GolfPass Gear Report: July, 2023

New polos, a snazzy cart speaker and more comprise the golf products we've got our eye on this month.
Tim Gavrich
,
Can golfers have too many golf polos?

Is there such a thing as too many golf polos?

If you're like us, the answer is a resounding 'no' (the same rules apply to clubs, shoes, putters, etc.). It's that philosophy that keeps us sharing in this column all sorts of new and interesting golf apparel brands we discover. The number of choices is frankly overwhelming. We would forgive you if you stuck to tried-and-true brands like TravisMathew or Ashworth, but if you're open to experimenting, there's lots of choices. This month, we offer up a brand you've probably heard of and a few you likely haven't.

We also introduce a few more unique items, including a tech-infused towel and a rocking golf cart speaker.

ECOXGEAR Soundbar for golf carts

ECOXGEAR - SoundExtreme SEB26 soundbar
ECOXGEAR's SoundExtreme SEB26 soundbar can turn your golf cart into a party on wheels. Courtesy photo

In a recent feature, we explored all the ways you can listen to music on the course, from earbuds to elaborate speakers. Here's a new powerful toy for golfers who own their own carts.

The brand ECOXGEAR is known for its 100% waterproof, dustproof, shockproof wireless soundbars, providing the boom to golf carts. Since I'm a child of the 1980s, the SoundExtreme SEB26 ($499.99) reminds me of a futuristic boombox that can attach to a boat, golf cart, ATV or just hang somewhere music is a must. The sound quality is impressive. The bass pumps thanks to 8 marine grade speakers: 2 tweeters, 4 mid-range and 2 side-mounted woofers. It can play up to 20 hours on one battery charge. Lights that can flash red, white, blue and green - plus a separate LED light bar in back that can glow white, red or yellow - amp up the party vibe. It comes with a remote and can pair up with other speakers to really bring the noise. With so much firepower, it will be hard to show restraint on the golf course, but respect your fellow golfers and save cranking up the volume for the ride home. If your neighbors are golfers, they won't mind. -- Jason Scott Deegan

Music options on the golf course
Articles
4 Min Read
All the ways to bring music onto the golf course
May 24, 2023
There are all sorts of new ways to play your favorite tunes while playing golf.
By Jason Scott Deegan

Real Golfers golf apparel

I love Charleston, South Carolina. For a golfer and a foodie, there are few better destinations. High rollers have the likes of Kiawah Islands Ocean Course on the golf side and vaunted eateries like Husk and Hall's Chop House. For a more everyday sort of greatness, there the prospect of a loop of Charleston Municipal Golf Course and incomparable barbecue at Rodney Scott's or Lewis. No matter your budget, a sense of refinement defines Charleston.

It's little surprise that the city has a history of clothing its citizens and visitors nicely, too. To this day, one of the best-fitting golf shirts in my closet is one made by a now-defunct, Charleston-based brand that was one of the first to use recycled plastic as the basis for its polyester.

More recently, I was sent a shirt by Real Golfers, another Charleston concern that steps out from the traditional solids and stripes and more into subtle prints. Their philosophy places them solidly within the direct-to-consumer space, so you're likely to find them on Instagram. They also subscribe to the limited-drop merchandising approach that is increasingly popular across golf.

Materials-wise, Real Golfers shirts are not wildly different from other brands - stretchy, decently moisture-wicking - but they price them aggressively, and at $45, they represent what I would call a solidly above-average value for the money. If one of their designs that is not yet sold out speaks to you, they can be had for as little as $22.50 on their site. They also give 10% of proceeds to the First Tee of Charleston, which is a nice gesture. -- Tim Gavrich

Mizzen+Main polos

The Versa polo is one of several sharp polo styles from Mizzen+Main.

Mizzen+Main made inroads in golf in 2018 with its funky commercial of Phil Mickelson dancing. Its first-class threads don't need Mickelson anymore because they sell themselves. I wore one of their newest golf polos on the hottest day I've played this year (roughly 86 degrees) to put it to the test. The soft and breathable fabric of the Versa Polo ($98) was evident. I felt comfortable since the shirt I was wearing didn't get sweaty, sticky or intrusive. Other styles like the Leeward ($118) and Monaco ($138) are more expensive with more elaborate prints and colors. I like being a little different, so the light pastel pink Leeward polo fits my style. I'm sure there's enough variety to find something that speaks to you. -- JSD

Abacus 37.5 golf polo

The Abacus 37.5 polo will help keep you cool in summer's swelter.

