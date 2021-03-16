The Irish Eyes are not smiling this St. Patrick's Day.

The Emerald Isle is still mostly on lockdown. No golf. No pubs. No craic (a Gaelic word that describes the fun and camaraderie found throughout Ireland).

Nevertheless, let's look ahead to brighter days when the courses and borders reopen. Americans who love the links are definitely counting down the days. Since many of the bucket-list links are overbooked for 2021 and starting to fill up for 2022, it's the perfect time to give the underrated, more affordable courses their due.

You can get the same links experiences - the wild bounces, blind shots over dunes, wind and sea views - while walking away with more pounds or Euros in your pocket for that extra pint at the 19th hole and/or a souvenir in the pro shop. Even with the exchange rate working against the American dollar, golfers can still feel like they've gotten a bargain at these 10 links, all listed from least expensive on up.