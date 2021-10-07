GolfPass Equipment Report: October, 2021

For many golfers, the prime season is winding down. Time to take stock, count birdies against bogeys and look ahead, be it to a last-hurrah round or two while leaves change color, the annual winter buddies trip or a fresh start on the course in 2022.

If there's a common thread running through this month's roundup of notable golf products has a common thread, perhaps it's a sense of renewal. If shaving strokes is your raison de golf, you'll find two of these items effective at helping you track your own progress. If golf is a means of self-expression, you'll find two great ways to stand out from the rest of your foursome. And if you're looking for something shiny and new, the latter two products represent two very different approaches from both a gear and price standpoint.

Take a look:

Arccos updates green view, smart club distances

View of the new Arccos green view which has precise putt distance and walking path. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass

Shot-tracking leader Arccos has unveiled some new updates to their app at the end of the summer golf season.

For starters, golfers using Arccos will notice enhancements to their greens functionality. You can now see a walking trail in the app (this is one of our favorite features of V1 Game's mobile app) of where you've walked to help find exact spots of putts and holes, and also the addition of a 1st, 2nd and 3rd putt distance toggle for better Strokes Gained analytics.

Arccos has also updated its "Smart Club Distances" machine learning algorithm to improve the accuracy. Mishits, abnormally long and recovery shots have been removed from a players' smart club distances and hopefully aid a player's A.I. virtual caddie. | Read our full Arccos review

New Bushnell launch monitor taking pre-orders

The brand new Bushnell Launch Pro ships starting October 20th. Courtesy Bushnell

Add rangefinder icon Bushnell to the mix. Bushnell announced they are accepting pre-orders on their brand new Launch Pro powered by Foresight Sports. Price at release is $2,999, significantly higher than consumer models like Rapsodo or the Garmin Approach R10, but less expensive than Full Swing's Tiger Woods-backed model slated for release this fall ($3,999). Bushnell promises "tour-level accuracy for all" with a high-speed camera-based system that will provide 12 data points and can be used indoors and outdoors. There are three subscription tiers up to a $799 Gold package featuring 3-D ball flight, use with up to 8 players and online play and contests.

Stan Smith-inspired Dairyland shoes

Celebrate America's Ryder Cup stomping in Wisconsin by buying limited-edition Dairyland shoes from Stan Smith Golf. Courtesy photo

Ryder Cup host Wisconsin inspired Stan Smith Golf to create a unique limited-edition shoe inspired by "America's Dairyland". The all-white shoe is spotted black to look like a cow. The pink sole adds to the eye appeal. Special sock-liners continue the cow theme over your ankles with the logo of the fictional Dairyland Golf Club. A shoe bag that carries the spotted-print theme with the "END PLASTIC WASTE" and “Dairyland Golf Club” logos is included. Cost: $120.

Evnroll custom ER putters

Evnroll Custom ER program allows regular golfers to build their own putter just like the pros. Courtesy photo

Evnroll, based in Carlsbad, Calif., has created a new custom program for its V-Series putters, allowing customers to create their ultimate weapon on the greens. The Custom ER Program lets golfers choose from six head shapes and four hosel options, plus their colors. You can customize up to 10 sections of each putter with a choice of 13 different color paints and select a shaft color (satin or black). Each putter will be built to specific length, loft and lie adjustments with the choice of three grip styles (Pistol, TourTac or Gravity Grip). You can even pick your headcover. For more information, click here.

Cleveland Golf launches new irons

Launcher XL Irons by Cleveland Golf launched in mid-September. Courtesy photo

New irons from Cleveland Golf aim to provide more consistent control and a reliable ball flight. Launched in mid-September, the all-new Launcher XL Irons are game-improvement irons for players seeking forgiveness and accuracy. Launcher XL Irons feature hollow-body long irons for distance and forgiveness, while cavity-back short irons focus on precision when attacking the pin. The irons deliver a 15% increase in high-toe MOI (Moment of Inertia) over the previous generation, providing more forgiveness on off-center strikes. Cost: $799-$899.

Ryder Cup windbreaker on sale for how much?

Let's say you liked how Team Europe looked at the Ryder Cup. Really, really liked how they looked. Italian high-fashion brand Loro Piana was the outfitter for the team and you can purchase the same line for yourself that the Euros wore at Whistling Straits. It's just that it'll run you approximately the cost of about a long weekend at Pebble Beach. Their jackets run $2,775 and their pullovers $1,950. Pants are $1,050. Polos are $895. Loro Piana promises nothing but the finest quality materials and craftsmanship. Getting historically trounced 19-9 never felt so good.