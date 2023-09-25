Learning from the pros at the PURE Insurance Open impacting First Tee at Pebble Beach

Top First Tee junior golfers share what they learned from their veteran PGA Tour Champions playing partners.
Blayze Chapman tees off at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.

The PURE Insurance Championship impacting First Tee at Pebble Beach is a one-of-a-kind event in the golf world.

Since its inception in 1997, the tournament has hosted hundreds of talented, and fortunate, junior golfers from the First Tee to play alongside golf legends on the PGA Tour Champions. It's a learning opportunity that goes beyond just the golf course.

Alyssa Stewart, representing the First Tee – Greater Dallas, who was paired with eventual runner-up Justin Leonard; and Brayden Casolari, representing the First Tee – Pine Mountain while paired with Brian Gay, claimed the female and male Pro-Junior titles, respectively. The reality, though, is that all 80 junior golfers who got to tee it up can feel like winners. They got to play two bucket-list courses - Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill - while soaking up advice and tips from experienced veterans.

The First Tee, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth development organization that is supported by the PGA TOUR, continues to benefit the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf. Since 1997, First Tee has reached millions of kids annually through its network of 150 chapters, 11,000 schools and 1,900 youth centers. The PURE Insurance Championship is its national showcase.

We asked a handful of First Tee participants what piece of advice they're taking home with them as they continue to improve their games and move forward in their competitive golf careers. Here's a sampling:

Taylor Horacefield poses with her foursome at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.

“One shot or hole doesn’t dictate your day. You can always turn it around. You can always have fun on the course, no matter what.” - Taylor Horacefield, who represented the First Tee – Greater Houston while playing with Jeff Maggert.

Tavia Burgess rips a drive at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.

“Throughout the week, I learned many things from my pro, from different shots to hit in specific situations to how to calculate different yardages. I also learned that even when dealing with bad shots, it’s best to just laugh it off and move on to the next hole.” - Tavia Burgess, who represented the First Tee – Greater Sacramento while playing with Robert Gamez.

Alaythia Hinds putts at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.

“I learned a lot from my pro just by watching. When he played a longer yardage, strategy was such a factor – which side of the fairway or green to miss and where to place the ball on the green for the best chance at birdie. Also, he hit a lot of shots around the green that I would like to add to my game.” - Alaythia Hinds, who represented First Tee – Greater Sacramento while playing with Brian Cooper.

Keanu Phillips-Alberto goes for the first-bump at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.

“I had the most amazing pro. I learned that even at the highest level, being a nice person and down to earth is still the right way to be. My pro and his family were very welcoming from Day 1. This made me have fun practicing and playing on the course and allowed me to play well and enjoy the game.” - Keanu Phillips-Alberto, who represented the First Tee – Contra Costa while playing with Shane Bertsch.

“The main thing I learned playing with Mr. Petrovic was mental control on the course. He very rarely shows emotion and just laughs off his bad shots. This allowed him to keep playing well because he didn’t lose his confidence. I will work to apply this in my next four years of golf before college and throughout the rest of my golfing career because Mr. Petrovic has saved his score many times by being calm, and I strive to be like him.” - Blayze Chapman, who represented the First Tee – Indiana while playing with Tim Petrovic.

Diego DeJesus escapes a bunker at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.

“Being able to play with Thongchai Jaidee and watching him shoot a 65 was truly incredible. He became a pro when he was 30 years old, and this taught me that no matter what age I am, keep pursuing your dreams. He also taught me to keep it simple and stick to the basics.” - Diego DeJesus, who represented the First Tee – Greater Washington D.C. while playing with 2023 PURE Insurance champion Thongchai Jaidee.

Johnathan Moon discusses strategy with his caddie at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.

“I learned that there are so many ways to approach a shot and that having another person’s perspective can really help a player learn and broaden their approach to the game. My pro also told me to focus on the present and forget the bad shots. One final thing I learned from hearing Mr. Appleby’s conversations with his caddie is how to approach certain holes and where to land it.” - Jonathan Moon, who represented the First Tee – Howard County while playing with Stuart Appleby.

James Labukas putts at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.

“I learned many things at Pebble Beach, but by far the biggest was the importance of networking and how we were put into an A+ spot playing with CEOs and influential people. Another major aspect was how to harness your nerves to not only play better, but to enjoy and appreciate the entire experience.” - James Labukas, who represented the First Tee – Tucson while playing with Scott McCarron.

Meg Lavinder prepares to tee off on the 18th hole at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.

“This week I learned there are always holes left to play. Even if you’re struggling, whether it be in golf or in life, there is always a future to look towards, and you always have new opportunities. So relax and understand that you will recover!” - Meg Lavinder, who represented the First Tee – Greater Richmond while playing with Mark O’Meara.

Marcus Freeman III enjoys the walk at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.

“I learned to approach every shot with a routine, and to always try, no matter the circumstances.” - Marcus Freeman III, who represented the First Tee – Greater Charlotte while playing with Davis Love III.

Events
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
Edison wedges
Articles
4 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: September 2023
September 24, 2023
New equipment and fashion - plus a handy tool for fall golf - highlight this month's report.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
The Solheim Cup - Day Three
Articles
4 Min Read
Retention rage: Should a 14-14 result be acceptable in the Solheim Cup or Ryder Cup?
September 24, 2023
Tim Gavrich and Jason Scott Deegan go point/counterpoint over whether retaining the cup is a satisfying result.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Sea Ranch Lodge
Articles
5 Min Read
Exploring California's undiscovered coast at the Sea Ranch Lodge and Sea Ranch Golf Links
September 20, 2023
The effort it takes to reach Sea Ranch is rewarded with never-ending Pacific Ocean views and rugged, minimalist golf.
By Jason Scott Deegan
The Olympic Club - Lake Course - views
Articles
3 Min Read
Gil Hanse rejuvenates the Lake Course at The Olympic Club
September 19, 2023
The year-long project created a new 7th hole and expanded fairways, greens and approach aprons to balance championship golf for the pros with fun for the members.
By Jason Scott Deegan
2023 Fortinet Championship - Matt Kuchar
Articles
4 Min Read
What it's like attending the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's most fan-friendly tournament
September 17, 2023
Fortinet fans are spoiled with burger dogs, weekend concerts and the chance to get up close to the players.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Golf Channel Am Tour 2015
Articles
4 Min Read
A beginner's guide to handicaps
September 14, 2023
Here's a look at the history of golf handicaps, how they are calculated, and where you can get one.
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey, Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club - castle
21 Images
August 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
August 28, 2023
Summer golf's finale heads overseas to discover some cool courses most Americans probably don't know much about.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
The Links At Bodega Harbour
Photo Galleries
10 Images
Teeing up The Links at Bodega Harbour, one of California's most scenic golf courses
September 10, 2023
The Robert Trent Jones Jr. design overlooks Bodega Bay, the site of Alfred Hitchcock's horror movie classic, 'The Birds'.
By Jason Scott Deegan
streamsong-the-chain-1.JPG
Photo Galleries
15 Images
Photos of Streamsong Resort's new short course, The Chain, by Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw
September 18, 2023
We previewed the inventive 19-holer, which has begun taking tee times for Dec. 1, 2023 and beyond
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - sunrise
Photo Galleries
11 Images
Europe's hot new course: Portugal's Dunas course at Terras da Comporta
September 22, 2023
The course David McLay Kidd designed more than a decade ago is finally ready for its official opening October 5th.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Now Reading
Learning from the pros at the PURE Insurance Open impacting First Tee at Pebble Beach
Search Near Me