Padraig Harrington's Happy Gilmore-inspired driver drill will (really) help you hit the ball farther off the tee

Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Tip 24 - Padraig Harrington - Happy Gilmore Drill

Most golfers would never confuse the movie Happy Gilmore for a serious how-to guide for playing better golf. Adam Sandler's titular hockey-enforcer-turned-golf-star's run-up swing is a comedic device, not an actual, actionable golf tip.

Or is it?

Smart people find connections and inspiration from unlikely sources. Blessed with one of the most curious minds in golf, Padraig Harrington has spent his excellent career searching for - and finding - an edge, often in unusual places. He's been experimenting with non-mainstream techniques and approaches for years longer than anyone has even known who Bryson DeChambeau is.

So it's no surprise that Harrington is at the center of one of GolfPass' all-time most popular tips. In this video from 2016, Harrington explains to Martin Hall why a drill that imitates Happy Gilmore's unusual running smash could actually help everyday golfers train more speed into their swings.

Want to watch some more golf instruction tips that will help you drive the ball farther and straighter? Be sure to bookmark our Driving page here.

Driving Tips & Drills from GolfPass PGA Tour stars like Rory McIlroy and legendary instructors like Martin Chuck and Chris Como want to help you smash the ball farther down the fairway than ever. Gain from their experience and knowledge here.

Also, check out this video of social media star Eliezer Paul-Gindiri, a.k.a. "Snappy Gilmore":