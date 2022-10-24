October 2022: GolfPass Gear Report

Fall golf requires its own kind of special wardrobe.

It can be sunny and pleasant one minute and then the wind kicks up and the sun dips under the clouds or below the treeline the next, and it's downright chilly.

Golf clothing companies often release fall fashions to combat these very conditions. Fall favorites include jackets, vests, pullovers and even different colors and patterns to fit the seasonal vibe. Although not much new golf equipment is being released this time of year, there are some new putters and a unique college-football-themed rangefinder to consider.

We've cover it all - from head to toe - in this month's column on the latest, greatest new golf fashions and equipment:

Linksoul Fall Lineup

Linksoul's Aldo Polo and Hilgard Quilted Down Jacket will keep you warm and looking good this fall. Courtesy photo

Although Linksoul is a SoCal company, don't think for a minute that it can't produce quality fashions for cooler fall weather. Linksoul's collection of vests and jackets feel so light and comfortable, but don't be fooled. The Kirkwall Down Vest or the Hilgard Quilted Down Jacket are tough enough to keep out the cold if necessary. Have you ever experienced the weather in San Francisco? Summer, winter, fall, it doesn't matter the forecast during the day. It gets downright cold at night or in the morning. Layers matter. The vest or jacket can comfortably fit over Linksoul's fall Anza and Oxford polos for that hike, night out with friends or a simple round of golf before the sun drops at 5 p.m. Cost: Polo $80. Vest $125. Jacket $198.

New Wilson putters

The new Wilson Staff Model Collection of putters - on sale starting Nov. 1 - all offer a couple features in common: They're milled from 304 stainless steel for stability and feel with performance-balanced weighting for consistency of the roll. The collection comes in four styles with three different lengths available: The Original 8802, The Blade - BL22, The Mallet - MT22 and The Tech Mallet - TM22, covering all the looks that should help you feel more comfortable and confident over the ball at address. Cost: $349.99.

LOHLA SPORT winter collection

The Aspen Rose Plaid Skort is part of the winter collection of LOHLA SPORT. Courtesy photo

The L.A.-based LOHLA SPORT’s fall-winter collection offers comfortable, sporty looks that can be worn equally well in social or professional settings. The Winter Wonderlands fashions feature cuts that are flattering yet not overtly sexy for women and made of high-quality fabrics. The company’s “Golfleisure” movement is akin to Lululemon and the “Athleisure” craze. The Aspen’s red-black plaid pants and skorts, for example, were influenced by “David” and “Moira” from the hit show, Schitt’s Creek. Annika Sorenstam exclusively wears LOHLA SPORT’s fashions. “Moods inherently shift as summer rolls into autumn and winter,” says Lisa O’Hurley, Founder and CEO of LOHLA SPORT. “Our fashionable, stylish, playful and classy outfits are designed to make ladies feel confidently good about themselves in season-appropriate ways.” Cost: Skort $140. Pants $170.

College-themed rangefinders

Blue Tees Golf is now offering five college-themed rangefinders. Courtesy photo

During the heart of the college football season, Blue Tees Golf is looking to capture the fever of the fans of USC, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The northern California-based company has released five college-themed Series 2 Pro+ rangefinders with premium features such as a high-definition display, slope switch, advanced flag lock, pulse vibration, 800-yard range and a water resistant shell. Cost: $199.

Fashions for your feet

It’s almost more important how you look instead of how you play on the golf course these days. Blame Instagram, if you must, but it’s never a bad thing to look your best. This emphasis on golf fashion has extended beyond your polo, shorts and hat to your feet. Whiskers, a Florida-based company founded in 2018, has created its first autumn-winter golf sock collection for men and women. Whiskers offers 12 styles – four solids, eight patterns – to match its most popular shoelace colors. You read that right … you can now match your golf socks with the eye-popping, colorful laces strung into your golf footwear. This custom look will give you a leg up on your friends, even if you can’t beat them on the scorecard. Cost: Socks $17.99. Shoelaces $14.99.