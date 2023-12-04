Lisbon: Portugal's other great golf destination

Combine sightseeing with a handful of golf resorts and premier courses to enjoy Lisbon, one of Europe's most inspiring cities.
The 18th hole of West Cliffs Golf Course falls off an elevated tee with a wonderful view.

LISBON, Portugal - Many people go on golf trips to escape the traffic, crowds and hustle and bustle of the big city.

I'm advocating the opposite after a five-day visit to Lisbon in June. The Algarve along the southwest coast of Portugal gets all the praise for its sunny weather, beaches and dozens of courses. However, within an 90-minute radius of one of Europe's most historic cities lies a smaller yet diverse treasure trove of courses: oceanfront romps through the dunes, fun resort experiences, championship parkland tracks and modern marvels. Mix a little golf with a lot of Portuguese culture for a fascinating adventure.

As a bonus, golfers can still get their beach and sun fix near Lisbon, too. The climate stays mild in winter, delivers ideal temperatures in spring and fall and gets toasty come summer. Golf remains available year-round. Let's explore.

"Golf's Greatest Holes" tees off around Lisbon.
Golf's Greatest Holes
Portugal: Episode 4
27:32
Golf's Greatest Holes
Portugal: Episode 5
23:25
Golf's Greatest Holes
Portugal: Episode 6
24:37
Golf's Greatest Holes
Portugal: Episode 7
24:22

The best sightseeing in and around Lisbon

National Palace of Pena - Sintra, Portugal
The colorful National Palace of Pena sits on a hill high above Sintra, Portugal. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Castle of the Moors - Sintra, Portugal
Tourists savor the panoramic view from the Castle of the Moors in Sintra, Portugal. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Castle of the Moors in Sintra, Portugal
The Castle of the Moors overlooks Sintra, Portugal. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Lisbon statue
A Yellow Bus sightseeing pass reveals the many statues of Lisbon. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Lisbon architecture
Lisbon is one of Europe's oldest cities. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Belem Tower - Lisbon
The Belem Tower is one of many tourist attractions along the River Tagus in Lisbon. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
River Tagus - Monument of the Discoveries
A boat cruise floats on the River Tagus past the Monument of the Discoveries in Lisbon. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Pastéis De Nata - Lisbon
Custard tarts called Pastel de Nata are a staple of Lisbon's foodie scene. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
TimeOut Market - Lisbon
The TimeOut Market is a popular destination for tourists looking to sample local dishes. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Maroon Five concert in Lisbon
There's always something going on in Lisbon. Maroon Five held a riverfront concert in summer 2023. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

First off, let's talk logistics. TAP Portugal flies non-stop from six U.S. cities - San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Miami, New York and Washington D.C. - to Lisbon.

My wife - my personal travel agent - perfectly planned two separate adventure days for our family. The great news for U.S. travelers is Portugal is still relatively affordable compared to Europe's more famous cities like Paris or London. Although there's no single icon like the Eiffel Tower or Buckingham Palace, Lisbon - which became the country's capital in 1255 - delivers tourist sightseeing equally as compelling.

Touring Sintra was simply magical. Two impressive historical attractions - the National Palace of Pena and the Castle of the Moors - share the same hill high above the ancient village. The views stretch for miles. You'll be fighting crowds, so I recommend buying tickets ahead of time and getting there early. There's very limited parking up top, so it's best climbing the hilly, narrow streets by hiring an Uber or tuk-tuk (a tiny local transport). The reward is a colorful palace full of character and an eighth-century castle that comprise a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A few days later, we explored the heart of the city, using the hop-on, hop-off flexibility of a Yellow Bus Belem Lisboa Tour (21 Euros per adult) to see the neighborhoods, stately avenues and architecture of Lisbon. We walked along the shores of the mighty Tagus River for family photos at the Belém Tower and Monument to the Discoveries, a symbol of the Portuguese prowess exploring the world by boat centuries ago. We also tracked down the TimeOut Market and snacked on Pasteis de Nata, which are sweet and tasty Portuguese custard tarts. Attending a Maroon Five concert on the waterfront that night capped off an amazing day. There's no shortage of things to do.

