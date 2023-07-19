GolfPass Gear Report: July, 2023

Is there such a thing as too many golf polos?

If you're like us, the answer is a resounding 'no' (the same rules apply to clubs, shoes, putters, etc.). It's that philosophy that keeps us sharing in this column all sorts of new and interesting golf apparel brands we discover. The number of choices is frankly overwhelming. We would forgive you if you stuck to tried-and-true brands like TravisMathew or Ashworth, but if you're open to experimenting, there's lots of choices. This month, we offer up a brand you've probably heard of and a few you likely haven't.

We also introduce a few more unique items, including a tech-infused towel and a rocking golf cart speaker.

ECOXGEAR Soundbar for golf carts

In a recent feature, we explored all the ways you can listen to music on the course, from earbuds to elaborate speakers. Here's a new powerful toy for golfers who own their own carts.

The brand ECOXGEAR is known for its 100% waterproof, dustproof, shockproof wireless soundbars, providing the boom to golf carts. Since I'm a child of the 1980s, the SoundExtreme SEB26 ($499.99) reminds me of a futuristic boombox that can attach to a boat, golf cart, ATV or just hang somewhere music is a must. The sound quality is impressive. The bass pumps thanks to 8 marine grade speakers: 2 tweeters, 4 mid-range and 2 side-mounted woofers. It can play up to 20 hours on one battery charge. Lights that can flash red, white, blue and green - plus a separate LED light bar in back that can glow white, red or yellow - amp up the party vibe. It comes with a remote and can pair up with other speakers to really bring the noise. With so much firepower, it will be hard to show restraint on the golf course, but respect your fellow golfers and save cranking up the volume for the ride home. If your neighbors are golfers, they won't mind. -- Jason Scott Deegan

Real Golfers golf apparel

I love Charleston, South Carolina. For a golfer and a foodie, there are few better destinations. High rollers have the likes of Kiawah Islands Ocean Course on the golf side and vaunted eateries like Husk and Hall's Chop House. For a more everyday sort of greatness, there the prospect of a loop of Charleston Municipal Golf Course and incomparable barbecue at Rodney Scott's or Lewis. No matter your budget, a sense of refinement defines Charleston.

It's little surprise that the city has a history of clothing its citizens and visitors nicely, too. To this day, one of the best-fitting golf shirts in my closet is one made by a now-defunct, Charleston-based brand that was one of the first to use recycled plastic as the basis for its polyester.

More recently, I was sent a shirt by Real Golfers, another Charleston concern that steps out from the traditional solids and stripes and more into subtle prints. Their philosophy places them solidly within the direct-to-consumer space, so you're likely to find them on Instagram. They also subscribe to the limited-drop merchandising approach that is increasingly popular across golf.

Materials-wise, Real Golfers shirts are not wildly different from other brands - stretchy, decently moisture-wicking - but they price them aggressively, and at $45, they represent what I would call a solidly above-average value for the money. If one of their designs that is not yet sold out speaks to you, they can be had for as little as $22.50 on their site. They also give 10% of proceeds to the First Tee of Charleston, which is a nice gesture. -- Tim Gavrich

Mizzen+Main polos

The Versa polo is one of several sharp polo styles from Mizzen+Main. Courtesy of Mizzen+Main

Mizzen+Main made inroads in golf in 2018 with its funky commercial of Phil Mickelson dancing. Its first-class threads don't need Mickelson anymore because they sell themselves. I wore one of their newest golf polos on the hottest day I've played this year (roughly 86 degrees) to put it to the test. The soft and breathable fabric of the Versa Polo ($98) was evident. I felt comfortable since the shirt I was wearing didn't get sweaty, sticky or intrusive. Other styles like the Leeward ($118) and Monaco ($138) are more expensive with more elaborate prints and colors. I like being a little different, so the light pastel pink Leeward polo fits my style. I'm sure there's enough variety to find something that speaks to you. -- JSD

Abacus 37.5 golf polo

The Abacus 37.5 polo will help keep you cool in summer's swelter. Courtesy image

Abacus sits on the other end of the stylistic and price spectrum from Real Golfers. The Orlando-based brand is all about tech-forward apparel, including in its X-Series Albatros polo ($140), which includes 37.5 Technology, a proprietary fabric permanently infused with absorbent particles that aims to regulate the wearer's core temperature to 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 Fahrenheit). With a zip-up collar and slim fit, it has a bit of a European look and feel to it. -- TG

Golfbird golf towel

The Golbird Stormtek towel is like 2-in-1 with a wet interior layer and a dry exterior layer to help clean your clubs and balls. Courtesy photo

The fact that golf towels now offer new "technology" shows just how far the golf industry has come. The new Golfbird Wet and Dry Stormtek Golf Towel is quite the modern marvel. This two-in-one tri-fold microfiber towel seems to defy physics. The Stormtek ($23.99) features a waterproof barrier between the inside and outside layers, meaning once you get the inside wet to scrub your clubs and wipe the dirt off your ball, the outside stays dry so you can keep everything especially clean and dry. How it works is simple: clip your towel onto the bag, then pour no more than a cup of water into the top of the towel to wet the inside. Cool, right? -- JSD

