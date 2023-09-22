Europe's hot new course: Portugal's Dunas course at Terras da Comporta

Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - sunrise
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - sunrise
The sun rises on the Dunas course at Terras da Comporta. Courtesy of James Hogg
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - hole 18
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - hole 18
The finishing hole (right) at Dunas course at Terras da Comporta climbs uphill. Courtesy of James Hogg
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - aerial views
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - aerial views
The aerial views make Dunas course at Terras da Comporta look otherworldly. Courtesy of James Hogg
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - sand hazards
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - sand hazards
David McLay Kidd cut the Dunas course at Terras da Comporta from the sandy soil. Courtesy of James Hogg
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - hole 17
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - hole 17
The 17th hole is the most dramatic par 3 on the Dunas course at Terras da Comporta. Courtesy of James Hogg
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - views
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - views
Golfers might not know it from the ground, but the Dunas course at Terras da Comporta is close to the ocean. Courtesy of James Hogg
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - waste bunkers
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - waste bunkers
Large exposed, sandy waste bunkers intrude upon the playing corridors the Dunas course at Terras da Comporta. Courtesy of James Hogg
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - David McLay Kidd
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - David McLay Kidd
It took more than 10 years for the Dunas course at Terras da Comporta to come to fruition. Courtesy of James Hogg
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - future plans
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - future plans
There are plans for Dunas course at Terras da Comporta to be accompanied by a massive resort and residential development. Courtesy of James Hogg
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - hole 16
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - hole 16
The 16th is one of two short par 4s on the Dunas course at Terras da Comporta. Courtesy of James Hogg
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - hole 14
Dunas course at Terras da Comporta - hole 14
The wise miss is to the right on the par-3 14th hole on the Dunas course at Terras da Comporta. Courtesy of James Hogg
Europe's hot new course: Portugal's Dunas course at Terras da Comporta

The course David McLay Kidd designed more than a decade ago is finally ready for its official opening October 5th.

COMPORTA, Portugal - The new Dunas Course at Terras da Comporta could be a game-changer for golf in Portugal.

Golfers from the United Kingdom, Ireland and other cold-weather European climates have been migrating south to play in sunny Portugal for a generation now, but only recently have Americans started considering a visit. A new, top-ranked course by a highly respected course architect most American golfers know could be what Portugal needs to land on an overseas itinerary.

The Dunas Course, a David McLay Kidd design, is finally ready for its official opening Oct. 5 nearly 15 years after Kidd's original routing was first conceived. At one point nearly a decade ago, Kidd had nine holes ready to be seeded before the original developer went bust.

Enter Vanguard Properties – the largest real estate developer in Portugal - to see the course to fruition. During the pandemic, Kidd returned to make a few tweaks to his earlier work, resulting in a 6,646-meter, par-71 that has been generating buzz ever since drone shots first emerged last year.

A successful soft opening this year has helped build more anticipation. It could already be the best course in a country filled with quite a few good ones. It might not be a stretch, either, to call Dunas the best public/resort course to open in continental Europe in a decade or more.

"David did an amazing job on this property. He captured really well the shape of the land in what he has done," Golf Operations Manager Debora Andrade said. "It's fabulous. There is nothing like this in Portugal. For us, it's very exciting. We are excited to show what we have here, and most of the people who have come here and seen it think that it is a special place."

The Dunas Course channels similar vibes to DMK's Mammoth Dunes at Sand Valley Golf Resort in Wisconsin. It's sandy, hilly and getting firmer and faster every day under the Portuguese sun. In fact, the club's superintendent recently toured Bandon Dunes and Sand Valley to learn insider secrets on how to get the fescue turf running like a links.

There's a handful of dynamic short par 4s where exposed sand forces players to take on a carry to achieve the reward. The par 3s all look like golf postcards.

Its location an hour south of Lisbon makes it easily accessible for a day trip from the city, or by golfers driving down to play in the Algarve. Eventually, the property will become a hub of homes, a hotel and a second course by Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia.

The current green fee for Dunas is 175 Euros for a round with a cart and range balls. For a video tour, GolfPass members can check out episode six of our latest series, Golf's Greatest Holes: Portugal. For the rest of our readers, check out the incredible photography below. If golf in Portugal wasn't on your radar before, surely it is now.

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
