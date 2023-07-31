The 13 best guest instruction tips from 400 episodes of School of Golf

True students never stop learning, and true teachers never stop teaching.

It's especially true of golfers, and it underpins the success of School of Golf, the golf instruction series that celebrates its 400th all-time episode this week.

400th Episode Special – Cure-All Drill

Watch the rest of School of Golf's 400th episode special here.

Founded by Martin Hall in 2011 and co-hosted by Blair O'Neal, School of Golf has graced television, computer, tablet and phone screens for more than a decade, with Hall and Blair (since 2015) continually finding novel ways to educate curious golfers on all aspects of the game.

One could be forgiven for assuming that after 400 episodes, Hall and O'Neal - and the show's production staff, many of whom have been involved since the beginning - would eventually be retreading the same waters over and over again. And while the show does cover some of the same big golf instruction topics periodically - how to drive it farther, how to hole more putts - Hall's enthusiasm and relentless pursuit of ways to illustrate his teachings makes each new episode and show segment feel fresh.

School of Golf: By The Numbers 400 - episodes to date (premiere: January 25, 2011)

- episodes to date (premiere: January 25, 2011) 12,417 - minutes of golf instruction across all 400 episodes

- minutes of golf instruction across all 400 episodes 187 - episodes Blair O'Neal has co-hosted since joining the show in 2015

- episodes Blair O'Neal has co-hosted since joining the show in 2015 6 - states in which School of Golf has been filmed

- states in which has been filmed 5,015 - golf swing drills Martin Hall has demonstrated

- golf swing drills Martin Hall has demonstrated 23 - major champions to appear on the show

- major champions to appear on the show 10 - World Golf Hall of Fame inductees to appear on the show Other School of Golf highlights Shot at 2017 and 2018 KPMG Women's PGA Championships

Recorded at the 16th, 17th and 18th holes at TPC Sawgrass ahead of the 2019 PLAYERS

Also filmed a show at the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Produced short-game episodes with Dave Pelz at Pelz Ranch, his at-home short-game facility

Shot 3 episodes in 2020 during COVID lockdown, with Martin teaching from his garage while show producers coordinated from their homes.

Produced episodes in 2022 at the R&A Equipment Test Center in St. Andrews, including the first time ever that cameras were allowed in the Allan Robertson House



One way School of Golf has captured the imagination of millions of golfers over the course of its historic run is by incorporating luminaries of the game - both players and other instructors - occasionally over its 13 seasons. Chosen by School of Golf Executive Producer Bret Brillante, here are a baker's dozen of the show's greatest guest-assisted tips.

1. Arnold Palmer: A steady head

Arnold Palmer – Most Common Swing Fault

The legendary golfer and co-founder of Golf Channel had a distinctive-looking golf swing, but it rested on rock-solid fundamentals.

2. Jack Nicklaus: Releasing the club

Jack Nicklaus – Releasing the Club

The 18-time major champion was a long-time collaborator with instructor Jim Flick, and a close friend of Martin Hall's. In this Season 11 conversation, Nicklaus and Hall discuss releasing the club.

3. Phil Mickelson: Short game

Phil Mickelson – Keys to Chipping

He's gotten up-and-down from just about everywhere over the course of his tumultuous career. Mickelson joined the shoot for School of Golf's first-ever episode shot at a major championship - in this case, the 2017 KPMG Women's PGA.

4. Tom Watson: Working the ball in the wind

Tom Watson – How to Hit a fade

One doesn't win five Open Championships without knowing how to deal with the wind that can blow across the world's great links. Watson's approach to breezy days is a must-see.

5. Sir Nick Faldo: Downswing through impact

Nick Faldo – Collect the Ball Through Impact

The six-time major champion could be relied upon to hit solid shots under even the most intense pressure. Here, he joins the show to talk about the downswing and impact.

6. Annika Sorenstam: Pre-shot routine

Annika Sorenstam – Pre-Shot Routine

Part of Sorenstam's success in professional golf was her discipline, and developing a reliable, repeatable pre-shot routine is a great way to instill valuable discipline in yourself.

7. Dave Stockton: Putting

Dave Stockton – Forward Press

Stockton, a two-time PGA Champion, is a go-to source of putting assistance for PGA Tour pros. He visited the School of Golf set in the very first season to pass along some of his knowledge.

8. Bob Toski: Best swing advice

Bob Toski – The Lead Arm

Toski was one of Martin Hall's mentors in teaching, and at the age of 96, he still advises golfers on how to get the most out of their game. He joined School of Golf for a chat in 2014.

9. Brooke Henderson: Broom drill

Brooke Henderson – Increasing Swing Speed

Canada's cold in the winter, so Brooke Henderson knows how to get the most out of indoor practice, including this drill aimed at increasing your swing speed.

10. Jamie Sadlowski: Long-drive backswing and footwork

Jamie Sadlowski – Find Distance in the Backswing

Want to know how far you can hit a golf ball? Sadlowski is one of the longest hitters alive, and passes along some maximum-distance advice here.

11. Morgan Pressel: Seve Ballesteros tip

Morgan Pressel – Two Chipping Tips

Pressel, a long-time student of Hall's who became the youngest-ever LPGA major champion at the age of 18 in 2007, has leaned on her tremendous short game throughout her career. It's no wonder she admires Ballesteros, the short-game wizard and five-time major champion.

12. Graeme McDowell: Putting under pressure

Graeme McDowell – Putting Under Pressure

As a U.S. Open champion and Ryder Cup winner, McDowell knows a thing or two about holing a putt when the pressure is at its most unbearable. Whether it's for a club championship or a $2 bet, you'll want to be prepared the next time you face a big putt.

13. Dave Pelz: Wedge play fundamentals

Dave Pelz – Wedge Mechanics

Martin and Blair visited the legendary short-game and putting coach in 2017 at his world-class at-home practice facility in Texas to collect some of his wisdom about hitting pinpoint wedge shots.