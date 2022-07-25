PopStroke Orlando opens in ongoing nationwide expansion

Miniature golf has long been a fun afternoon activity for the family, but no diehard golfer believes it's anything akin to 'real' golf.

Participants can expect a couple hours of two putts with a sporadic supply of windmills and an 18th hole that takes the ball back to give to the next set of smiling customers. Despite all the shenanigans associated with minigolf, or "putt putt", there are signs that it is a vital part of the growth of the game.

The National Golf Foundation recently reported that 18 million people in the United States played minigolf an average of 4 times last year. One in three of those visitors play the conventional game of golf as well. These conventional golfers love to show off their true putting skills in a friendly game of minigolf and most likely take the experience way too seriously, myself included.

Minigolf has been yearning for a new look and style that makes the game fun for any age group and still challenging enough for the true golfer. Enter a minigolf course designed by the biggest name in golf - Tiger Woods. Tiger has invested in a business called PopStroke. Its rapid expansion over the past year is proving that it's a concept like no other.

The newest location opened in early June at PopStroke Orlando. I visited to see if all the buzz was justified. As a kid who has played hundreds of rounds of minigolf over the years, I figured I knew the mold, but PopStroke was an eye-opening surprise. The future of minigolf is a war being waged by Tiger and Rory McIlroy, who is invested in a new indoor concept called Puttery that is also rapidly expanding. It seems we're entering a new era of luxury minigolf experiences with PopStroke and Puttery leading the way.

The PopStroke Golf Experience

Watch out for the big bunkers at PopStroke Orlando. Selena Ramos Photography

PopStroke has transformed a short activity into a potentially all-day affair. While the price is more expensive than traditional minigolf, admission is more than just one round. One payment gives you all-day access to two 18-hole courses designed by the TGR design team of Woods.

All Tiger fanatics know that his tour ball of choice is a Bridgestone. PopStroke supplies every player with a PopStroke-branded Bridgestone to use during the round. The best part is you can take your Bridgestone home with you after your day.

Golfers can play the Red and Black courses all day if they wish at the new PopStroke Orlando. Libby Gilliland, GolfPass intern

The two courses, the Tiger Black and Tiger Red, appear similar at first glance as Tiger eliminated the cheesy obstacles used on traditional putt-putt courses. Traditional golfers might want to bring their own putters for the Red course because they will need to be locked in. This Red course was designed to be more challenging with large amounts of undulation, bunkers and twists and turns that will test your true putting abilities.

The Black course features similar bunkers and turns but is ADA accessible for wheelchairs, strollers and those in need of a flatter course. While both courses are challenging, Director of Golf Operations Tim Glita said: “At PopStroke, everyone from ages 2 to 92 can come and have a good time.”

While these courses are stunning to the eye and tons of fun to play, what sets PopStroke apart is the overall environment and commitment to food and service above and beyond the minigolf.

At arrival, golfers are instructed to download the PopStroke app, which is a personal scorecard and beverage cart all in one. The app allows customers to keep a digital scorecard that feeds to a local leaderboard so they can compete with playing companions as well as the other visitors. This app also allows them to order drinks to be delivered on the course.

After paying the fee, golfers can play these courses as many times as they wish. While the courses offer ice cold towels to help customers cool off during the round, the Florida heat is no joke and taking a break between rounds to enjoy the food and drinks is highly recommended.

Dining and Drinking at PopStroke

The menu at PopStroke Orlando is full of good food. Selena Ramos Photography

PopStroke offers a full-service kitchen with a menu packed full of upscale bar food. Visitors are free to sit and eat or stop by one of the several bars to grab a drink. While I personally suggest the bacon mac and cheese eggrolls, there is something for everyone on the menu. If a full meal doesn’t interest you, go for the 24 ice cream flavors and six specialty milkshakes to please your sweet tooth. Above being visually appealing, they are very tasty.

The six flavors of milkshakes at Popstroke Orlando are as tasty as they are colorful. Selena Ramos Photography

If your competitive juices are still flowing after you’ve put the putter down, a trip up the stairs to the beer garden might be in order. With foosball, cornhole and a bar close by, this is a great place to hang out with friends while you wait for a table or need a break from the course. This area is fit with several jumbo size TVs that display every sport imaginable.

Just below this beer garden is a playground gated in and safe for kids. While eating, drinking or playing a game of cornhole, you can watch over the kids so everyone can have their own fun. The playground is also easily seen from the Red course if the adults are looking to play and watch simultaneously.

PopStroke Orlando offers a bar and hangout areas with cornhole to keep patrons happy. Selena Ramos Photography

From the true golfer’s perspective, minigolf is an enjoyable, almost-like-golf experience. But it’s also a good way to convince your friends who don’t play to put a club in their hands. Investors like Tiger and Rory and the NGF realize that building quality minigolf facilities could directly impact the future of the sport. These facilities singlehandedly have the capability to grow the game one putt at a time. They are a introductory gateway to golf.

Golf continues to work very hard to expand its diversity and gender demographics and make the game more accessible for all. Maybe minigolf with bunkers and hazards just like a real course can be part of the answer just like Topgolf has enhanced the driving range experience for golfers and non-golfers alike.

The statistics released by the NGF provide an interesting argument that minigolf could be the next big thing for the growth of the game. A staggering 67% of minigolfers are women and children, which is a percentage the real sport has not come close to reaching despite increased efforts. And with 54% of minigolfers under the age of 35, minigolf has broken through golf’s age barrier. Businesses like PopStroke Orlando are getting a putter and a real golf ball into the hands of women, children and the next generation of new golfers.

PopStroke's national expansion will continue that trend. It has built its roots in Florida with Orlando as its fourth location, following Port St. Lucie, Fort Myers and Sarasota. Expansion plans are well on their way with two more Florida locations to open this year. Nationally, two Arizona and one Texas location should open by 2023 as well.

From Tiger head covers to signed memorabilia and PopStroke merchandise, Woods’ name is all over the Orlando facility and rightfully so. Even though he isn't No. 1 in the world anymore, he's still making an impact on the game.

“Tiger has already grown the game of golf tremendously, and PopStroke is just another avenue for him to do that,” Glita said.