Abacus sits on the other end of the stylistic and price spectrum from Real Golfers. The Orlando-based brand is all about tech-forward apparel, including in its X-Series Albatros polo ($140), which includes 37.5 Technology, a proprietary fabric permanently infused with absorbent particles that aims to regulate the wearer's core temperature to 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 Fahrenheit). With a zip-up collar and slim fit, it has a bit of a European look and feel to it. -- TG

Golfbird golf towel

The Golbird Stormtek towel is like 2-in-1 with a wet interior layer and a dry exterior layer to help clean your clubs and balls.

The fact that golf towels now offer new "technology" shows just how far the golf industry has come. The new Golfbird Wet and Dry Stormtek Golf Towel is quite the modern marvel. This two-in-one tri-fold microfiber towel seems to defy physics. The Stormtek ($23.99) features a waterproof barrier between the inside and outside layers, meaning once you get the inside wet to scrub your clubs and wipe the dirt off your ball, the outside stays dry so you can keep everything especially clean and dry. How it works is simple: clip your towel onto the bag, then pour no more than a cup of water into the top of the towel to wet the inside. Cool, right? -- JSD

Gear
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
Ryder Cup 2023 Year to Go Media Event - Day Two
Articles
6 Min Read
2023 Ryder Cup gives Italy a further foot in the door of golf culture
July 19, 2023
Golf's biggest team event will help shine a light on a country with a growing appetite for golf.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The 151st Open - Preview Day Three
Articles
1 Min Read
Royal Liverpool's unusual internal out-of-bounds is a Cool Golf Thing
July 19, 2023
A feature that is normally a sign of architectural weakness gets a full pass this week.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
2023 American Century Championship - Steph Curry
Articles
2 Min Read
What's the best hole-in-one celebration you've ever experienced on the golf course?
July 16, 2023
Aces are meant to be celebrated, but how wild should you go?
By Jason Scott Deegan
Royal Liverpool Golf Club General Views
Articles
9 Min Read
2023 Open Championship: A hole-by-hole guide to Royal Liverpool Golf Club
July 14, 2023
A dramatic, brand-new penultimate hole, super-sized finisher and subtler changes have Hoylake ready to welcome golf's best back for the first time in nine years.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Bay course at Kapalua
Articles
4 Min Read
Why do so few American golfers walk?
July 13, 2023
We share the good and bad news we learned while researching our special project, the Top 100 Walking Courses in America.
By Jason Scott Deegan
New golf books for 2023
Articles
3 Min Read
The best new golf books of 2023 worth reading
July 13, 2023
An intriguing set of new golf books cover a wide range of topics from Seth Raynor to Billy Walters.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
Royal Liverpool GC
Articles
2 Min Read
2023 Open Championship Live Streaming Schedule: How To Watch The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool
July 14, 2023
The 151st Open Championship returns to Royal Liverpool where Rory McIlroy won in 2014.
By GolfPass Staff
golden-horseshoe-2-williamsburg-hero.JPG
Articles
8 Min Read
Trip dispatch: Early American history and modern American golf collide in Williamsburg, Virginia
June 21, 2023
From 18th-century taverns to a trip through golf's modern era, there's a great deal to mark the passage of time.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
U.S. Women's Open media day
Articles
3 Min Read
What Pebble Beach's U.S. Women's Open means to women's sports
July 2, 2023
A trio of female sports stars share their perspectives on the growth of women's sports thanks to efforts by the USGA and others.
By Jason Scott Deegan
david-toms-slice-tips.png
Articles
1 Min Read
5 golf instruction tips that will help you fix your slice for good
June 26, 2023
It's arguably the most common swing flaw in golf, affecting millions. If you're one of them, get ready to hit it farther and straighter than ever.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
GolfPass Gear Report: July, 2023
Search Near Me