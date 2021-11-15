Fix your chipping once and for all with these 5 essential short-game tips

Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and world-class instructors help you get up-and-down more often.
Tim Gavrich
Rory McIlroy walks Brandel Chamblee through his approach to tricky downhill chip shots.

If Mark Twain had been a golfer, he would have agreed that everybody complains about their chipping, but hardly anybody does anything about it.

It's a shame - the short game is arguably the source of quickest improvement for golfers at practically any skill level. Chunks and skulls around the green are among the most demoralizing on-course mistakes, but the technique required to avoid them is deceptively simple.

GolfPass' world-class library of golf instruction videos has dozens of chipping tips from some of the most respected golf instructors in the world, as well as top professional golfers who know a thing or two about nestling the ball by the cup with big-time tournaments - and millions of dollars - on the line.

Watch these five videos, take them to heart and you'll be prepared to save more shots around the green the next time you tee it up.

Phil Mickelson: short game secrets

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Phil Mickelson: Short Game Secrets

Has any living golfer hit more spectacular shots around the greens than six-time major champion Phil Mickelson? His short game wouldn't be so spectacular if he didn't have absolutely sound fundamentals. In this video - #3 on GolfPass' all-time list of best golf instruction tips - Mickelson shows Martin Hall several key principles that every golfer should understand to improve chipping and all facets of the short game.

Erika Larkin: a chipping grip tip

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Erika Larkin: Chipping Grip Tip

Did you know that by gripping the club on chip shots the same way you do on full shots, you may be setting yourself up for failure? Above, Erika Larkin, who teaches out of Creighton Farms in Virginia, demonstrates why a strong grip is good on drives and approach shots, but might cause problems when you're trying to chip it close from just off the green. Erika's recommendation: neutralize your grip, especially with your leading hand, to take your wrists out of the swing and ensure more consistent contact.

Andrew Rice: how to hit crisp chip shots

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Andrew Rice: Hit Crisp Chip Shots

Speaking of consistent contact, try saying "crisp chip shot" ten times fast. Luckily, actually doing it is much easier than saying it. In this tip, Andrew Rice, who teaches at the Westin Savannah Harbor Resort in Georgia, demonstrates one of the keys to making solid, predictable contact on every chip shot: a proper follow-through. He comes armed with a simple drill that you can try the next time you go to the golf course. If you struggle to hit chip shots solidly, you may be shocked at just how quickly this drill helps you.

Rickie Fowler: a chipping distance control tip

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Rickie Fowler's Chipping Tip

With one of the best short games on the PGA Tour, Rickie Fowler is one of golf's most exciting players. In this video, he shares the brilliant way in which he controls his distance on chip shots. You may not have considered this before, but once you take it in, you'll probably be surprised at just how much sense it makes. Best of all, it's something you can implement to help chip it closer immediately.

Rory McIlroy: a specialty shot around the greens

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Rory McIlroy: Downhill Chips

In this episode from the first season of the GolfPass original instruction series Ask Rory, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy walks host Brandel Chamblee through how he approaches delicate downhill chip shots. This is a shot that can really cause problems for amateur golfers, but Rory and his fellow pros often make them look easy. You can, too - just check out this video to learn how.

These five chipping tips barely scratch the surface of what GolfPass has to offer its members. If you want more than a thousand golf instruction videos - including dozens more on all aspects of chipping and short game - consider joining GolfPass on a trial basis.

RoundupsInstruction
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
cgt-boulder-pointe-no-pin-open.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
Taking the flagsticks out is a Cool Golf Thing
November 12, 2021
No pins? No problem.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
national-links-trust-symposium-hero.jpeg
Articles
5 Min Read
National Links Trust Symposium on Municipal Golf: The Munaissance comes to Washington
November 11, 2021
The D.C.-based community golf organization's first-ever Symposium on Municipal Golf brought industry heavy hitters and passionate golfers alike to brainstorm the future of golf’s foundational facilities.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
pelican-17.jpeg
Articles
11 Min Read
Pelican Golf Club seeks to become a bastion of women's professional golf
November 8, 2021
Pelican Women's Championship host golf course seeks to mount a major championship-quality test in a changing LPGA Tour landscape.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Columbia Golf
Articles
1 Min Read
Reviving this old-timey match-scoring system is a Cool Golf Thing
November 5, 2021
Some things 125 years old are new again.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
hamilton-grand-st-andrews.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
Want to live on The Old Course At St. Andrews? A rare opportunity just became available.
November 3, 2021
The Kohler-owned Hamilton Grand building has an apartment on the market. The price is steep but the location is almost impossible to beat.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island - Round Three
Articles
1 Min Read
Dressing up for work is a Cool Golf Thing
October 29, 2021
These folks are in the Halloween spirit.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
The Inverness Club - aerial view
Photo Galleries
20 Images
October 2021: Photos of the Month
November 1, 2021
Golfers sent us photos from Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup venues, plus a famous 19th hole by Tiger Woods.
By GolfPass Staff
Port Royal Golf Club - 16th
Photo Galleries
10 Images
A scenic tour of Bermuda's best golf courses
October 26, 2021
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship shines a spotlight on this tiny, charming island.
By Jason Scott Deegan
cool-golf-things-gcsaa-championship 2.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
This championship four-peat is a Cool Golf Thing
October 22, 2021
Green grass and low scores forever.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Big Easy Ranch
Articles
4 Min Read
Inside the new 18-hole championship course at Big Easy Ranch in Texas
October 21, 2021
What began with just a par-3 course and learning center, this 2,000-acre sporting ranch between Austin and Houston is finally going all-in with an ambitious championship course.
By Brandon Tucker
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Fix your chipping once and for all with these 5 essential short-game tips
Search Near Me