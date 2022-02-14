Court orders demolition of golf course, resort and surrounding community

Golf course news and notes: February, 2022.
Tim Gavrich
A view from Isla de Valdecanas Golf Club

The days are numbered for a golf resort and surrounding community located 110 miles southwest of Madrid, Spain.

The country's highest court ruled this week that Marina Isla de Valdecañas must be demolished because it was built on environmentally protected land in 2007.

The ruling overturns a 2020 decision from a regional-level court that declared such an action unfeasible due to cost. Experts had estimated that demolishing the property would cost the equivalent of $39 million, and that compensating current property owners would run another $126 million.

But in the wake of the Spanish Supreme Court's ruling, the government of the Spanish region of Extremadura will be on the hook for the estimated $165 million project, which is meant to return the island in the Valdecañas reservoir on which it sits to a natural state. That includes abandoning and remediating the golf course, designed by Alvaro Arana and opened in 2010.

Local environmental advocacy groups had argued against the resort's development since it was in the planning stages. Valdecañas' land is part of a European Union-designated network called Natura 2000, which encompasses "core breeding and resting sites for rare and threatened species, and some rare natural habitat types which are protected in their own right," according to the system's website.

The adage "better to ask forgiveness than permission" has seldom been so thoroughly contradicted.

(Hat-tip to GeoffShackelford.com for the initial note on this, which links to this CNN.com report.)

Other golf course news & notes

Chris Wilczynski's Astor Creek Country Club is part of a new housing development by Kolter Homes.

NEW COURSE ON FLORIDA'S TREASURE COAST - Architect Chris Wilczynski has steadily built a portfolio of thoughtful courses in real estate developments in southwest Florida, including Esplanade at Azario Lakewood Ranch, which opened in 2020. For his next course, Wilczynski is switching coasts within the state, laying out Astor Creek Country Club in Port St. Lucie. [LINK: The Golf Wire]

RELATED: Meet the architect of Florida's brand-new, popular golf course

SILVERADO RESORT SOLD - Silverado Resort, the Napa-Valley home of the PGA Tour's season-opening Fortinet Championship, was bought by a pair of investors that includes KSL Capital Partners, which owns interests in several other golf properties. The sellers include two-time major champion and veteran golf broadcaster Johnny Miller, who will split the $62.4 million in proceeds with several partners. [LINK: Napa Valley Register]

UPPER MONTCLAIR TO HOST LPGA - Upper Montclair Country Club, with 27 holes originally laid out by A.W. Tillinghast and later redesigned by Robert Trent Jones, Sr., will take over hosting duties for the LPGA Cognizant Founders Club from nearby Mountain Ridge Country Club, which hosted the event's first edition last year. The 2022 event is slated for May 12-15. [LINK: LPGA.com]

'GOLF COURSE OF THE YEAR' - Sweetgrass Golf Club, one of two courses at Island Resort & Casino in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, was recognized by the National Golf Course Owners Association as the 2022 "National Course of the Year." Sweetgrass hosts an annual Epson (formerly Symetra) Tour event that raises more than $100,000 per year for various charities. [LINK: MLive.com]

NEW CLUB FORMED IN WISCONSIN - KemperSports will manage the newly-formed Goldeneye Club near Lake Geneva, Wisc. The name is not a reference to James Bond, but rather to the area's popularity among duck hunters. The 6,400-yard course used to be called Lakewood Golf Club. [LINK: Wisconsin.golf]

GOLF-ADJACENT - Vandals sprayed graffiti on several signs around Open Championship host Carnoustie Golf Links. The signs have been replaced but the search is still on for the perpetrators. [LINK: Daily Record]

Keep up with more recent golf course news here
Streamsong - new short course
Articles
With Streamsong's announcement of a new short course, who's next on the tee?
Not every premier golf resort has a short course, but more than a few really need one.
5 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
cobbs-creek-3.jpg
Articles
The resurrection of Cobbs Creek Golf Course will be a Cool Golf Thing
Construction starts this spring.
1 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
world-woods-sold-to-cabot-oak-tree.jpg
Articles
World Woods Golf Club sold; to be rechristened Cabot Citrus Farms
New ownership will bring lodging and course renovations to beloved 30-year-old property.
3 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
innisbrook-north-redevelopment.JPG
Articles
Armed with more than $10 million, this cryptocurrency and golf enthusiast group aims to buy a world-class course
Golf course news & notes: January, 2022
3 Min Read
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

GolfPass News
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
Olympic Club - Lake golf course - 18th hole
Articles
6 Min Read
26 of the best golf courses hosting USGA championship qualifiers in 2022
February 10, 2022
Competition and compelling architecture will come together at these sites this year.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
cool-golf-things-urquhart-adjustable-club.JPG
Articles
1 Min Read
This brand-new, adjustable club is a Cool Golf Thing
February 4, 2022
It's a putter; it's a wedge; it's an iron; it's a hybrid.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Snow in Ireland
Articles
4 Min Read
Winter rounds: How cold is too cold for golf?
February 3, 2022
When it comes to golf in the winter, is there a line where fun gives way to misery?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
pga-show-cravin-golf.JPG
Articles
5 Min Read
2022 PGA Show: Weird and wonderful products and pitches
January 31, 2022
The Show is a long way from its pre-pandemic height, but there was still plenty to see.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
15th Fairway at Sahalee Country Club
Articles
4 Min Read
Claustrophobic: 10 golf courses with the narrowest fairways
January 24, 2022
You probably can't hit a fairway that's 20 yards wide, let alone a fairway that's 1 yard wide.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
cobbs-creek-3.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
The resurrection of Cobbs Creek Golf Course will be a Cool Golf Thing
January 21, 2022
Construction starts this spring.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
Pinehurst Resort - Cradle Crossing
Articles
5 Min Read
10 U.S. public golf courses with the best vibe
January 18, 2022
Whether it's music on the range or a friendly staff, these public and resort courses set the mood just right for a special round of golf.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Winter Park GC
Articles
3 Min Read
The secret ingredients of the Winter Park Golf Course near Orlando
February 7, 2022
The 'WP9' has grown a cult following thanks to a few key ingredients every course should consider.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Talking Stick resort - couple
Articles
2 Min Read
5 ways to woo your non-golfer on a "golf" date for Valentine's Day
February 10, 2022
Mixing in golf on a date can be fun and maybe even romantic, if done right.
By Jason Scott Deegan
TaylorMade MyStealth driver heads and faces
Articles
4 Min Read
New golf equipment we have our eyes on in 2022
January 20, 2022
A boatload of new golf balls, drivers and more have our credit cards ready to spend.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Court orders demolition of golf course, resort and surrounding community
Search Near Me