine Park Golf Course
Brooklyn, New York
Municipal
4.1786788387
970
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Silver Lake GC: #2
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Silver Lake Golf Course
Staten Island, New York
Public
3.595689284
1190
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Van Cortlandt Park GC: #6
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Van Cortlandt Park Golf Course
Bronx, New York
Municipal
3.9233033993
1077
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Douglaston GC: Aerial View
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Douglaston Golf Club
Queens, New York
Municipal
4.0808370648
1231
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Dyker Beach GC
View Tee Times
Dyker Beach Golf Course
Brooklyn, New York
Municipal
3.1656934307
628
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Kissena Park GC
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Kissena Park Golf Course
Flushing, New York
Municipal
3.7969254574
1028
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Split Rock at Pelham/Split Rock GC: #11
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Split Rock at Pelham/Split Rock Golf Course
Bronx, New York
Municipal
3.0384615385
26
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South Shore GC
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South Shore Golf Course
Staten Island, New York
Public
3.0875989576
646
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What do these facilities from New York to Texas to California have in common? They are located inside popular parks in large cities that share recreational space with the everyday public. Everybody wants a prime parking spot. With park budgets struggling, pay-parking has become a valuable revenue stream for upkeep and services. Golfers find themselves caught in the middle.

Parking at the Presidio Golf Course

Presidio Golf Club - Batcaddy
Dramatic hills and undulations make the Presidio Golf Club tough to walk and score well in San Francisco.

The Presidio Trust, a federal institution that owns the park and its golf course, instituted paid meter parking at the golf course last fall.

I first got wind of the reaction from golfers in a Facebook group called Bay Area Golfers. Multiple posts have complained about the new parking policy. Parking fees Monday through Thursday cost $2.50 per hour or $12.50 per day and $3 per hour or $15 per day on weekends.

"One of the reasons why I haven’t played this course since they implemented this," noted a local golfer on Facebook.

Other golfers told the San Francisco Chronicle they couldn't hang out at the clubhouse or visit for a meal anymore because of the extra fees.

The course's website shares this message with golfers: "Parking fees help sustain the Presidio as a national park for all – thank you!"

New, higher green fees were just implemented as well on April 1, adding more wallet frustration. Green fees for non-residents are $135 on weekdays and $150 for weekends for golfers taking a cart. City residents pay $110 during the week and $120 on Friday through Sunday.

I feel for the local golfers who have called Presidio home for years. During busy times, I'm at my local muni at least twice a week, and I'd hate to have to pony up for parking. It seems like course owners and operators who add metered parking in course lots are taking advantage of golfers. They know the golfer will be there for at least five hours. Golfers are the ones who are getting charged more than they should, compared to hikers (who can walk into the park) or cyclists (who can ride in).

I will add that if you're visiting San Francisco, though, don't let the parking fee deter you. The Presidio is one of the most beautiful spots in San Francisco. Even at 6,481 yards, the golf course is one tough hombre. The hilly terrain allows for few flat lies, making it tough to walk and even tougher to play to your handicap.

Combining Presidio's green fees with parking costs, it's still much cheaper than playing TPC Harding Park, while offering a similar high-end experience (just without the championship pedigree).

Parking in a big city or at a popular public park is always a pain. By adding a good golf course into the mix, parking becomes an even bigger problem for everyone. It's too bad the golfers are the ones who are getting nickel and dimed the most.

Would you boycott your local golf course if you had to pay to park? Let us know in the comments below.

RoundupsGolfPass News
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Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

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