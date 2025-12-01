10 best golf courses to close in 2025

By every metric, it's been another banner year for the golf industry.

Both GolfDatatech and GolfNow - two of the most reliable indicators of how much golfers play - are reporting robust numbers in 2025.

GolfDatatech announced in November that rounds are up 1.1 percent year over year through October. That's fresh off of a 2024 golf season considered to be a record-breaking year.

GolfNow reported in August that its tee time booking platform has celebrated three of the top booking days in company history and broken monthly records for total rounds booked in March, May, June and July. New highs also were hit on key calendar dates, including New Year’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Juneteenth and Independence Day.

All of this positive mojo prompted me to write a column singing the praises of the current state of the game.

So how come so many golf courses continue to close?

At least 35 U.S. courses will close this year, according to my research. It's probably (definitely?) more, although nothing will be official until the National Golf Foundation releases its hole equivalent numbers early next year.

Economic forces were especially tough on certain courses and various markets this year. Family-owned courses in rural areas or markets with more competition or a smaller pool of players were pinched by rising costs for everything from labor to everyday products. Aging facilities that cost too much to fix are a big issue.

And, as we noted earlier this year, some owners are selling their land to developers to become data centers, solar farms or subdivisions. Golf course closures aren't as common as losing your favorite local restaurant, but they're no less painful for their loyal patrons.

Here we are again - like we are every December - saying goodbye to the best U.S. courses to close in 2025. It's no fun writing or reading a golf course obituary. Yet it's the least we can do to celebrate the lives of gathering spaces that were so loved by many golfers. Here are the 10 best U.S. golf courses to close in 2025: