Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: June, 2023

Not all golf travel has to be a buddies trip.
This golf course will host a unique charity golf match in June that could turn into a fun weekend for the traveling golfer.

This month's column is a mishmash of items featuring a unique celebrity golf match, a travel package to a major championship, a golf resort hotel landing a prestigious award and more insider tidbits. And, in a way, all this symbolizes what golf travel can be. It doesn't have to be a buddies trip, th

Unlock Bingeworthy Golf Content
This content is only available to GolfPass members. Try GolfPass+ free for 7 days and get a gift* from TaylorMade!
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
More from the author
Psycho Bunny - Summer 2023
Articles
3 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: May 2023
May 29, 2023
Take your golf apparel in any direction this summer.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
sunglasses 2023
Articles
2 Min Read
The best new sunglasses for golfers
May 24, 2023
With summer coming soon, it's time to find the right shades for your game.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Music options on the golf course
Articles
4 Min Read
All the ways to bring music onto the golf course
May 24, 2023
There are all sorts of new ways to play your favorite tunes while playing golf.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Pebble Beach Golf Links - hole 8 new rough
Articles
8 Min Read
How to use the secret weapon of GolfPass: Our extensive guide of golf course pages featuring every course in the world
May 17, 2023
Analyzing our golf course pages to understand a course's nuances will help every golfer get smarter about golf architecture and shoot lower scores.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Golf beer
Articles
2 Min Read
Thirsty for golf's best beer?
May 17, 2023
A new release could become the favorite summer brew of your golf foursome.
By Jason Scott Deegan
The Lights at Indio G.C.
Articles
33 Min Read
Night owls can play golf under the lights at night
May 15, 2023
Long before TopGolf became popular, golfers who wanted to play after dark had to search for golf courses lit by floodlights for night-time play. We've found 65 such facilities in 23 states. Here's a convenient guide to help you get your golf fix at night.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
The Open Championship Media Day
Galleries
5 Images
Future golf course venues for The Open Championship
May 15, 2023
View future venues in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland that have been awarded The Open by the R&A, golf's top British championship.
By GolfPass Staff
Cape Wickham - lighthouse
Photo Galleries
27 Images
Is Cape Wickham the world's most scenic golf course?
May 9, 2023
Cape Wickham on Tasmania's King Island features a towering lighthouse and miles of coastline.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Italian Open - Day Two
Galleries
5 Images
Future U.S. and European sites for the Ryder Cup matches
May 15, 2023
Future venues for the Ryder Cup matches, operated by the PGA of America and European Tour, feature golf courses in Minnesota, Ireland and New York.
By GolfPass Staff
Maderas Golf Club - green
22 Images
May 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
May 25, 2023
Golf season is in full swing.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
Read More
Now Reading
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: June, 2023
Search Near Me