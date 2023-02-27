5 great tips for golfers who struggle from tight lies

If you're going to play a chip or pitch shot from the putting surface of the hole you're playing, you'd better have a very good reason.

In last week's Honda LPGA Thailand tournament, 20-year-old Natthakritta Vongtaveelap had a very good reason. She needed to get up and down to force a playoff with Lilia Vu, and the crescent shape of the 18th green at Siam Country Club's Pattaya Old Course forced the putter out of her hands. She made perfect contact and settled the ball about 10 feet from the cup. Even though she missed the putt to force a playoff, Vongtaveelap's touch under pressure was seriously impressive.

Even if you're not likely to need to hit a pitch or chip off the green, chances are you will be greeted with a tight lie or two in your next round. And rather than chili-dip your shot or skull it across the green, you'd probably like to know how to make solid contact on the shot like Vongtaveelap.

After combing GolfPass' extensive archive of golf instruction videos, I've found five excellent tips to help you turn tight spots into tidy shots.

Nathalie Sheehan on slipping the club under the ball

The technique you need to deal with tight fairway lies around the green - especially if you need to hit a high shot - is deceptively simple. In this tip, Nathalie Sheehan shows you a drill to help you hit high, soft-landing pitch shots from tight greenside lies, using just two alignment sticks.

Martin Chuck on sandy lies

Not every tight greenside lie involves grass. In this great tip, Martin Chuck shows you how to approach shots from bare, sandy lies like you might find on desert golf courses.

Hale Irwin on helpful greenside fundamentals

From our "Top 100 Tips" list, the three-time U.S. Open champion explains a guiding principle behind chip and pitch shots, which proves especially helpful when there's not much cushion beneath the ball.

Pete Cowen on the firm, tight lies of links golf

One of the world's most respected teachers, Cowen joined GolfPass' Martin Hall at the Sky Open Zone at last year's 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews to discuss the uniquely firm, tight turf found on links golf courses.

Rory McIlroy on conquering tight lies on full shots

Tight lies can be just as bothersome on full shots as they are around the green. In this video from our annual series Ask Rory, the four-time major champion walks golfers through the subtle but important adjustments necessary to make solid full-swing contact off of tight turf.

