10 best golf courses to close in 2025

Another record year for golf still led to some disappointing golf course closures.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Calumet CC
A view of a hole at Calumet Country Club.

By every metric, it's been another banner year for the golf industry.

Both GolfDatatech and GolfNow - two of the most reliable indicators of how much golfers play - are reporting robust numbers in 2025.

GolfDatatech announced in November that rounds are up 1.1 percent year over year through October. That's fresh off of a 2024 golf season considered to be a record-breaking year.

GolfNow reported in August that its tee time booking platform has celebrated three of the top booking days in company history and broken monthly records for total rounds booked in March, May, June and July. New highs also were hit on key calendar dates, including New Year’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Juneteenth and Independence Day.

All of this positive mojo prompted me to write a column singing the praises of the current state of the game.

Golf season - 2025 highlights
Articles
Golf's summer of love

So how come so many golf courses continue to close?

At least 35 U.S. courses will close this year, according to my research. It's probably (definitely?) more, although nothing will be official until the National Golf Foundation releases its hole equivalent numbers early next year.

Economic forces were especially tough on certain courses and various markets this year. Family-owned courses in rural areas or markets with more competition or a smaller pool of players were pinched by rising costs for everything from labor to everyday products. Aging facilities that cost too much to fix are a big issue.

And, as we noted earlier this year, some owners are selling their land to developers to become data centers, solar farms or subdivisions. Golf course closures aren't as common as losing your favorite local restaurant, but they're no less painful for their loyal patrons.

Here we are again - like we are every December - saying goodbye to the best U.S. courses to close in 2025. It's no fun writing or reading a golf course obituary. Yet it's the least we can do to celebrate the lives of gathering spaces that were so loved by many golfers. Here are the 10 best U.S. golf courses to close in 2025:

  1. University of Minnesota's Les Bolstat Golf Course, Fairview, Minn.

    University of Minnesota Les Bolstad GC
    University of Minnesota Les Bolstad Golf Course
    Falcon Heights, Minnesota
    Public
    4.8333333333
    2
    Write Review

    It always hurts when a college course closes. I learned to play at Eagle Crest Golf Club, my college course at Eastern Michigan University. Unfortunately, some future Gopher students won't get the same opportunity at this 6,259-yard classic dating to 1929. It ends its life cyle with an impressive 4.8 GolfPass star rating. GolfPass Top 10 Contributor 'hornedwoodchuck' gave it five stars in its final review Oct. 23, writing: "Decided to play this course as I read the University will sell the land the golf course is on at the end of the season. 16 of the 18 holes appear to be original. With holes 10 and 11 across the street being added in the recent past. The original 16 holes are on terrific land that tumbles up and down. There are a few blind tee shots and approach shots which I enjoy and to be expected from courses built in the 1920s. Play this course before it is gone for good!"

    What golf course closed within the past 18 months will you miss the most? Let us know in the comments below.

  2. Jonathan's Landing Golf Club, Magnolia, Delaware

    Jonathan's Landing GC
    View Tee Times
    Jonathan's Landing Golf Course
    Magnolia, Delaware
    Public
    4.3832976463
    487
    Write Review

    It's rare that a golf course that consistently shows up in our annual Golfers' Choice "best of" lists, but that's the case with Jonathan's Landing (4.4 stars). It has been reported that the 6,622-yard course will close Dec. 31 with no plans for what's next. The final five-star review from a GolfPass reviewer Nov. 15 reads: "A Shame they are closing. Superior to courses that cost twice as much. A good variety of distances and types of holes."

    I didn't include two prominent facilities that closed this year because of their uncertain futures. Could they eventually reopen? The 54-hole Meadows Country Club in Sarasata, Fla., is currently in bankruptcy, leaving members and public golfers in limbo. Its Grove and Highland courses were open to everyone. The nine-hole Altadena Golf Course saw its clubhouse burn during the tragic L.A. wildfires last January and is currently closed for the foreseeable future as the community recovers. Hopefully both facilities make a comeback.

    Altadena GC
    Altadena Golf Course
    Altadena, California
    Public/Municipal
    3.9406529412
    150
    Write Review
    The Highlands GC: #9
    View Tee Times
    The Highlands Golf Course
    Sarasota, Florida
    Private
    3.5960764706
    1885
    Write Review
    The Groves GC
    View Tee Times
    The Groves Golf Course
    Sarasota, Florida
    Public
    3.9939352941
    1141
    Write Review
    The Meadows CC: #12
    The Meadows Country Club
    Sarasota, Florida
    Private
    3.6667
    3
    Write Review

  3. Calumet Country Club, Homewood, Ill.

    Calumet CC
    View Tee Times
    Calumet Country Club
    Homewood, Illinois
    Semi-Private
    3.2227144284
    654
    Write Review

    The 6,619-yard classic Donald Ross design was on a typical downward spiral. So often when historic country clubs try opening to the public, they struggle to survive. The current owner shuttered it with hopes of selling the 123 acres to a developer, according to the Chicago Sun Times. Calumet CC (3.2 stars) hosted many famous golfers in its early heyday, especially during the 1924 Western Open. GolfPass golfer 'flackers23' gave it three stars in October, writing "There have been some improvements which make course more playable. Arrived at 9:45 for 10:00 tee time and there were no carts available. Tee boxes still fine, but sand traps overgrown with weeds. Greens were in pretty bad shape. Course layout very good and holes were marked, unlike earlier in (the) year. Still one of (the) best values for (the) money."