A golf mecca north of the city

Praia D'El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort - sunset
The Praia D'El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort shimmers in the sunlight. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Praia D'El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort - beach
The beach at Praia D'El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort is located below some cliffs. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Praia D'El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort - indoor pool
The indoor pool area has been completely modernized at Praia D'El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Praia D'El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort - hole 2
The second hole is one of five challenging par 5s at Praia D'El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Praia D'El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort - hole 14
The 14th hole at Praia D'El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort is one of several along the ocean. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Praia D'El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort - dunes
Sandy dunes come into play on the 15th hole at Praia D'El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Praia D'El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort - woods
Praia D'El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort delivers a mix of wooded and seaside holes. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Praia D'El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort - par 73
Praia D'El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort features a rare par of 73. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Obidos musician
A musician greets tourists entering the walled city of Obidos. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Obidos - walled city in Portugal
Obidos is a walled city in Portugal an hour north of Lisbon. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Royal Obidos - water
Water is a constant threat at Royal Obidos. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Royal Obidos - hole 14
A pond and waterfall decorate the 14th hole at Royal Obidos. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Even after a long international flight, the drive to the Marriott Praia D’El Rey Golf & Beach Resort an hour north of Lisbon to Obidos felt relatively simple. The oceanfront cliffs right behind the resort pool left a lasting first impression. With the sun setting, we trekked down a set of stairs to a beautiful, uncrowded beach. The 177-room hotel caters just as well to families as it does golfers.

With my wife and daughter being pampered at the spa and pool for the next two days, I was free to play as much golf as I wished. Dating to 1997, Praia D'El Rey's golf course winds through the forest for its front nine before opening up into a linksy, dunes experience on the back. The contrast was fantastic, just like the scenery. I would have thought it was the signature local track until I teed up West Cliffs the next day. Designed by Cynthia Dye McGarey, West Cliffs debuted to high acclaim in 2017. It's full of blind drives and interesting twists, highlighted by a super-cool three-hole finishing stretch. The elevated final tee box stares out into the ocean with a pond fronting the green. Eventually, development plans call for 469 accommodation units, two 5-star hotels and plenty of real estate.  

West Cliffs Golf Course - hole 1
West Cliffs ranks among Portugal's best courses. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
West Cliffs Golf Course - hole 2
Trouble surrounds the par-3 second hole at West Cliffs Golf Course. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
West Cliffs - hole 10
The scenic 10th hole kicks off the back nine of West Cliffs in style. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
West Cliffs Golf Course - bunkers
Bunkers sometimes sit in the middle of the fairway of West Cliffs Golf Course. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
West Cliffs Golf Course - hole 13
Bunkers and manicured sand hazards lurk on the par-5 13th hole of West Cliffs. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
West Cliffs Golf Course - hole 17
Players can't hit the blind tee shot on the 17th hole of the West Cliffs Golf Course until they hear the bell. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

These two linksy layouts and the nearby Royal Obidos - a water-logged routing that has hosted the Portuguese Open - add up to one fascinating weekend getaway.

Praia d'El Rey Golf & Beach Resort
Praia d'El Rey Golf & Beach Resort
Obidos, Oeste
Resort
4.0
1
Write Review
West Cliffs GC
West Cliffs Golf Course
Óbidos, Oeste
Resort
5.0
1
Write Review
Royal Obidos SPA & Golf Resort: #2
Royal Obidos SPA & Golf Resort
Óbidos, Oeste
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

Away from the courses and resort, we fell in love with the walled city of Obidos, a unique attraction we just can't experience on our side of the pond. When we weren't walking its castle walls, we went shopping or stopped for dinner and drinks in its restaurants.

I wish we would have gone to a little farther north to see Nazare, the small village that's become the world's most famous - and dangerous - place for 'big wave' surfing. If you haven't seen HBO's documentary "100 Foot Wave", check it out.

Golf in Cascias closer to Lisbon

Onyria Quinta da Marinha Hotel - pool
The recently renovated Onyria Quinta da Marinha Hotel features a solid course. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Onyria Quinta da Marinha Hotel
The Onyria Quinta da Marinha Hotel is a great spot for golfers looking to tour Lisbon. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Cascais beach - Portugal
Cascais is a local neighborhood of shopping, restaurants and beaches west of Lisbon. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Cascais shopping
The shopping district of Cascais is popular with locals and tourists alike Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

The Onyria Quinta da Marinha Hotel, which was expertly renovated in 2020, seems like an ideal home base to stay anchored closer to Lisbon proper. It's located in Cascais just 25 kilometers west of Lisbon and next door to Sintra. Many city dwellers and tourists escape the summer swelter by flocking to the famous oceanfront beaches of Cascais. There's a Robert Trent Jones Sr. golf course on the hotel grounds, plus the highly-regarded Oitavos Dunes nearby.

Oitavos Dunes GC: #10
Oitavos Dunes Golf Course
Cascais, Cascais
Resort
4.3333
3
Write Review
Hotel Quinta da Marinha Resort
Hotel Quinta da Marinha Resort
Cascais, Lisbon
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

The hotel shuttle can drop hotel guests off at the local marina to enjoy its waterfront restaurants. From there, a short walk reveals the village's busy shopping district and the Cidadela de Cascais, a 15th-century fort. To Europeans, it's just another old building. However, to us Americans, whose national history isn't nearly as profound, it turned out to be another fascinating discovery in a surprisingly good golf destination full of them.

Would you consider a golf trip to Lisbon or Portugal? Let us know in the comments below.  

Read more about Jason's Portugal golf travels here:

Portugal: Episode 1
Articles
5 Min Read
Fun in the sun in Portugal's Algarve, one of Europe's best golf destinations
August 3, 2023
Portugal's Algarve is a paradise of beaches and golf on the Atlantic Ocean.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - sunrise
Photo Galleries
11 Images
Europe's hot new course: Portugal's Dunas course at Terras da Comporta
September 22, 2023
The course David McLay Kidd designed more than a decade ago is finally ready for its official opening October 5th.
By Jason Scott Deegan

TripstravelTravel Tips
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
Screenshot 2023-11-29 at 4.13.13 PM.png
Articles
4 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: December, 2023
November 30, 2023
Last-minute golf gift ideas rule our final roundup of the year.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Sandals Dunn's River - Skypool Suites
Articles
4 Min Read
Why golfers will love the new Sandals Dunn's River in Jamaica
November 20, 2023
The former Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort & Spa has been completely transformed into the Caribbean's newest golf resort.
By Jason Scott Deegan
AT&T Byron Nelson - Matt Every - club throw
Articles
2 Min Read
Why it's never a good idea to throw a golf club in anger
November 20, 2023
Golf is a game of control and composure. Don't lose yours by tossing a club.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Dixie Red Hills - first hole
Articles
5 Min Read
Utah's Greater Zion region matures into a world-class golf destination
November 15, 2023
The opening of Black Desert, a PGA Tour host in 2024, signals a new era of golf in one of America's most beautiful natural landscapes.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Golf art
Articles
8 Min Read
The best golf art for decorating your office
November 12, 2023
The rise of artists launching their own companies has changed the way golfers use wall art that impresses their co-workers on Zoom.
By Jason Scott Deegan
American Lake Veterans GC: #11
Articles
2 Min Read
Celebrating Veteran's Day: 5 military golf facilities worth considering
November 8, 2023
Military golf can be fun if you follow the proper protocols to get on the base securely.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
Aberdour Golf Club - water
16 Images
November 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
November 27, 2023
There's a lot to be thankful for this November.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
Golf Gift Guide
Articles
6 Min Read
GolfPass Holiday Gift Guide: What to get your favorite golfer
November 6, 2023
We make golf gift shopping easier with this handy guide.
By GolfPass Staff
hoiana-shores-15.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
December 2023: Secrets From The World of Golf Travel
November 30, 2023
We share travel tidbits from Asia, London, Greater Zion and more in our latest column.
By GolfPass Staff
The Netflix Cup
Articles
4 Min Read
TV review: Was Netflix's first-ever live sports broadcast a Cool Golf Thing?
November 15, 2023
The streaming giant picked golf as the medium for its foray into live sports. How did it go?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
Lisbon: Portugal's other great golf destination
Search Near Me