  4. Oleander Course at Jekyll Island Golf Club, Jekyll Island, Ga.

    Jekyll Island GC - Oleander
    View Tee Times
    Jekyll Island Golf Club - Oleander Course
    Jekyll Island, Georgia
    Resort
    3.8331157684
    321
    Write Review

    The closure of the Oleander Course (3.8 stars) ultimately served the greater good. Nine holes were used for the rebirth of the new Great Dunes Course at Jekyll Island Golf Club and the other nine holes will become a nature preserve. That leaves Jekyll Island, a wonderful state park, with a more sustainable 54 holes, including Indian Mound and the renovated Pine Lakes.

  5. Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Gettysburg, Pa.

    Cedar Ridge GC
    Cedar Ridge Golf Course
    Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
    Public
    3.9340588235
    396
    Write Review

    The 6,371-yard Cedar Ridge (3.9 stars) closed March 31 after being sold by its owner. The land's future is uncertain. "Hate to see this course go," wrote GolfPass Top 250 contributor 'JRC7200' in a four-star review March 19. "(I) enjoyed playing this course. Last day of March is (its) last day."

  6. Silver Spring Country Club, Menomonee Falls, Wis.

    Silver Spring CC - Island: #17
    View Tee Times
    Island at Silver Spring Country Club
    Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin
    Public
    2.90885585
    117
    Write Review

    Silver Spring grew from its original 18 holes built in 1986 to 36 holes by 1995, but then returned to its original 18-hole routing in 2023 when the Falls Course (3.8 stars) closed. October 12th saw its final round as the land becomes a subdivision. The final GolfPass reviews of the Island Course (2.9 stars) show that ownership had stopped caring for what was once a local favorite. "A real shame," wrote 'ndoghansen' in a five-star review Aug. 11. "This is a real gem of a golf course but unfortunately it's closing after this season."

    Silver Spring CC
    The Falls at Silver Spring Country Club
    Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin
    Public
    3.8333
    36
    Write Review

  7. River Oaks Golf Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

    River Oaks Golf Plantation
    View Tee Times
    River Oaks Golf Club
    Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
    Public
    3.8222338682
    1502
    Write Review

    The November closure of River Oaks (3.8 stars) continues the downsizing trend of Myrtle Beach's golf scene. "They’re turning the course into condos - go play somewhere else," wrote 'johnoconnor621' in a one-star review September 1. "Sand was unplayable, greens were bad. Course closing in 2 months so I understand the no upkeep. It was priced the same as others great courses in the area."

  8. Cypress Lakes Golf Club, Cypress, Texas

    Cypress Lakes GC
    View Tee Times
    Cypress Lakes Golf Club
    Cypress, Texas
    Semi-Private
    3.7168411765
    992
    Write Review

    Cypress Lakes (3.7 stars) is a rare modern course that didn't make it, closing July 8. The 7,000-yard Jim Fazio design debuted in 1999. GolfPass golfers 'Sancho333' and 'HouTexRunner' left multiple reviews in the final six weeks to say their goodbyes. "Sad to see it go," noted 'HouTexRunner' in a three-star review June 17. "Course has been sold to home developers. Last day is July 8th 2025. Greens were still good but over growth in rough and on some fairways is beginning to take over. I doubt they are mowing any more. Used to have the best greens in Houston."

  9. Turtle Creek Golf Club, Rockledge, Fla.

    Turtle Creek GC
    View Tee Times
    Turtle Creek Golf Club
    Rockledge, Florida
    Semi-Private
    3.3037470588
    1250
    Write Review

    The 6,709-yard Turtle Creek (3.3 stars) closed May 31 to become a housing development. Although many of the reviews complain of terrible conditions - a common refrain in a closing course's final weeks and months - local golfers like GolfPass user 'joefisher' are bummed it's gone. "I loved playing this course for the last 20 years and am sad to see it go. Plan your last memory trip by 5/31 and remember when," he wrote in a five-star review May 11.

  10. Longview Country Club, Longview, Texas

    Longview CC
    Longview Country Club
    Longview, Texas
    Public
    3.0
    1
    Write Review

    Owned by two-time PGA Tour winner Buster Cupit until his 2023 death, Longview CC (3.0 stars) was sold and will become an RV Park with home sites and a gas station according to Golfweek. The 5,840-yard course was on the short side as a par 70 and didn't have any recent GolfPass reviews.

